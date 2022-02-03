Napa Valley Prep Report: Huge game next for Justin girls

The Justin-Siena girls basketball team avenged a seven-point overtime loss home loss to Petaluma High 10 days later with a 39-33 Vine Valley Athletic League victory that was also decided in overtime.

The Braves came out strong and led 4-0 after 2 possessions, before the Trojans pulled within 9-8 by the end of the first quarter. A low-scoring second quarter saw the Trojans grab a 14-13 halftime lead and carry the lead well in the third. But Justin-Siena rallied to take a 24-23 lead into the final quarter.

The Braves led 32-28 with under a minute left, but Petaluma hit a 3-pointer and drew a foul, but made only one of the two free throws to tie it 32-32.

The extra four minutes saw a few empty possessions from both teams before Justin-Siena took control. Mary Heun hit a baseline jumper and Bella Wright and Megha Jackson each went 2 for 2 from the free throw line to put the Braves went up 38-32. The teams then traded free throws, but the visitors finished strong defensively to close out the win.

Leading the Braves were Charmaine Griffin (10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Wright (10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals), Jordan Washington (8 points, 14 rebounds), Heun (7 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Jackson (4 points, 3 steals) and Cassie Richardson (4 rebounds).

The second-place Braves (13-8, 6-2 VVAL), whose other loss was a 34-33 heartbreaker at first-place Casa Grande on Jan. 15, hope to avenge that one, too, when they visit the same Gauchos (9-1 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Friday. If Justin-Siena wins, the teams are tied for first place. If Casa Grande wins, the Gauchos clinch the league title.

“This was a big win for our team on the road, in a place that we have not been successful the last couple of years,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “It was a physical battle and we were proud of how our kids held their composure through some tough moments. We are excited to have earned the opportunity to play an important game on Friday, and look forward to another tough battle.”

Varsity Wrestling

Justin-Siena 48, American Canyon 36

The Braves made history during the Wolves’ Senior Night meet Wednesday by winning a VVAL dual for the first time in their four years as members of the league.

Shorthanded Justin-Siena wrestled with its backs to the wall, starting the dual by forfeiting five weight classes to trail 30-0.

“Imagine starting a basketball or football game down 30 points before the whistle. That’s what these Braves face every dual because, well, we simply don't have enough wrestlers. Last night they overcame and wrestled their hearts out,” said assistant coach Rob Cohee, as the Braves celebrated the end of a 17-meet VVAL losing streak.

Justin-Siena came out on a hot streak with Cooper Cohee, Kai Hoffmann, Jack Carey, John Bishop, Emrys Davies and Brandon Guiducci all registering pins.

“Tonight's victory was rooted in last night’s loss to Rio Vista on (our) Senior Night,” co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Following the meet, Cooper and Brandon held an impromptu wrestlers-only meeting and had a hard-hitting speech with the squad. This was the first time we have had leaders take that kind of initiative to challenge their peers and it really paid off tonight.”

Justin-Siena nearly ended the skid earlier in the tri-meet when it wrestled Sonoma Valley. The Braves held a 33-30 lead before the Dragons sealed a 42-33 win with forfeit wins at 222 and 287 pounds.

Senior Cole Chatagnier was named the Braves’ All-Heart wrestler for the meet as he went undefeated on the night and gave some flexibility to the Braves’ already stretched lineup. Also going undefeated on the evening were Cohee, Hoffmann, Guiducci and Emrys Davies. Pitching in single victories were John Bishop, Jack Carey, Pearce Alger and Sammy Kreps.

In girls action, Bryann Cohee tallied a pin against American Canyon, while newcomer Ashlyn Parlett scored a last-second reversal to win a minor decision against the Wolves.

The Braves hope to keep that momentum as the North Coast Section has awarded them an at-large berth in this weekend's NCS D3 Duals at Redwood High in Larkspur.