Napa Valley Prep Report: Grizzlies go out with boys soccer victory

The Napa High boys soccer team ended its season with a 3-1 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over Casa Grande on Senior Night at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Omar Campos gave the Grizzlies (10-2 VVAL) a 1-0 lead with nine minutes left in the first half at the tail end of a crisp combination of passing.

It began with Miguel Burgoa Hernandez intercepting a Gauchos through ball that co-captain Max Castaneda picked up and swung left to Ian Clark on the sideline.

Clark passed between defenders to Tomas Tapia and he dished to Ulises Cruz, who found a pirouetting Axel Clark for a give-and-go. Cruz sprinted toward the goal, stutter-stepped and found Campos slashing in from the right. Campos, running to the left, shot to the right of the goalkeeper. He got a piece of the ball, but not enough to keep it from rolling slowly over the goal line just inside the post.

The Grizzlies’ keeper then leaped to stop a 50-yard free kick that looked like it might go in and fell on the ball. But Casa Grande kept up the pressure and answered with less than a minute left in stoppage time. A Gaucho scored the tying goal by drilling a 20-yard direct kick right into the net, just under the crossbar.

Napa got its second goal from co-captain Anthony Mora with 17 minutes left.