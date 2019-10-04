Elisa Gonzalez, sidelined by injury two days before, returned to the Vintage High volleyball lineup Thursday and helped the Vine Valley Athletic League leaders sweep Casa Grande 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 in Petaluma.
Gonzalez, accidentally head-butted in the teeth by a teammate during the second set of a 3-1 Big Game win at Napa High on Tuesday, was setting in the 6-2 offense again and finished with 6 assists, 6 kills, 5 digs and 2 service aces for Vintage (13-4, 6-1 VVAL).
The Crushers were led by fellow setter Maddie Klungel (15 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 22 assists, 4 aces), Julia Bodor (10 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs, 2 aces), Katie Mason (10 digs), Sara Gauger (4 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs) and Maddie Flohr (4 kills, 5 digs).
Vintage next hosts Sonoma Valley on Oct. 10.
Napa 3, American Canyon 0
The Grizzlies improved to 3-4 in VVAL play and 5-6 overall with Thursday night’s 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 home win.
For American Canyon, Arianna Pacheco had 19 digs and 3 kills, Giselle Torres had 7 kills and 14 assists, Caytlin Capulong had 14 digs, 3 aces and 6 kills, and Ava Boloyan contributed 2 blocks.
Sonoma Valley 3, Justin-Siena 1
The Braves won the first set of Thursday night’s VVAL match in Sonoma, but the Dragons rallied to win the last three 25-9, 25-15 and 25-20. Justin-Siena fell to 4-3 in the VVAL and 6-10 overall.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 25, Sonoma Valley 4
The Braves improved to 7-0 in VVAL action with Thursday’s victory at the Napa Valley College pool.
Sophomore Sarah Reynolds had 7 goals, senior Meghan Hansen scored 5, freshman Elle Baskerville scored 4, junior Angelina Phinney had 3 goals and 7 assists, junior Lexi Hollister and freshman Taylor Blakely each had 2 goals, and sophomore Maddie Vanoni had a goal and 5 steals.
“I am so proud of this young team and how they have come together this season,” Justin-Siena head coach Jane Hansen said. “They are playing so well together. We have to stay focused for the next few weeks and take it one game at a time.”
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena 287, Vintage 292
The Braves edged the Crushers in a Trower Avenue showdown Thursday at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
Vintage (3-7 VVAL) was led by Sophie Saleh’s 48, Cierra Yeager’s 53 and Brooke Knudsen’s 57.
“The girls have improved all year despite their record and posted their lowest score of the season,” Crushers coach Ben Goodman said. “I’m very proud of them.”
Varsity Girls Tennis
Vintage 7, Casa Grande 0
Coming off their first VVAL loss the day before, the Crushers rebounded with a shutout Thursday at home.
You have free articles remaining.
At first through fourth singles, in order, Jamie Pope won 6-0, 6-0, Grace Christman 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, Casey LeTourneau 6-2, 6-3, and Erin Meader 6-1, 6-0. At first through third doubles, respectively, Rose Mooney and Morgan Wright won 6-0, 6-1, Serena Kastella and Melissa Cortez 6-1, 6-1, and Ashley Hall and Caroline Simpkins 6-0, 6-2.
Winning exhibition doubles matches for Vintage were the teams of Gwen Stewart and Eva Heiken, Abbey Rock and Bella Hutnik, Brooke Shein and Kailey Wilkens, and Bella Haroutounian and Alicia Fraile Bach.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Napa 20, American Canyon 5
Grizzlies goalkeeper Caitlyn Berryhill had 6 blocks in Thursday’s win at American Canyon. Quincy Frommelt had 5 goals and 1 assist, and Maddie Alexander had 4 goals, 2 assists and 2 steals. Keaton Flynn and Emily Dusky each scored 3 goals, Meena Khan had 3 goals, 5 assists and 3 steals, and Angelina Adams had 2 goals, 4 assists and 1 steal.
“Our girls played tough defense and anticipated well,” Napa head coach Ashiq Khan said.
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Napa 16, American Canyon 3
Kaliq Khan lead the Grizzlies with 4 goals and added 4 steals and 1 assist in Thursday’s win at American Canyon. Nathan Schwarze and Jake O’Connor each had 3 goals, Lukas Opp had 2 goals and 3 steals, and Kadel Hock, Lucas Brandon, Sam King and Cameron Taylor each had 1 goal.
“The score doesn’t exactly reflect our brand of water polo,” Napa head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Despite playing lax defense and not pushing up on counterattacks, we were still able to capitalize on some plays late in the clock.”
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Casa Grande 0
Several Crushers played well in Thursday night’s 25-22, 25-18 sweep in Petaluma. They were Makenzie Wallace (1 ace, 4 assists), Reagyn Shoop (4 kills, 2 blocks), Evelyn Gillis (3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs), Gemma Bahnsen (4 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks), Madison McPhee (1 ace, 7 assists), Celeste Calderon (6 digs), Peyton Williams (3 kills, 3 blocks) and Reese Larson (1 ace, 5 digs).
American Canyon 2, Napa 0
Head coach Rick Manibusan said his Wolves were "sharp and focused" during their 25-16, 25-14 road win Thursday.
They got a balanced attack from Gabriella Trinidad (6 digs, 3 kills), Coleen Palencia (1 ace, 2 digs), Nya Ballesteros (2 digs), Aliya Merino (1 block, 1 kill), Charlize Francisco (6 digs, 2 kills) and Madison Gramlick (4 aces, 12 digs, 2 kills).
Blocking assignments were mastered by Alexa Berry (5 blocks, 4 kills), Selah Hmun (2 kills), Emily Bit (2 blocks) and Jade Galvan (2 blocks).
Directing the offense were Carissa Lee (6 digs, 2 assists) and Vyvylyn Tran (3 aces, 7 digs, 10 assists), with Jackie Mendoza (3 aces, 16 digs) controlling the defense.
Freshman Volleyball
Casa Grande 2, Vintage 0
The Crushers fell 25-11, 25-14 on the road Thursday despite solid matches from Raquel Stevens (2 aces, 3 digs), Beverly Bolen (5 digs), Sophia Notaro (4 digs) and Sophia Moro (2 kills, 2 aces).