Vintage High junior Mary Deeik competed in her third cross country state meet and finished 76th out of 203 runners in Division 2 on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno. Her time of 19 minutes, .4 second.
Competing in his first state meet was Napa High junior David Acuna, who finished 139th out of 197 runners in Division 2 in 16:46.9.
St. Helena junior Harper McClain won the Division 5 girls race in 17:13.4, topping a field of 198 runners. Saints senior Jordan Reilly placed 58th out of 202 runners in the Division 5 boys race in 17:02.8.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Vintage 3, Redwood 1
The Crushers opened their season Monday with a 3-1 road win over Redwood in Larkspur.
Gerardo led Vintage to a 2-0 halftime lead, scoring off a Jose Avina assist and assisting a goal by Angel Villasenor. In the second half, Nathan Ramirez scored an insurance goal off an assist by Ian Reis.
The Crushers will visit Dublin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a battle of perennial playoff programs.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 69, Washington 66, 2OT
The Crushers improved to 2-0 with Wednesday night’s come-from-behind victory in double-overtime over the visiting Eagles of San Francisco.
Imani Lopez had 24 points and seven rebounds and Logan Nothmann 20 points and six rebounds to lead Vintage, which trailed by 10 points going into the fourth quarter.
Blake Murray added 10 points and five rebounds, Josh McCormick eight points and four rebounds, and Everett Mitchell four points and four boards for the Crushers, who host former Monticello Empire League foe Rodriguez at 7 p.m. Monday.