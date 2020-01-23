The Napa High boys basketball team finished the first half of its Vine Valley Athletic League schedule feeling snakebit Wednesday night after yet another close loss.
This one, on the road against a first-place Petaluma squad with no league losses, was on the verge of being Napa’s most memorable win of the season. Instead, the 70-67 overtime loss was the third defeat by four points or less in six VVAL games for the Grizzlies.
"Tonight was another gut-wrenching loss for our guys,” head coach Zack Cook said. “Despite our record, everybody is still working hard and fighting every minute of every game.”
Napa (5-15, 1-5 VVAL) erased a 14-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Trojans (13-5, 5-0 VVAL) 23-18 in the third quarter and 18-9 in the fourth, but could not prevail in the extra four minutes.
It was still a memorable night for Napa senior Brayden Greenlee, who poured in a career-high 39 points and also contributed 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Also for the Grizzlies, Jack Hunter had 10 points and 4 rebounds, and Danny Ruiz 8 points and 3 assists.
Seventh-place Napa will try to avenge a 60-56 loss when it visits third-place Sonoma Valley on Jan. 29.
Varsity Boys Wrestling
Petaluma 54, American Canyon 22
The Wolves also traveled to Petaluma on Wednesday and dropped a VVAL contest.
“We lost a few close matches, but Petaluma was the better team tonight,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said.
Recording pins for the Wolves were Kyle Racel (184), James Aken (220) and Toby Bunch (285), while Justin Del Rosario (160) came on strong with a major decision.
Varsity Girls Wrestling
Petaluma 60, American Canyon 18
Picking up points for American Canyon at Petaluma on Wednesday night were Mylene Francisco (116), Kathleen Cruz (121) and Emma Lopez (186).
Varsity Girls Soccer
Petaluma 5, Napa 1
Alana Valentine scored on an Ava Dominguez assist early in the second half to cut Petaluma’s lead to 2-1. But the banged-up Grizzlies (4-7-3, 1-4-1 VVAL) couldn’t sustain the momentum.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Napa 0, Petaluma 0
The Trojans, with one win all season coming in, nearly made their year with an upset of visiting Napa on Tuesday night. But the second-place Grizzlies (8-4-2, 4-1-1 VVAL) avoided a second straight league loss.
Justin-Siena 2, American Canyon 2
The Braves (3-5-1, 0-3-1 VVAL) got goals from seniors Josiah Gutierrez and Jacob Smith in Saturday’s league tie at American Canyon.
Vintage 4, Casa Grande 3
The Crushers, coming off an emotional 2-1 win over rival Napa High the night before, surged to a 3-1 halftime lead last Friday in Petaluma before having to stave off the third-place Gauchos.
Vintage took 9-1 overall and 4-0 VVAL records into Thursday night’s home game against American Canyon.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Casa Grande 50, Justin-Siena 26
The Gauchos used aggressive defense and excellent shooting to bolt to a 17-5 first-quarter lead. The Braves cut it to 22-11 by halftime, but couldn’t get any closer. Nathan Spare led Justin-Siena with 12 points. Ben Liu added 4 points and helped the Braves compete with his aggressive play.