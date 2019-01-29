The Napa High and Vintage girls soccer teams battled to a 1-1 Big Game tie in Vine Valley Athletic League action Monday night at Memorial Stadium.
Both teams scored in the first half, Neilani Newberry for Vintage and then Mila Valentine for Napa High.
From there, college-bound goalkeepers Grace Vlandis of Napa High and Sam Linteo of Vintage pitched second-half shutouts.
Vintage was coming off Friday’s respectable 2-1 loss to Petaluma High that saw Irais Hernandez score only the seventh goal allowed all season by the Trojans, who are undefeated overall.
Napa’s previous goal was scored by Loulou Herve in a 5-1 home loss to Sonoma Valley on Jan. 18, although the Grizzlies also found Petaluma’s net in a 6-1 loss on Jan. 14.
On Wednesday night, Napa (0-15-2, 0-8-1 VVAL) will host fourth-place American Canyon (3-10-2, 3-4-2 VVAL) and fifth-place Vintage (6-6-5, 2-5-3 VVAL) will visit third-place Sonoma Valley. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
JV Girls Soccer
Vintage 1, Napa 0
Pia Menzel’s goal was all the Crushers needed to win Monday night’s game, thanks to a shutout by goalkeeper Kayleigh Shepherd.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 40, Napa 38
The Crushers won Monday night’s Big Game, improving to 13-6 overall and 7-3 in VVAL with their fifth straight victory. Vintage was led by Josh Kho’s 10 points, while Owen Schnaible and Alex Dehzad each chipped in seven points.
“It was a hard-fought ballgame all the way to the final buzzer,” said Crushers coach Ben Goodman. “Napa played some gritty defense. It was a fun game for both clubs.
St. Helena 55, Willits 47
Jackson Corley had 18 points, Henry Dixon scored 13, and George Cutting and Will Garrett each scored eight Monday night as the Saints bounced back from Friday’s 55-22 loss to Middletown.
“Middletown was close for the first quarter, and then they took off scoring and we couldn’t buy a bucket,” Saints coach Meshach Osborne said. “They have been a tough opponent for us all season.”
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 72, Napa 32
In their second meeting of the season, the Crushers ran away with the “Little Big Game” on Monday night. Vintage had 11 players score on the evening, four in double figures – Cole Capitani (15 points, 11 rebounds), Dustin Wyman (12 points on four 3-pointers), Bryce Powers and Liam Alexander (10 apiece).
Noah Cockrell chipped in nine points, and Daniel Mitchell had six points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“This team has really been playing well as we approach the end of the season, and I’m proud of the complete team effort I saw tonight,” Crushers coach Drew Willems said.
Napa was led by Dylan Newman (eight points), Dylan Snider (seven points) and Andrew Remboldt (six points).
The Crushers (12-4, 7-2 VVAL) will finish their season at Sonoma Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday.