Justin-Siena wrestlers Jacob Guiducci and Brandon Guiducci each placed fourth to lead the Braves at the 33-team Redwood Empire Classic on Saturday at Ukiah High.
Brandon Guiducci lived up to his No. 4 seeding at 128 pounds after beating grapplers from Truckee, Middletown and Eureka. Jacob Guiducci, seeded No. 6 at 134 pounds, exceeded expectations by defeating Cloverdale, Willits and West Valley opponents.
Jacob Guiducci might have placed higher had the referee and trainer not stopped his third-place match, while he was leading the No. 3 seed from Ukiah, because he bit through his lower lip on a mat return and required stitches at a nearby hospital.
“Proud of both Braves,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci. “Brandon made a name for himself as a freshman at a top-tier varsity event, while Jacob got hit with a little bad luck in the medal match he was in control of. Both these boys bleed Justin-Siena.”
The Braves will close out their VVAL dual-meet campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday by hosting American Canyon on Senior Night.
Napa 53, Sonoma Valley 8
The Grizzlies racked up five pins, two forfeits, two major decisions and one regular decision in Wednesday’s VVAL win at home. Getting first-period pins were Robert Gomez (147) and David Lopez (222). Pinning Dragons in the second period were Benito Saldivar (128), Axel Briseno (134) and Cole Lex (287). Manuel Infante (140) won 11-3, Thomas Hatton (184) won 9-1, and Gunnar Reger (172) won 7-2. Stephania Barrientos (115) and Jack Lucier (122) won via forfeit.
The Dragons got their points on a pair of major decisions, 16-7 over Justin Barnes (154) and 10-0 over Nathan Schwarze (162).
Napa hosts Vintage in a Big Game dual at 7:30 Wednesday night.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Napa 39, Justin-Siena 32
Anna Ghisletta, returning from injury, led all scorers with 11 points as the Grizzlies defeated the visiting Braves in a Vine Valley Athletic League afternoon game Saturday. Sofia Tinnon scored 10 points and led Napa (12-11, 6-3 VVAL) with 6 rebounds.
Hannah Newman added 7 points for the Grizzlies, while Devan Wickersham scored 6, Maizy Armstrong-Brown 3, and Charlotte Gerard 2.
Leading 22-16 at the half, Napa came out hot in the third and pushed its lead to 37-24 by quarter’s end. But Justin-Siena had no intention of going away quietly. The Braves used Napa turnovers and timely scoring to cut into its deficit in the fourth, but the Grizzlies used defensive stops to seal the deal.
Napa visits American Canyon (8-15, 1-7 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Napa 59, Casa Grande 51
The Grizzlies picked up their second VVAL win of the season Friday night at home, led by another big night from junior Brayden Greenlee (25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals).
Also playing well was point guard Tyler Oda (13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), while Spencer Gorman (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Logan Van Zandt (6 points, 6 rebounds) played strong in the interior.
Napa (6-16, 2-6 VVAL) was to visit Justin-Siena on Monday night.
JV Wrestling
Justin-Siena competes in Ukiah tourney
In Saturday’s Redwood Empire Classic at Ukiah, the Braves’ staff was excited for Kai Hoffman’s gold medal, Nathan Lowenstein’s silver, and the fourth-place finishes of Sammy Kreps and Jorge Dominguez.
“All four have improved so much this season and worked really hard today,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said of himself and assistant coach Jesse Ward. “We were especially ecstatic for Jorge, who picked up the first win of his career today. Those first wins are game-changers.”