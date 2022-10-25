Napa Valley Prep Report: Golfers bow out in NCS tourney

Justin-Siena’s Brooklyn Blankenship shot an 87 and Napa High’s Nikki Haubold a 97 to lead the eight Napa Valley players who had qualified for Monday’s 18-hole North Coast Section Division 2 Championship/Division 1 Qualifier in Petaluma.

Said Napa High head coach Cory Roche of Haubold, a junior, “Good finish to her second year of golf — 36th out of 117 players.”

Justin-Siena, because it won the Vine Valley Athletic League title, qualified a team of five golfers for the event at Rooster Run Golf Club. The Braves’ other scores were Vannia Dagnino’s 104, Marley Sennott’s 108, Juliana Giovannoni’s 127, and Ava Preston’s 129.

Vintage was represented by Ashley Ellis and Capri Russell, who shot 102 and 115, respectively.

Varsity Volleyball

LaPointe named VVAL’s top player

Napa High junior Aubri LaPointe was named VVAL Player of the Year by the league’s coaches at Monday night’s all-league meeting.

Also on the First Team are American Canyon’s Ava Berry, Isabella Avila, Giselle Torres and Arianna Pacheco, Vintage’s Maria Bodor, and Justin-Siena’s Anna Hanson.

The Second Team has Justin-Siena’s Emery Messenger and Reagan Brumfield, Vintage’s Alex Whipple, Sonoma Valley’s Olivia Paxton and Kaden Sanders, and Petaluma’s Ava Staub.

Reaching Honorable Mention were Justin-Siena’s Jordan Washington and Ranessa Rualo, American Canyon’s Kennedy Brown, Napa High’s Bailey O’Callahan, Casa Grande’s Maria Moss and Sarah Thornton, and Petaluma’s Sloan Shoop.

Prep Football

Vintage 44, Sonoma Valley 20

Elias Alvarez threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Matt Ackman and ran 28 yards for another score as the Crushers stretched a 7-6 lead to 30-6 by halftime and cruised to a 44-20 VVAL rout in Sonoma on Friday night.

Trey Sanderlin ran in the first touchdown from 10 yards out and Henry Drozdowicz started a 4 for 4 night of extra points to give Vintage (5-4, 4-1 VVAL) a 7-0 lead before the Dragons answered with a 41-yard scoring strike from Trent Ohman to Hudson Giarritta. The extra point was no good.

Jeffery Page followed Alvarez’s TD throw and scoring run with two-point conversion runs to make it 23-6, and Riley Anderson added a 1-yard touchdown plunge before halftime.

Bailey Huss scored from 13 yards out and Page from 11 yards away in the second half for Vintage, while Ohman added another TD pass and a scoring keeper.

Page finished with 14 carries for 172 yards, Alvarez nine for 91, Hunter Madole five for 32, Huss four for 29, Ackman two for 18, Johnny Vazquez four for 13, Sanderlin one for 10, Anderson three for 17, Jacob Fiene one for 2, and Carson McCaffrey one for 1.

Alvarez was 4 of 8 passing for 70 yards, with completions to Ackman of 34 yards, Fiene for 29, McCaffrey for 10, and Josiah Flynn for minus 3.

Leading the defense were Domanic Mendoza with 7 tackles, Flynn Irwin with 6 tackles and 1 for a loss, Grant Menzel and Madole with 4 tackles apiece, Alvarez with 3 tackles, and Anderson with 3 tackles that included 1 for a loss. Si Sabbagha grabbed an interception.

“I feel that we accomplished many of our goals — one, execute the game plan, and two, minimize mental mistakes and penalties and get a comfortable lead so that we did not have to play starters in the second half of the game. We played everyone that deserved playing time throughout the second half.”

Vintage moves on to Big Game LI, its 51st meeting with crosstown rival Napa High at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Unlike last season, when Vintage was left out of the NCS Division 1 playoffs with one league loss, Leach said the Crushers’ 30-28 loss to Petaluma shouldn’t keep them out this season. They only need to beat the Grizzlies (2-6, 0-4 VVAL) before receiving a bye next week.

“This week is the most important week of our season. We have been preparing our program for this game since our first summer install in July,” Leach said. “One, it is a Big Game that includes bragging rights for life in this community, two, it is an opportunity to showcase the VIntage High football program, how hard we work, and to show the community the preparation and passion we put into this game.

“At this point, If we win, we are pretty much guaranteed a playoff berth regardless of the automatic bid, according to MaxPreps’ Division 2 seeding. We are ranked sixth out of eight with many of the teams still having to play each other. We are approaching every practice as if we are in the playoffs. I would be very surprised if we did not make the playoffs with a win over Napa High.

“(We need) to win this game and hopefully do it in a convincing fashion so that the playoff committee considers us. I feel that is one thing the public and fans do not understand. The committee will be looking at not just wins but convincing wins.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin’s Hogan reaches final

Justin-Siena sophomores Bryn Hogan, Naveena Jackson and Jesilyn Beaulac and all three earned All-VVAL honors by reaching the semifinals of the VVAL Tournament during Monday’s singles play at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage High.

The No. 1-seeded Hogan was to play for the VVAL title on Tuesday after advancing through the first three rounds of VVAL Tournament singles play. She received a first-round bye before defeating Casa Grande's Taya Boulter in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1, and Jackson in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-3, to earn a finals date with No. 2 seed Samu Ruk of Casa Grande.

The fourth-seeded Jackson opened with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of American Canyon's Abby Alejandrino and beat Vintage's Jasmine Hoskins 6-0, 6-1 before falling to Hogan.

Beaulac, who was in the blind draw, opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Petaluma's Tenlee Leone. She then faced the No. 3 seed, Vintage's Sierra Tenbrook, and defeated her 6-1, 6-3. That put her in the semifinals, where she fell 6-2, 6-3 to Ruk.