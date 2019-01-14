Vintage High School traveled to Sir Francis Drake-San Anselmo over the weekend and participated in the Chris Snowden Memorial Wrestling Tournament.
The Crushers brought five wrestlers to the tournament and all five placed in the top three.
They had four wrestlers reach the finals and were led by Antonio Macedo (162 pounds), who placed first and went 2-0 on the day. He opened the tournament with a bye, then pinned Corning’s Julain Baragas. In the finals, Macedo went on to win 6-2 against William Westbrook of Terra Linda.
“Antonio has been striving to take gold this season and he put together a strong showing to do so this weekend. He is one that works hard every day, on and off the mat, to reach his goals and to lead the team,” said coach Maika Watanabe.
Also in the finals were Tucker Lanoue (154), Saul Valle (172) and Dominic Smith (222). The three each placed second on the day.
“It has been a while since we had so many wrestlers make it to the finals all in one day,” said Watanabe. “Valle made an impressive showing just by his clean and technical wrestling. He was scoring on moves that we worked on all week to master. It shows his commitment in the practice room and was able to be use his skills in his takedowns and pinning combinations.”
Lanoue went 2-1 on the day, opening with pins against Novato’s Nathan Yoder and Kile Lynn from Lower Lake, then falling to Corning’s Chase Aulabaugh.
Valle also went 2-1 and started the day off with pins against Pittsburgh’s Dominic Mansapit and Novato’s Ethan Mengleberg, then fell in the final round to Sir Francis Drake’s Sebastian Molineaux.
Smith went 1-1 with one pin against Johnny Fergosa of Corning and lost to Drake’s Mathieu Sanove.
Taking third was Konrad Fiske (287), who went 3-1 and recorded three pins on the day against Aiden Chavez of Hercules, Vanlke Stewart of Drake, and Amay Gupta of Irvington. His loss on the day came in the semifinals against the eventual champion, Tom Faville of Drake.
Vintage finished in fifth place.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 53, Bethel 48
The Crushers faced a tough nonleague battle at home Saturday that was tied 17-17 after one quarter. But after the Jaguars took a 28-24 halftime lead, it was 37-37 after three quarters as Vintage locked in better on the defensive boards.
“Bethel continued getting multiple shots on nearly every possession,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “A much better rebounding effort in the third allowed us to get back even, and we were able to create some turnovers and limit their second-chance opportunities to seal the win.”
Alyssa Andrews led the Crushers (13-5) – who won for the eighth time in nine games – with 17 points and five assists and had five rebounds. Nicole Gleeson supplied 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Kate Ilsley had six points and five rebounds, Maya Sapienza six points and five rebounds, Mo Groves six points and four rebounds, and Eden Wood four points and three rebounds.
Vintage will look to improve on its 5-0 VVAL record when it visits Justin-Siena (10-8, 3-2 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Napa 52, Petaluma 38
The Napa High girls basketball team downed visiting Petaluma 52-38 on Saturday night, improving to 2-3 in Vine Valley Athletic League action.
Leading the Grizzlies (10-8 overall) with 10 points apiece were Sofia Brandon, who sank two 3-pointers and also had a rebound and steal, and Anna Ghisletta, who had one trey along with four rebounds and five steals.
Carly Johnson had nine points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds for Napa, which led 21-16 at halftime before breaking it open with a 19-7 third quarter. Siena Young had eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and a block, and Maizy Armstrong-Brown had four points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Charlotte Gerard hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and added two rebounds. Jenna Baker hit a trey in the second quarter and also had three steals. Rosie Scaduto had three points on a putback and free throw and added a steal. Caitlyn Neal contributed a bucket in the third quarter and also had four rebounds and an assist. Hannah Newman had a rebound, assist and steal.
The Grizzlies host Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Prep Wrestling
Vintage competes in Albany tourney
The Crushers’ JV boys and girls competed Saturday in the annual Albany Tournament. It had an unusually large turnout of more than 700 girls and boys this year, but Vintage was up for the 12-hour marathon.
Placing first with 3-0 records and two pins in the freshman division were Vintage’s Niko Smith (145 pounds), Dylan Smith (152) and Owen Chappellet (195).
In the sophomore division, Arnie Mjelde (145) went 3-0 with one pin to place first.
In JV action, Javier Rodriguez (170) went 2-2 with a pin for fourth place, and Alejandro Ortiz was 1-2 with a pin and placed fourth.
Placing fourth for the girls were 111-pounder Natalie Scott, who went 2-2 with a pin, Savanna Michael (1-2 at 143s), Ericka Eberhardt (2-2 with two pins at 160s) and Jessica Mendieta (2-2 with two pins at 170s).
Vintage hosts American Canyon on Wednesday, with JV matches starting at 6 p.m.