Napa Valley Prep Report: Grizzlies winless no more in tennis

The Napa High girls tennis team picked up its first win in Maria Dolcini’s two years as head coach with a 4-3 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over host Sonoma Valley on Sept. 22.

The Grizzlies (1-5 VVAL and overall), who visited Vintage for a Big Game match on Thursday, came close to win their season opener at Petaluma on Sept. 13. Despite pulling out three-setters at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, they fell 4-3.

“The girls truly showed exceptional grit in pulling off our first win of the season,” Dolcini said. “We have a lot of young players and only two seniors this year, so it certainly helped build their confidence. I’m also happy to report the girls have improved exponentially since the start of the season, especially when it comes to feeling comfortable moving forward and ending points at the net. At this level, playing better teams will only help improve their court IQ, so I expect some hard-fought rematches in October.”

Dolcini said earlier in the season that returning sophomore Madeline Kroll, who won with Jessie Jessup at No. 3 doubles at Sonoma, “has really come a long way since her freshman debut last spring and clearly has great potential. We're so glad she changed her mind and decided to come out for the team after all.”

Returning sophomore Julia Bui “continues to prove one of our hardest workers and has stepped up her game,” the coach said. Bui won at No. 2 doubles with Georgia Morris at Sonoma but started the season at No. 1 doubles with Isabella Graffigna, a new player Dolcini said “has embraced the challenge and is rapidly improving.”

Returning sophomore Zariel Robles, who beat Sonoma Valley’s No. 4 singles player, “has also vastly improved over the summer,” Dolcini said.

Kayla Fuqua, a senior who played as a sophomore but skipped last season, and singles player Kaelin Paringit “show a lot of athleticism and I’m confident they'll both be contenders with a few more weeks of experience.”

The Grizzlies followed up their win with a 5-2 home loss to Casa Grande on Tuesday, getting a 6-2, 6-3 win from No. 1 doubles players Isabella Christman and Graffigna over Ally Mann and Olivia Kiss, and a 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 from Morris and Jessup over Melina Fahrhadian and Anna Wiedenhofer.

The Gauchos swept the singles. Starting at No. 1, it was Samv Ruk over Cristina Mateescu, 6-0, 6-3, Ashika Balakumar over Paringit, 6-1, 6-0, Halle Boulter over Daniela Lopez, 6-2, 6-0, and Taya Boulter over Robles, 6-1, 6-1.

Casa Grande’s No. 3 doubles team of Maya Nealon and Lauren Clark also won, 6-4, 3-6, 10-2 over Brianna Bulman and Kroll.

Justin-Siena 6, Petaluma 1

The Braves (5-1, 5-0 VVAL) continued on a roll in league play, winning their 52nd straight in the VVAL on Tuesday.

At first singles, Justin’s Bryn Hogan defeated Deedee Alpert 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Annie Bober picked up the Trojans’ only win, 6-3, 6-4 over Naveena Jackson, while No. 3 Jess Beaulac beat Tenlee Leone 6-1, 6-1 and Petaluma defaulted at No. 4.

In doubles, Justin’s No. 1 team of Tatum Newell and Megha Jackson defeated Haley Van Bebber and Maya Hoffman, 6-0, 6-2. At second doubles, it was Carina Dunbar and Michaela Pucci beating Abigail Johnson and Lila Kellison, 6-1, 6-2. At third doubles, Justin's team of Annkatherine Schmidt and Olivia Mazzucco prevailed over Isabella Prandi and Greta Apple, 6-0, 6-1.

Varsity Volleyball

Justin-Siena 3, Petaluma 1

A first-set loss seemed to light a fire under the Braves as they came back to beat the Trojans 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 at home Tuesday night.

Anna Hanson led the Braves with 16 kills and 2 terminal blocks. Freshman middles Addy McDevitt and Sofia Sebastiani had 4 combined terminal blocks and played an aggressive offense at the net to stop Petaluma's fast offense, Braves head coach Kate Reilley said.

Ranessa Rualo had 19 assists, 7 digs and 8 aces. Reagan Brumfield had 12 kills, 1 block and 8 digs, Emery Messenger had 5 kills, 1 block and 7 digs, and Jordan Washington played only in Game 1 and had 2 kills and 2 blocks.

Sonoma Valley 3, Justin-Siena 0

The third-place Dragons (3-2 VVAL) stunned the visiting Braves (4-2 VVAL) in three games Wednesday night, 25-12, 27-25, 25-22.

“Sonoma Valley played to win and we went in underestimating that team,” Reilley said. “They served so well, we could not get our offense going. Tough loss, but we look forward to playing Sonoma again at home next Tuesday.”

Hanson had 12 kills and 2 digs, Messenger 6 kills and 1 dig, Brumfield 2 kills and 7 digs, Sebastiani 3 kills, and Washington 2 kills and 5 blocks to lead the Braves, who next play in the

Their next game is Saturday, 10/01 in San Francisco as the Braves take part in Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep’s annual “Serve it Up” tournament and community service event on Saturday.

JV Volleyball

Petaluma 2, Justin-Siena 1

The Braves fell despite outside hitter Gianna Bernardi’s 24 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills and 1 ace, middle Mady Carson’s 6 blocks and 2 kills, Libero Stella Keller’s 32 digs and 2 aces, and 2 digs and 5 kills from Bella Moore, who helped win the second set and extend the match.

Justin-Siena 2, Sonoma Valley 1

The Braves also won on Wednesday, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14 at Sonoma Valley.

Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 1

The Braves won at home Tuesday, 25-4, 23-25, 15-0, with a record-setting performance.

Justin-Siena pitched a shutout set for the first time in program history, according to head coach Matt De Fina, thanks mostly to the serving prowess of Valentina Coleman. She served 14 straight points after the team sided out the first serve from Petaluma. Coleman had 9 aces during that run.

Additionally, the Braves won the first set by the largest margin of victory in program history.

They played their best match of the season, the coach added, posting 31 digs, 3 kills, 20 aces, and 88.5% serving accuracy on 61 attempts.

Leading the Braves were Coleman (2 kills, 11 digs, 16 aces on 33 of 34 serving), Emily Reinoso (1 kill, 7 digs, 2 aces on 7 of 8 serving) and Jackie Morales (3 digs, 2 aces, 7 of 7 serving).

Justin-Siena 2, Sonoma Valley 1

The Braves also won Wednesday at Sonoma Valley, 25-20, 28-30, 15-5.

They came out strong and had 16 digs and 8 aces in winning the first set. Despite 18 digs, 3 kills and 11 aces, the Braves lost a marathon second set. But it was all Justin-Siena in the third set after Coleman served 8 straight points, including 3 aces, for an 8-1 lead. Nikola Campagna, Reinoso and Morales also provided excellent serving as the Braves served 100% in the third set and had some clutch plays, both offensively and defensively.

Justin-Siena (6-6, 4-2 VVAL) had 40 digs, 6 kills, 24 aces, and 89.5% serving on 67 attempts for the match. They were led by Reinoso (4 digs, 2 kills, 9 aces on 18 of 19 serving), Coleman (7 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces on 14 of 15 serving) and Campagna (16 digs, 5 aces on 8 of 9 serving).