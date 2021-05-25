Napa Valley Prep Report: Crushers win girls water polo Big Game

The Vintage and Napa High girls water polo teams each celebrated Senior Day as their 12th-graders played the final Big Game of their high school career Monday, with Vintage prevailing 19-3 in the Vine Valley Athletic League contest.
Vintage honored seniors Presley Calkins, Sophia “Pia” Menzel, Alexa Mozqueda, Erynn Robinson and Lea Skille.
“All five of these seniors will be deeply missed next year, but they have worked with the younger athletes and taught them the true meaning of Vintage Water Polo,” said Crushers head coach Sarah Tinloy. “I am excited to see where life takes these talented young ladies.”
Calkins scored the first goal 45 seconds into the game and went on to add another goal along with an assist and steal. Robinson lit up the scoreboard with 6 goals while assisting on 3 more and earning 3 steals. Mozqueda earned 2 steals and was a playmaker throughout the game. Skille scored 1 goal and earned 2 steals. Menzel added 4 goals, 3 assists and 2 steals.
Goalkeeper Savannah Davis was a wall, stopping 16 well-placed shots by the Grizzlies. One was a 5-meter shot, an undefended penalty shot from the 5-meter line. Davis also assisted a counter attack goal, and came out of the goal to steal the ball three times from the crosstown rivals.
Emma Enos was another playmaker for Vintage, giving her team advantages and earning a steal. Juliet Lawrence added a goal, an assist and a steal. Ashley Andrews scored a goal and caused an exclusion, giving the Crushers a man-up power play opportunity. Rachel Galvin was a powerhouse on defense, stealing the ball 6 times while causing 3 exclusions, scoring 4 goals, and assisting 5 of her teammate's goals.
Varsity Wrestling
Napa visits Sonoma Valley
Christopher Gaxiola, Jonah Schwarze, Benito Saldivar, Graham Gongora, Axel Briseno and Rudy Hernandez all won by pin for Napa High in a VVAL scrimmage in Sonoma on May 19.
Manuel Infante added a win by decision.
Robert Gomez and Nathan Schwarze lost by decision for the Grizzlies, who visit Petaluma at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Next Wednesday, June 2, Napa will face Vintage in a season-ending, and first-ever, Big Game outdoor wrestling meet at Memorial Stadium.
Varsity Baseball
Rancho Cotate 5, Napa 2
The Grizzlies out-hit the Cougars 6-5 but committed four errors in Monday’s nonleague road loss. Rancho Cotate broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Napa’s hits came from Elliott Zuidema (2 for 3, stolen base), Dylan Snider (2 for 4), Connor Ross (1 for 3, sacrifice fly, RBI) and Aiden Chatham (1 for 2, stolen base, run). Chatham took the loss after pitching the first four innings and allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 3 hits, 5 strikeouts and 2 walks).
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 11, Justin-Siena 6
The visiting Bruins broke a 4-4 tie by outscoring the Braves 4-1 in the fourth inning and 3-1 in the fifth while notching a nonleague win Monday.
Noah Young had tied the game at 4 for Justin-Siena by leading off the bottom of the third with a “soaring no-doubt, 350-plus-foot” home run over Solano Avenue,” according to Braves head coach Jeremy Tayson, Young’s third homer of the season.
Braves pitchers Gianni Natuzzi, Braden Snoke, David Elias and Madden Edwards combined to strike out 10 batters, with starter Natuzzi picking up 7 K’s in 3 2/3 innings despite earning the hard-luck loss. Left fielder Keith Binz continued to shine defensively, making two strong grabs going to get it in the gap.
Justin-Siena was led at the plate by Nick Andrews (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Madden Edwards (1 for 3, double), Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 4, run), Binz (1 fro 3, walk, stolen base), Young (1 for 1, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 2 runs), Bryce Laukert (1 for 3, RBI) and Everet Johnson (1 for 3, hit by pitch, run). Elias also walked and scored.
The Braves (7-6) will try to improve on their 4-4 VVAL record when they host first-place Casa Grande at 4 p.m. Wednesday, one of five games in 10 days to close their season.
JV Girls Water Polo
Vintage 13, Napa 10
Sydney Scheer led the victorious Crushers with 5 goals in a high-scoring Little Big Game on Monday at Vintage. Valentina Arcos added 3 goals and 1 assist, caused an exclusion, and earned 2 steals. Kira Tavakoli scored a goal, assisted a goal and earned 3 steals. Guimar Arcos and Sofia Lopez each earned a steal, with Lopez also scored a goal. Addy Knox earned 2 steals. Aya Hassan had 3 assists, a goal and 2 steals, and Gianna Gresetto caused an exclusion. Juliet Larence scored a goal and had 4 assists and 4 steals, caused 2 exclusions and had a field block. Marysol Aguayo earned 4 steals and had a goal and an assist, and Isabelle Frye played solid defense.
In the goal, Parker McClintick had 2 saves and Audrey U'Ren had 4 saves while splitting her time in the field, where she had 2 steals and 1 assist.
