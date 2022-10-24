Napa Valley Prep Report: Grizzlies gear up for VVALs with busy week

The Napa High water polo program was busy last week — especially the girls, who played six games in as many days.

On Oct. 17, the boys beat Cardinal Newman 11-8 at the Vintage pool behind 3 goals apiece from senior Cameron Taylor and junior co-captain Andrew Dillon. Scoring twice was junior Cameron Scargle, while co-captain Nico Franco and fellow seniors Carson Goodrich and Zachary Samatovic each scored once.

But their defensive game was what kept the Grizzlies ahead of the Cardinals, head coach Ashiq Khan said, as goalkeeper Gabriel "Titi" Orozco stepped up and had 13 blocks in the victory.

The Napa girls came out on losing other side of an 11-8 decision, despite three goals from sophomore Ella Brandon. Senior co-captain Quincy Frommelt scored twice, and seniors Amelia Ott and Lucia de los Santos and junior Alejandra Soto each scored once.

“Newman's strategy to double-team Frommelt played out in a win for them,” Khan said. “We mixed it up a little to try and put the pressure on Newman, but the transition game favored them.”

The Napa teams then closed out regular-season Vine Valley Athletic League action with a 16-8 boys win and an 18-12 girls victory at American Canyon on Thursday.

For the boys (13-5, 9-3 VVAL), who finished second behind Vintage, Dillon had a whopping 13 goals on 18 shots, while senior Alex Diaz, Franco and Scargle each had 1 goal.

“We were worried about the speed that AmCan has, and our guys played stellar defense to keep the Wolves at bay,” Khan said.

For the American Canyon boys, Nicholas Margolati had 4 goals, Jack Chavez had 2 goals, and Noah Zipay and Aiden Velicaria each scored one.

Frommelt broke into double figures in the girls game, scoring 11 goals. Brandon added 4 goals, while freshman Katie Miller, de los Santos and Soto each scored once. Grizzlies goalkeeper Jossie Gonzalez had 12 blocks.

“The American Canyon team is faster than we are, and our girls had to help each other out on defense to combat all of the opponents driving,” Khan said. “They really showed good awareness.”

The girls went on to compete in the annual Julian Szmidt Varsity Girls Tournament at Vintage on Friday and Saturday.

Napa opened with an 18-9 loss to a bigger and faster McClatchy team from Sacramento, despite 8 goals from Frommelt and 1 from Brandon.

The Grizzlies bounced back with a 9-5 win over Benicia, getting 4 goals from Frommelt, 3 from Brandon, and 2 from de los Santos.

On Saturday, Rodriguez downed Napa 21-12 despite 8 goals from Frommelt and 4 from Brandon.

“They found their way against Benicia, but were again out-swum by Rodriguez,” Khan said.

But the Grizzlies (10-8, 5-5 VVAL) came back with a 12-9 win over Cardinal Newman, avenging their loss of five days earlier. Brandon led the way with 7 goals, while Frommelt had 3 goals and de los Santos 2 goals.

“For the third meeting of the year, Coach Will Namnath had an idea to throw Cardinal Newman a curveball: take away their double team on Quincy and put her in the goal,” Khan said. “It was a strategy that not only worked to force the Cardinals to play man up, but with Frommelt's ability to score from beyond half, it gave us another offensive player.”

Next up for the Napa teams are the VVAL Tournament semifinals on Tuesday. For the girls, No. 3 seed Justin-Siena (5-7, 5-5 VVAL) faces No. 2 Cardinal Newman (12-9, 8-2 VVAL) at 4 p.m., and No. 1 seed Vintage (12-8, 10-0 VVAL) battles No. 4 Napa at 5 p.m. For the boys, it’s No. 2 seed Napa against No. 3 Ukiah (11-9, 8-4 VVAL) at 6 p.m., and No. 1 seed Vintage (18-4, 12-0 VVAL) facing No. 4 Cardinal Newman (13-10, 7-5 VVAL) at 7 p.m.

The winners will play for championships at Vintage on Thursday.

Varsity Football

Stuart Hall 40, Calistoga 28

The Wildcats played the Knights much closer than in last year’s 40-14 North Central League II loss at the same San Francisco venue, historic Kezar Stadium. But head coach Shane Kohler said Calistoga (4-3-1, 2-3 NCL II) beat itself in most respects.

“We had 70% possession and 400-plus yards, but 150 yards in penalties and four turnovers resulted in yet another gut-wrenching loss,” Kohler said. “It was an incredibly hard pill to swallow for me on the fourth occasion this year. If this team could only put it all together, I would pity the opponent on the other side. We’re hard hitting, relentless, deep, strong and big, but we’re also selfish, lack control, are easily emotional, have a low football IQ and are irresponsible. We have a proud upside with a sad downside.”

Edgar Caldera returned the opening kickoff to Stuart Hall’s 30-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, a 10-yard rush by Jorge Ortiz, a fumble was recovered by the Knights (5-2, 5-0 NCL I). But they went three-and-out and punted, and Calistoga drove down the field and appeared to score, but the touchdown was called back and the ball put at the 11. After two offsides penalties, the Wildcats turned over the ball on downs. Stuart Hall scored on the next play instead, a long pass followed by a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead after one quarter.

Calistoga’s next drive was slowed by two holding penalties before a long Caldera pass was intercepted deep in Stuart Hall territory, giving the Knights poor, punt-like field position. But a defender slipped on the damp grass, helping the Knights compete another long touchdown pass before adding another conversion for a 16-0 lead.

The Wildcats pulled within 16-8 with a drive capped by Ortiz’s 3-yard scoring run and a two-point conversion catch by tight end Santa Argueta. But the Knights answered on their next series, when the pocket collapsed by the quarterback scrambled to paydirt. Two-point conversions followed that another score, on a pick-six with 4.6 seconds left in the half, to give Stuart Hall a 32-8 halftime lead.

Another 3-yard scoring run by Ortiz cut Calistoga’s deficit to 32-14 in the third quarter, and Caldera added a 3-yard keeper for a touchdown early in the fourth to make it 32-20.

Calistoga forced a quick punt but fumbled away the ball again, and the Knights’ quarterback scrambled his way to the end zone and another two-point conversion made it 40-20. A 30-yard touchdown run by Christian Ramirez and Caldera conversion plunge closed the scoring.

The Wildcats will visit Branson (5-2, 3-1 NCL I), which lost 22-20 to Stuart Hall at Kezar on Oct. 8 before blowing out Cornerstone Christian on Friday in Antioch, 52-6.

Varsity Volleyball

All teams on road for playoff openers

The North Coast Section volleyball playoff brackets were released Sunday and all four Napa County teams that made it are on the road in the first round.

In Division 1, No. 11 seed Vintage (15-12) visits No. 6 Dublin (13-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In 7 p.m. matches on Wednesday, it’s No. 9 seed American Canyon (24-7) at No. 8 American-Fremont (20-3) in Division 2, No. 5 seed Justin-Siena (12-5) at No. 12 Pinole Valley (13-6) in Division 4, and No. 11 seed Calistoga (8-9) at No. 6 Mendocino (12-4) in Division 6.