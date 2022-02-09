Napa Valley Prep Report: Gauchos rally past Braves in boys soccer, 3-1

The Justin-Siena boys soccer team played a hard-fought match against Vine Valley Athletic League leader Casa Grande before falling 3-1 in Petaluma on Tuesday night.

The Gauchos scored first, but Justin-Siena senior Justin Nast tied it on an assist from senior Elias Derr to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Junior goalkeeper Kevin Montes and the Braves’ defensive line held tight until Casa scored twice late in the game.

“Our team played fantastic, showing character and toughness against the best team in the league on the road,” Justin-Siena head coach Felipe Nieto said. “I told my players before and after the game that we can play against any big team if we show consistency during the game and are disciplined. Our defense was solid. Henry (Boeschen) was a leader back there (on defense). He played a terrific game.

“In general, the team executed the plan well. We just need to continue carrying this momentum for the last game of the season.”

The Braves (4-9-1, 2-6-1 VVAL) will visit Petaluma (0-11-2, 0-10-1 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Varsity Boys Basketball

American Canyon 67, Petaluma 58

The Wolves (19-6), having already clinched the VVAL title, finished 11-1 in the league with Tuesday night’s win at Petaluma.

American Canyon knocked down 14 shots from the 3-point arc, getting half of them from senior Max Parmigiani (21 points), four from senior Jordan Nolan (12 points) and three from senior Mikey Pierce (16 points). Raekwon Bell, another senior, finished with 10 points.

“We embrace our identity. We lack any real size in the interior, a luxury that nearly every other team seems to enjoy, so we know we have to get out and run and shoot. I think it makes for an unbelievably exciting brand of basketball and we have exactly the right players for this style,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said by email Wednesday.

“I made a deal with these kids early in the season: I told them that I'll never pull them from a game or bench them for missing shots so long as they give me everything I want on the defensive end. That’s why our offense can be so wide open. I trust them on that end of the court, and they trust me on the other end. It’s an arrangement that they’ve taken seriously and responsibly, as their patience and shot selection has been nearly flawless over our last 15 games.”

Hayburn missed his second consecutive game with an illness, and assistant coach and former junior varsity head coach David Farley guided the Wolves in his absence.

"Coach Farley and I have worked together all season. He coached many of these players as sophomores and freshmen and has been instrumental in this team's development and success,” Hayburn said. “It was a lot of fun, albeit nerve wracking, to watch the games streamed online. Coach has been amazing. He knows the game and leads and inspires the boys. It's such a luxury to know that if I have to leave for any reason the team doesn't skip a beat in my absence. I owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”

The Wolves have won 14 of their last 15 games, but it hasn't been easy. During that stretch, they’ve won four games by a single point, another game in overtime, and were tied or trailed in the final four minutes of all but two of their 12 league games.

“You could look at any one of those wins and write it off to luck, but we didn't do it just once or twice. We did it all year long,” said Hayburn. “The poise this team shows under pressure in the last couple minutes is unlike anything I've ever seen before. They have every reason to be proud of what they've done so far and they've been an absolute dream to coach.”

The Wolves will find out Sunday where they will play their North Coast Section Division 2 playoff opener next Wednesday.

St. Helena 61, Roseland University Prep 52

The Saints defeated the North Central League I’s newest member in Santa Rosa on Tuesday night.

St. Helena struggled in the first half against the Knights’ 2-3 zone defense, which is designed to make it more difficult to score inside. Fortunately for the Saints, their own pressure defense resulted in several transition baskets and they went into the locker room with a 27-24 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Roseland caught fire and outscored the Saints, 17-12, to take a 41-39 lead into the final quarter. But St. Helena turned up the defensive intensity and stifled the Knights’ two strongest players.

The game was tied with three minutes to go when Micah Marquez drained two 3-pointers, followed shortly after by a Harrison Ronayne trey. Cal Lehman had a huge presence inside and contributed 2 big buckets inside late in the game.

Marquez finished with 19 points, including 11 in the last quarter, and four 3-pointers. Will Meyer had 11 of his 17 points in the first half. Ronayne finished with 8 points. Cal Lehman scored 6 and Charlie Knight 5, and teamed with Henry Dixon on a strong rebounding night. Charlie Carpy added 4 points and George Gonzalez scored 2. Also contributing to the win were Ethan Drumm, Greyson Ittig and Josh Johnson.

“That was a complete team effort. Everyone contributed,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said. “The difference tonight was our team defense. Our stops on defense and getting out in transition kept us in the game until our shots started to drop. Despite their record, Roseland is a good team and they have a tremendous basketball pedigree. They won our Sutter Home Tournament two years ago.”

St. Helena (9-9, 6-5 NCL I) hosts Lower Lake on Thursday in its Senior Night game, and will honor its seven 12th-graders before the game. The Saints travel to Kelseyville on Friday night for their final regular-season game. Ranked eighth in the NCS in Division 5, they will find out Sunday if they’ve made the playoffs.

Justin-Siena 67, Sonoma Valley 39

Ma’El Blunt had 22 points, Travis Hightower scored 20, and Vincent Jackson scored 12 as the Braves won their second straight VVAL game over a team they lost to last month.

Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said the keys to the game were holding the Dragons under 40 points “by playing superb on-ball defense and stayed disciplined in help, using our length to challenge shots and clean up the defensive glass, and living in the paint and scoring 40-plus points in there.”

Blunt was relentless in getting to the rim, finishing time and time again with a series of floaters, contested layups and mid-range jumpers.

“Ma’El was brilliant in the open court and his scoring at the rim really opened everything up for the rest of the guys,” Guillory said. “I thought Andrew Grimshaw set the intensity tone for us and we played off his energy. Travis put on one of the best, if not the best, individual defensive performances of the season.

“The defensive effort these kids put on was excellent. They took on the challenge, they were physical, they stayed connected, and they got it done on that end for 32 minutes. The level of focus and composure needed in a rivalry game goes up a couple notches, and they all responded.”

The Braves (14-8, 4-5 VVAL) will host Vintage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Napa at 7 p.m. Friday, and Petaluma at 4 p.m. Saturday to close VVAL play. They lost road games to Petaluma and Vintage last month.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 35, Sonoma Valley 26

Coming off Friday night’s big VVAL win at first-place Casa Grande, the Braves traveled to another place they had yet to win a VVAL road game Monday night. After losing the first quarter 8-7, they slowly but surely took the lead and pulled away from the Dragons. The game was very physical and the Braves ended up shooting 25 free throws, making 12. They built a 34-20 lead late in the fourth quarter on the strength of a balanced offensive attack.

Scoring for the Braves were Charmaine Griffin (10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists), Mary Heun (9 points), Jordan Washington (7 points, 12 rebounds), Isabella Wright (3 points, 5 rebounds), Bella Balmaceda (2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Megha Jackson (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Hannah Spare (2 points).

“This was a very physical and tough game, and we were proud of our players for matching the physicality and handling the pressure that Sonoma put on us,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt. “We were able to make plays and got some big free throws in the second half to help extend the lead.”

The win was the sixth in a row and capped an undefeated 6-0 VVAL road record for the second-place Braves (15-8, 8-2 VVAL), who were a half-game behind Casa Grande going into Wednesday night’s home game against fourth-place Vintage (6-5 VVAL).

“Going undefeated on the road in league is no small feat,” Bettencourt said, “and we are hoping to bring that road success back to Clark Gym against a tough Vintage team."

JV Boys Basketball

Sonoma Valley 42, Justin-Siena 41

In a rematch of Sonoma Valley’s win last month, it was Justin-Siena that jumped out to a big lead this time as sophomore guard Justin Mangelson scored all of his 8 points in the first half. The Braves extended their 25-17 halftime lead to 11 points after sophomore forward Ben Sebastiani, playing against his hometown team, sunk a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

Then the Dragons got hot. They trimmed their deficit to five points to start the fourth, and took the lead in the middle of the quarter on a Hudson Giarritta 3-pointer. The lead changed three times in the final minute, with the winning shot coming on Andre Armstrong’s driving layup.

The Braves were paced by freshman guard Dallas Logwood’s 10 points, while sophomore Finn Machado scored 9 and Sebastiani’s 7. Freshman Charlie Vaziri hauled in 10 rebounds, his fourth straight game with 8 or more. The Braves bottled up the Dragons’ leading scorer, Giarritta, for most of the game. But he broke out for 7 in the final quarter to finish with a game-high 15.

Justin-Siena (7-13, 1-7 VVAL) finishes its season at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Vintage. Sonoma does the same at Vintage on Friday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.