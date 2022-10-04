Napa Valley Prep Report: Grizzlies sweep Wolves in pool

The Napa High water polo teams both defeated their American Canyon counterparts by three goals and lost to both Vintage squads in Vine Valley Athletic League action last week at the Vintage pool.

Against American Canyon, the Grizzlies’ girls won 10-7 behind senior captain Quincy Frommelt, whose “can-do attitude,” head coach Ashiq Khan said, helped her finish with 5 goals, 2 steals and 3 blocks. Senior Lucia de los Santos had 3 early goals, junior Shelby Page scored a razor thin-angled goal, and sophomore Ella Brandon added a long-range goal.

“Our girls were definitely playing catch-up around the pool when racing to the ball, but we played with great anticipation,” Khan said, noting the Wolves’ quickness.

He said juniors Alejandra Soto and Page “played stellar defense and put themselves in good position to help teammates, while freshman Sophie Martorana “used her speed to push the Lady Wolves down the pool,” while Katie Miller played tough defense at the Grizzlies’ end of the pool. Goalkeeper Jossie Gonzalez kept Napa ahead in the game with 14 blocks.

The Vintage girls were led by Rachel Galvin with 7 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals, a caused kickout and a field block, while Juliet Lawrence had 6 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals and a caused kickout. Briana Fry had 4 goals and 2 steals, Aya Hassan had a goal, an assist, 2 steals and a caused kickout. Kirin Sidhu added a goal, 2 assists and a steal. Savannah Davis had 10 saves and 2 assists in goal.

The Napa boys beat the Wolves 13-10, and Khan said his players “took it upon themselves to get everyone involved in the game.”

They were led by junior captain Andrew Dillon with 6 goals in the middle. Senior captain Nico Franco scored 2 goals and drew 2 exclusions, while sophomore Mario Deianni also scored twice. Adding 1 goal apiece were senior Carson Goodrich, junior Cameron Scargle and sophomore Liam Daley. Goalkeeper Gabriel "Titi" Orozco had an astounding 23 blocks, which took some gusto out of the Wolves’ offense.

“We had all of our boys involved with each transition, and I was really proud of how they incorporated fundamentals and some advanced concepts that we have been trying to drive home,” Coach Khan added. “They played some great water polo.”

Against Vintage on Thursday, the Napa girls fell 18-7 as “the scope and size of the Vintage team was just too much” after the teams played evenly early in the match. Frommelt scored all 7 goals for the Grizzlies.

“Although we have varied experience among our players, we lost a bit of our focus and deviated away from our game plan,” Khan said. “Our goalkeeper was exposed and had to fend off 37 shots from the Vintage team. We just can't allow other teams to shoot that much during one game.”

The Vintage boys won 12-4 after the Napa boys also kept it close early.

“It was no secret that we were going to have to come up with a defensive strategy to counter the Crusher offense,” Khan said. “I am super excited about how our boys played. All of our seasoned players, who played with Vintage senior and (former Napa High player) Kaliq Khan, knew that we couldn't stop him, but we could put more pressure on him.”

Khan’s son led the Crushers with 6 goals, 2 steals, 3 caused kickouts and a field block. PO Casey added 3 goals, 3 steals, a caused kickout, and a field block. Cody Fridolfs had 1 goal and a team-high 6 steals, Tanner Low had a goal and a caused kickout, and Gavin Mills also had a goal. In the net for Vintage, Matthew Lloyd had 10 saves and 2 steals and Francis Mulligan added a save and 2 steals.

“Our defense was really good, and this year's deficit of 8 goals was much better compared to last year's 25-goal differential. We have made huge strides. Vintage cued in on our offensive strengths, with help from their embedded mole, leaving others to pick up the scoring.”

Napa got 2 goals from senior Cameron Taylor and 2 from senior captain Nico Franco and senior Zachary Samatovic each had 1 goal.

Napa High’s boys and girls were to play the Cardinal Newman teams Tuesday at Santa Rosa Junior College, before only the boys travel to Sonoma Valley for a 5 p.m. contest on Thursday. The Dragons do not have a girls team this year.

On Tuesday, Vintage’s boys beat Cardinal Newman 17-6 and the Crusher girls rolled 19-4.

For the boys, Khan had 6 goals, 2 assists, 6 steals and 2 caused kickouts, Low 3 goals, 1 assist and 5 steals, Sawyer Bristow 3 goals, an assist and 3 steals, Noah Ewig 2 goals, 3 assists and 3 steals, Jared Avina, 1 goal, 3 assists and 1 steal, Kyle Link 1 goal, Brandon Tennant 1 goal, 2 assists, a steal and a caused kickout,

The Vintage girls were led against Newman by Galvin with 7 goals, 4 assists, 6 steals and 2 caused kickouts. Lawrence had 6 goals, 4 assists and 3 steals, Fry 2 goals and a steal, Addy Soffner 1 goal and 1 caused kickout, Sidhu 1 goal and 2 steals, and West U’Ren and Hassan 1 goal apiece.

Kira Tavakoli had 3 assists and 3 steals, Alex Meyering had 2 steals, and Morgan Phipps added 1 steal. Davis had another 10 saves along with an assist and a steal.

JV Football

Sonoma Valley 32, Justin-Siena 14

The Braves head to Memorial Stadium Friday night to take on Napa at 4:45pm.

The Braves (0-6, 0-2 VVAL), after giving up an early touchdown to fall behind 6-0, took a 7-6 lead after Alex Ruiz snagged his second interception of the half and returned it to the Dragons’ 30-yard line. A couple plays later, the Braves found the end zone from 15 yards out on a Clint Wilsey to Tommy Malloy touchdown pass and added the go-ahead extra point.

The Dragons, however, responded with three touchdowns and led 26-7 late in the fourth quarter. The Braves capped the scoring with another Wilsey to Malloy connection, this time from 60 yards out as Malloy took a screen pass and followed some good blocking to break away for the touchdown.

Malloy finished with 11 carries for 65 yards, and five receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilsey was 14 of 16 passing for 140 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Luke Ficeli had 8 receptions for 16 yards and 4 tackles on defense. Alex Ruiz had 1 reception for 4 yards and 3 tackles and the two picks on defense. Leading the defense were Colt Maloney with 9 tackles and Riley Love with 7 tackles.

“Overall, we took another step forward in terms of our execution and just overall getting better,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Andrew Bettencourt said. “We have to get tougher at the point of attack and be more assignment-sound to not give up big plays. We are happy with the progress of the team and hope to have a good week of practice leading up to our game at Napa High on Friday.”