In a rematch of February’s North Coast Section Division I playoff quarterfinal, the Vintage High boys soccer team defeated visiting San Ramon Valley 3-1 at Napa Memorial Stadium on Monday night.
“We knew they would come in with a chip on their shoulder and kind of want a little bit of revenge,” said Vintage co-coach Alex Feliciano said of Vintage’s 5-1 playoff victory in Danville last winter. “We wanted to be ready for them to throw everything they had at us.”
The Wolves (2-1) dominated possession until Gerardo Perez put Vintage (3-0) on the board in the 15th minute with an assist from Jason Sotelo.
“We had really good movement from our wingers and our center attacking mid, playing off each other really well,” Feliciano said. “Jason worked it into the box and instead of shooting, decided to defer to Gera and he buried it with his left foot.
San Ramon Valley (2-1) equalized during first-half injury time when a header off a corner kick went off the right post and was followed in after goalkeeper Tanner Griffin fell down.
“You never want to concede a goal right before half,” Feliciano said. “It’s kind of demoralizing. It changes your whole halftime talk.”
But Landon Leal Ruiz put the Crushers back ahead by drilling a free kick over the line of defenders. Jason Fuentes added the insurance goal on a set piece, heading in a pass from Leal Ruiz in the final minutes.
“He rose up like a salmon jumping upstream and got a little bit above them and hit it home,” Feliciano said of Fuentes.
Vintage hosts Pittsburg at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 40, Windsor 35
Senior captain Morgan Groves led the Crushers in Monday night’s road victory, the third-year varsity player tallying 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals.
Lizzie Qui had another solid all-around game with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Eden Wood added 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Kate Kerr 5 points and 4 rebounds, Victoria Solorio 6 rebounds, Ellie Savage 3 points, and Perla Bautista 2 points and 2 rebounds.
Rachel Galvin, a freshman making her varsity debut, played extremely well defensively, drained a big 3-pointer down the stretch, and added 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.
“Any win on the road at the varsity level is tough, and we played well for the most part. Our defense was solid and we took better care of the ball,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “This is the time of the season when as coaches you hope everyone is settling into their roles and embracing them. I feel that’s happening with our team, and that’s a big positive moving forward.”
Vintage plays Alhambra on Wednesday night in Martinez.
JV Boys Soccer
Vintage 4, San Ramon Valley 1
Sebastian Carbajal scored twice and Jose Rosales and Jonathan Preciado each had one goal for the Crushers in Monday night’s home win.
JV Girls Basketball
Wine Valley Classic this weekend
Junior varsity girls basketball teams will compete in 34th annual Bob Soper Wine Valley Classic Thursday through Saturday at Vintage High School.
It will be a round robin tournament this year.
On Thursday, Napa faces Rancho Cotate at 5 p.m. and Vintage takes on American Canyon at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, it’s American Canyon against Rancho Cotate at 5 p.m. and Napa against Vintage at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games will see Napa play American Canyon at 10:30 a.m. and Vintage face Rancho Cotate at noon.
Vintage 40, Windsor 34
Gianna McDaniel had 13 points, 3 steals, 2 assists and a rebound as the Crushers (5-1) went on the road and won their fifth straight Monday night.
Also contributing were Katy Gibbs (10 points, 3 steals, 5 rebounds), Ella Pridmore (8 points, 3 steals, 5 rebounds, 1 assist), Julia Gerenser (4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Sophia Notaro (2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Sophie Lerner (2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Kayla Cleveland (9 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists, 1 point) and Alex Whipple (5 steals, 3 rebounds).
Freshman Boys Basketball
Justin-Siena 56, El Molino 26
The Braves, after falling 54-29 to Marin Catholic and 57-32 to Terra Linda, picked up their first win of the season Monday at home.
Nathan Spare led all scorers with 22 points, making his presence felt on the boards throughout the game for Justin-Siena (1-2).
Morgan Hoban controlled the offense, dishing out 8 assists and contributing 6 points. Lucas Pyrce scored 8, Denzel Dilley 7 and Dalen Tinsley 6.
“The Braves played with focus and purpose, as all members contributed to a team victory,” said Justin-Siena coach Bruce Halverson, whose team next hosts Hercules at 4 p.m. Dec. 30.