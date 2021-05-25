Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers win girls water polo Big Game

The Vintage and Napa High girls water polo teams each celebrated Senior Day as their 12th-graders played the final Big Game of their high school career Monday, with Vintage prevailing 19-3 in the Vine Valley Athletic League contest.

Vintage honored seniors Presley Calkins, Sophia “Pia” Menzel, Alexa Mozqueda, Erynn Robinson and Lea Skille.

“All five of these seniors will be deeply missed next year, but they have worked with the younger athletes and taught them the true meaning of Vintage Water Polo,” said Crushers head coach Sarah Tinloy. “I am excited to see where life takes these talented young ladies.”

Calkins scored the first goal 45 seconds into the game and went on to add another goal along with an assist and steal. Robinson lit up the scoreboard with 6 goals while assisting on 3 more and earning 3 steals. Mozqueda earned 2 steals and was a playmaker throughout the game. Skille scored 1 goal and earned 2 steals. Menzel added 4 goals, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Goalkeeper Savannah Davis was a wall, stopping 16 well-placed shots by the Grizzlies. One was a 5-meter shot, an undefended penalty shot from the 5-meter line. Davis also assisted a counter attack goal, and came out of the goal to steal the ball three times from the crosstown rivals.