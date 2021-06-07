Napa Valley Prep Report: Grizzlies go out with boys soccer victory

The Napa High boys soccer team ended its season with a 3-1 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over Casa Grande on Senior Night at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.
Omar Campos gave the Grizzlies (10-2 VVAL) a 1-0 lead with nine minutes left in the first half at the tail end of a crisp combination of passing.
It began with Miguel Burgoa Hernandez intercepting a Gauchos through ball that co-captain Max Castaneda picked up and swung left to Ian Clark on the sideline.
Clark passed between defenders to Tomas Tapia and he dished to Ulises Cruz, who found a pirouetting Axel Clark for a give-and-go. Cruz sprinted toward the goal, stutter-stepped and found Campos slashing in from the right. Campos, running to the left, shot to the right of the goalkeeper. He got a piece of the ball, but not enough to keep it from rolling slowly over the goal line just inside the post.
The Grizzlies’ keeper then leaped to stop a 50-yard free kick that looked like it might go in and fell on the ball. But Casa Grande kept up the pressure and answered with less than a minute left in stoppage time. A Gaucho scored the tying goal by drilling a 20-yard direct kick right into the net, just under the crossbar.
Napa got its second goal from co-captain Anthony Mora with 17 minutes left.
The insurance goal came with four minutes left in stoppage time, starting with a throw-in by co-captain Luis Rodriguez to the corner left of the goal. Casa Grande kicked the ball the other way, but Castaneda got it back and quickly drilled a 20-yard shot through the keeper’s arms.
Before the game, the Grizzlies’ 10 seniors were introduced. They are — with the next schools they will be attending, according to head coach Rafael Ayala — players Burgoa Hernandez (Chico State), Campos (UC Davis), Castañeda (Sacramento State), Ian Clark (UC Berkeley), Cruz (City College of Santa Barbara), Salvador Leon (Claremont McKenna), Damian Medrano (Napa Valley College), Mora (Chico State), Rodriguez (Napa Valley College) and team manager Melody Ibarra (San Francisco State).
Varsity Track and Field
Athletes compete outside leagues
On the heels of finishing undefeated in VVAL dual meets, 20 Justin-Siena track and field athletes had standout performances at the Redwood Empire Track and Field Showcase Meet.
Athletes with top times and marks at 52 schools in and around the Redwood Empire were invited to the May 29 event at Healdsburg High.
“We are very grateful to the organizers for pulling together this end-of-the-season event, which allowed the track athletes to have a big-finish experience that postseason championship meets normally provide,” Braves head coach Tracy Martin said. “The seniors really deserved that after last season’s halt, and every athlete was incredibly happy to have this opportunity. That set the tone for a great competition, with athletes from all schools cheering each other on as they definitely took their talents to new levels.”
The Justin-Siena girls 4x400 relay team of seniors Roses Newell and Catherine Sherburne and junior Katie Heffernan and Sydney Thweatt took first place in what was likely the highest energy race of the day for athletes and spectators. They won in 3:15.85, slashing six seconds off their season best and recording the second-fastest time in Justin Siena history and best time in the VVAL. The race was close throughout each lap as all four Braves had personal-record split times, and Thweatt beat out three other teams down the final stretch.
Thweatt, who has the VVAL’s best times in the 100, 200 and 400, dropped her personal record in the 100 meters to 12.88 seconds with a third-place finish. She also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles in 49.95, and teamed with senior Natalie Kelly and sophomores Lili Hobaugh and Gabby Davis on a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay in 51.88, also tops in the VVAL.
Justin-Siena’s VVAL-leading boys 4x100 relay team of sophomore Hunter Bledsoe, juniors Miles Martin and Cole Chatagnier, and senior Seth Morrison turned in a strong second-place finish with a season-best 45.05 seconds.
Morrison turned in PRs and remained the VVAL leader in the 100 (11.60, 13th) and 200 (23.51, 11th), and Chatagnier ran the 300 hurdles in 42.87 to place fifth.
Sam Boeschen brought his PR in the 110 hurdles down to 15.72 to take third place overall, remaining the VVAL leader, while fellow senior Casey Potrebic took fourth in the shot put at 42 feet, ½ inch.
In distance events, senior Jacob Guiducci ran a PR in a very strong 1600-meter field to place fifth in 4:36.81 and also ran the 3200m in 9:58.96, and freshman Lila Heffernan made winning her 800 heat look easy with a PR of 2:31.28 for fifth place.
In triple jump action, Katie Heffernan turned in a PR of 33-3 to place fifth and also competed well in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Also in the triple jump, sophomore Henry Boeschen set a PR with a mark of 36-11¾.
Hobaugh long jumped a PR 16-9, while junior Jack Foust ran the 400 in a PR 54.88 and helped 4x400 relay teammates Chatagnier, Martin and Morrison record a season-best time of 3:45.53. Sophomore Grace Hill tied for ninth in the pole vault at 4-6.
Representing American Canyon were senior Harold Malone Jr. (second in discus at 140-6), third in shot put at 46-5¾), senior Devin Pearson (fifth in 400 in PR 53.18), junior Alfons McCoy (eighth in 400 in 54.10; 14th in 200 in PR 23.73), Kester Cayl Alejandrino (seventh in pole vault at 10-6), junior Kyla Martin (eighth in 300 hurdles in 51.25), 11th in 100 hurdles in 19.21), sophomore Jahleya Hudson (12th in discus at 78-1, 14th in 100 hurdles in 19.70), senior Salina Ohman (14th in shot put at 26-3) and senior Yesenia Cardenas (16th in shot put at 25-11½),
Also competing for the Wolves were senior Ezekiel Anderson and junior Ethan Luong, who both teamed with McCoy and Pearson on a sixth-place 4x400 relay time of 3:43.32 and a seventh-place 4x100 relay time of 46.61.
For the girls team, sophomore Danielle Yamada and freshman Siyah Youngblood teamed with Hudson and Martin on a seventh-place 4x100 relay time of 53.71. Sophomore teammates Saniyah Farris, Anayiah Brown, Kennedy Brown and Angela Acero finished 10th in 57.17. In the 4x400 relay, freshman Beyah Matteo, Youngblood, Hudson and Martin placed sixth in 4:30.38, and Anayiah Brown, Farris, Yamada and Acero were seventh in 4:42.00.
Competing for Napa High were junior Tristan Hug (first in triple jump at PR 43-10, third in high jump at 6-0), fifth in long jump at 20-½), junior Liam Wallace-Harper (second in pole vault at PR 13-4, second in triple jump at PR 42-8¾, fourth in 110 hurdles in PR 15.86, sixth in high jump at 5-8) and junior Adrian Navarro (seventh in 400 in PR 54.08).
Vintage was represented by senior Benjamin Feldstein (first in discus at PR 140-9), second in shot put at 49-3), junior Ethan Stabile (third in pole vault at 11-0), junior Auggie Nelson (15th in discus at 103-4, 15th in shot put at 35-1), senior Reagyn Shoop (fifth in 400 in 1:01.52, 10th in 200 in 27.46), freshman Sophie Nassiri (ninth in 800 in 2:35.24, 10th in pole vault at 8-0), senior Josephine Borsetto (12th in 3200 in 13:05.34, 16th in 1600 in 5:56.21), junior Isabella Sarao (ninth in 100 hurdles in 18:92, 14th in triple jump at 27-8) and sophomore Sophia Notaro (second in 300 hurdles in PR 49.11, fourth in high jump at 4-10).
Competing for St. Helena were sophomore Eva Bowen (second in 400 in 1:00.35), fourth in 200 in 26.79), freshman Mia Hernandez (14th in 100 in 13.55).
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 58, Napa 35
Balanced scoring, attention to detail, and extreme effort were the keys to the Crushers’ Big Game victory at home Wednesday night, head coach Joe Donohoe said.
Lizzie Qui led Vintage with 16 points and 9 assists and added 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Katy Gibbs had 10 points and 9 rebounds, Kate Kerr 8 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals, Liv Hedberg 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Sophie Lerner 8 points and 4 rebounds, Kayla Cleveland 6 points, 5 assists and 9 rebounds, Sophia Notaro 2 points and 3 steals, and Julia Gerenser 2 rebounds.
For Napa (0-11 VVAL), Sofia Tinnon had 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot, Sophia Mostow 7 points and 2 steals, Maizy Armstrong-Brown 4 points, 3 assists and 2 steals, Nadia Ali-Musa and Niyanni Mathis 4 points and 5 rebounds apiece, Grace Sedgley 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist, Maddie Alexander 3 points and a steal, Julie Solomon 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.
The Crushers led 17-11 and 31-20 after the first two quarters before breaking it open with a 17-4 third.
“Although we were shorthanded, we stuck to our plan and this young group was amazing,” Donohoe said. “We weathered Napa’s initial surge and stuck to our game plan to push the pace and defend at a high level. It definitely helped that we had our best shooting night of the season.”
The Crushers finished 7-4 in the VVAL, 7-5 overall, with no seniors.
“With a young team, you hope you’re playing your best ball at the end of the year. That is an indication of what we might become,” Donohoe added. “I can't say enough about the calmness and confidence we played with — 21 assists on 22 made baskets is a phenomenal stat in high school basketball. The sharing of the ball and the willingness to defend every possession was beautiful to watch as a coach. We're looking to build on this season and be the very best version of ourselves we can possibly be next winter. Exciting opportunity.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
