The game didn’t count toward either team's record, but the young Vintage High girls basketball squad played like it did in a 47-21 win at Novato in a Foundation Game on Tuesday night.
The Crushers took a 20-6 lead into the second quarter and never looked back in one of many contests held to raise funds for a North Coast Section scholarship fund.
“The effort was fantastic from the start,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “Everyone got plenty of minutes and it was a solid team win. We limited our turnovers for the most part and everyone had a team rebound mentality. I also thought our shot selection was much better.”
Lizzie Qui led all scorers with 18 points and added 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks for the Crushers. Mo Groves had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Eden Wood 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Liv Hedberg 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Kate Kerr 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Olivia Kerr 2 points and 5 rebounds, and Perla Bautista 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Ellie Savage added 2 rebounds and 2 steals, and Maggie Anderson had a steal.
Vintage (1-1) will travel to Woodland on Saturday to take on Pioneer.
“There was a definite improvement on our priority of taking care of the ball and team rebounding. Hopefully that continues Saturday,” Donohoe said.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 50, Bethel 48
The Crushers opened their season with a close victory over visiting Bethel on Tuesday night, overcoming a barrage of deep 3-pointers by the Jaguars in the fourth quarter.
Vintage took the lead with less than 10 seconds left on two clutch free throws from Ben Jackson, who finished with 11 points and 4 assists.
Sam Loomis scored six of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter for head coach Drew Willems’ Crushers. Sam Gomez and Zach Rector each added 8 points, and Carter Haven scored 5.