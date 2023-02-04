Ben Jackson, playing for the Vintage High boys basketball team for the second time after missing four games due to illness, led the Crushers with 22 points as they completed a three-game season sweep of crosstown rival Napa High with a 65-39 victory Friday night at Messner Gym.

“It felt great to play in my last Big Game tonight,” said the senior, who finished 9-0 against the Grizzlies over his four season. “I’m grateful I was able to come back and get one last win at Napa High.

“This Vintage basketball program has meant everything to me for the last four years. Vintage has been my home and I’m happy to call this basketball program my family. A huge thank you to Coach (Ben) Gongora, who I’m happy to call family after he took me under his wing the last three years and believed in me just as a tiny sophomore.”

Jackson had as many points at halftime, 15, as the entire Napa team after outscoring the hosts 9-7 in the second quarter.

“Ben truly is a special player and person. He showed that again tonight leading all scorers,” Gongora said. “I know the season is coming to an end and I tear up when I think about Ben and all that he’s meant to this program.”

Jace Lopez also cracked double figure for the Crushers (14-11, 6-5 VVAL) with 10 points. Brady Hearn got most of his hard-earned 7 points at the free-throw line, where he went 5 for 9. Elias Alvarez and Connor Gongora each chipped in 5 points, Miles MacPherson and Grayson Wyman added 4 apiece, Collin Durfee and Si Sabbagha each scored 3, and Josiah Flynn added 2.

Vintage led 15-8 after one quarter, 36-15 at halftime, and 55-27 after three quarters.

“We came in with a workmanlike attitude,” Coach Gongora said. “Napa knocked off Casa Grande and had the lead in the fourth against American Canyon. We did not want to allow them any momentum. I learned their Senior Night ceremony was going to be in the middle of pregame warmups. As a result, we changed our mindset a bit knowing there would be interruptions before tipoff. It worked, as the kids were dialed in from the start.”

Seniors Nico Franco and Jared Martinez each had 8 points to Napa (3-23, 1-11 VVAL). Jayden Quintana and Christian Williams supplied 6 points apiece, while Will Flynn had 5, Eli Mindle 4, and senior Damon Guerrero 2.

First-year Napa High head coach Carson Carattini also honored seniors Henry La Liberte, Doni Lester and Pietro Bonera.

“I commend Carson on taking over the program knowing there would be challenges,” said Coach Gongora, whose team beat Napa by 17 points at the Wine Valley Tournament and 75-41 at home on Jan. 18. “I don’t know Carson at all, but I can definitely empathize with him. Years ago, (former Napa High head coach Mike) Warrington took it to us a few times and had no sympathy for Vintage and certainly not for me. It can be tough.

“Cam (Neal, Vintage athletic director), with much help from Crusher Nation, has worked tirelessly to get Vintage athletics to a great place. I hope Carson is around for a while and is able to leave his mark. I’m sure better days are ahead. I’m preparing for future battles.”

While Napa is done for the season, Vintage will be at another Senior Night when it visits third-place American Canyon (14-11, 7-5) at 7 p.m. Monday. Both teams will then compete in the four-team VVAL Tournament, which is Thursday and Saturday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Casa Grande 45, Justin-Siena 41

The fifth-place Braves (11-12, 5-5 VVAL) fell at third-place Casa Grande on Thursday.

The Braves endured another slow start, spotting the Gauchos a 9-2 lead before finishing out the first quarter by outscoring them 7-5 to pull within 14-9. A tight second quarter saw Casa Grande end up ahead 26-19 at halftime. The third quarter put Justin-Siena in a bind as it was outscored 12-7 and entered the fourth down 38-26. The Braves mount a furious comeback to make it 45-41 with over a minute to go. While they continued to get the necessary stops and the Gauchos missed some free throws, the Braves could not score on any of their last four possessions and ended the game coming up just short in their comeback attempt.

Jordan Washington led Justin-Siena with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Also scoring were Naveena Jackson (9 points, 2 rebounds), Lauren Keller (8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Megha Jackson (7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) and Mary Heun (3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals).

“This was a tough loss for our team as I thought we did a lot of good things that could help us win the game,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t make enough of the simple plays tonight and it came back to cost us. Casa did a good job of defending us and taking away some things that we like to do.”

The Braves were to play at Sonoma Valley on Saturday night and host Petaluma on Tuesday night. If they win both games and Vintage (15-10, 7-4 VVAL) falls at third-place American Canyon (17-8, 7-3) or American Canyon fell at Petaluma on Saturday and loses to Vintage, the Braves might sneak into the VVAL Tournament. The semifinals are Thursday and the final is Saturday.

“We know the VVAL playoffs are a long shot for us at this point, but we still have North Coast Section playoffs and know a strong finish will be needed to get a good seed and see if we can do some damage,” Bettencourt said.

Sonoma Valley 36, Vintage 31

Lizzie Qui led the Crushers with 12 points in Tuesday night’s home loss to the first-place Dragons (19-5, 8-2 VVAL).

Also scoring for Vintage were Rachel Galvin (4 points), Kayla Cleveland (3 points), Cienna Alverez (3 points), Grace Geitner (3 points), Ella Pridmore (2 points), Ellie Kennedy (2 points) and Julia Gerenser (2 points).

Fourth-place Vintage improved to 15-10 overall and 7-4 in the VVAL with a 43-8 win at Napa High on Saturday afternoon and will close league play at third-place American Canyon on Tuesday night.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 2, Sonoma Valley 1

The Braves broke a fourth-place tie with Sonoma Valley, defeating the visiting Dragons 2-1 in a Vine Valley Athletic League match at home Tuesday night.

Bella Fernandez scored both goals for Justin-Siena, with Abigail Smith assisting on one.

“Great team effort tonight and we turn our focus to Casa and look to battle them,” Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said after the game. The Braves went on to fall 6-0 to visiting Casa Grande on Thursday. Justin-Siena (8-5-1, 4-4-1 VVAL) will host third-place Petaluma (6-3-1 VVAL) on Tuesday and American Canyon (0-8-2 VVAL) on Thursday.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage 1, Tamalpais 0

The Crushers (11-2-6) faced the Red-Tailed Hawks (10-5-4) for the first time since 2007 and blanked them Friday night at Memorial Stadium, in a nonleague showdown meant to help both clubs get ready for the playoffs.

Jose Rosales scored the only goal off a Sergio Hernandez assist with five minutes left, while goalkeeper Luis Vasquez recorded the clean sheet with a little help from his friends.

“I would say it was a strong defensive effort from all of our boys,” Crushers co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “We rotated our entire squad and gave minutes to all our players. Tamalpais was a very strong and organized team that made it really difficult for us on both sides of the ball. They dominated the first half and the first part of the second half. But our boys battled and held their own. We started to take control offensively the last 20 minutes of the game.”

Vintage hosts American Canyon on Wednesday and Casa Grande on Friday.

Varsity Wrestling

Justin-Siena 48, San Marin 30

The Braves closed out their home schedule with a Senior Night win over nonleague opponent San Marin on Wednesday.

The friendly rival from the Braves’ days in the Marin County Athletic League was an 11th-hour fill-in after Justin-Siena found out it couldn’t honor its seniors on Thursday with a Vine Cup dual against St. Helena — already rescheduled from December — because the regular season had to be completed by Feb. 1.

Prior to the meet, the Braves honored their seven 12th-graders, the most seniors the squad has had since the current coaching staff took over the program in 2014-2015.

Second-year seniors Ashlyn Parlett, Werner Keller, Emrys Davies and Pearce Alger were presented medals by Wrestle Brave managers Cleo D’Andrea and Mary Bui, both Amerigo international students from Brazil and Vietnam, respectively. The managers then presented Wrestle Brave belts to fourth-year Justin-Siena wrestlers John Bishop, Kai Hoffmann and Brandon Guiducci.

“Can’t say enough about this group,” co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Our second-year seniors brought a lot to our program the past two seasons, while our fourth-year seniors had quite an interesting journey. They stayed the course throughout, even stepping to the line with all the COVID uncertainty during the 2020-2021 season. Lots of blood, sweat and tears. They earned these belts. We definitely plan on enjoying these final weeks with this crew.”

Following the ceremony in spotlight wrestling fashion, Parlett kicked off the night with a first-round pin before the varsity boys dual got under way.

The Braves and Mustangs traded blows for much of the night. The score was deadlocked 30-30 at the end of the 184-pound matchup. But Justin-Siena’s most seasoned wrestler, 197-pounder Brandon Guiducci, registered his own first-round pin to give the Braves a lead they would not relinquish. Fellow senior Pearce Alger notched a first-round pin and Andy Yu, a junior international exchange student from China, picked up a forfeit to seal the Braves’ 48-30 win.

Bodey Denkin, Joey Rasler and Jack Shea also scored pins while Lady Braves Brynna Cohee and Griffin Smith picked up forfeit victories.

“It was an all-around great night. Definitely a bit nostalgic competing with a former MCAL foe,” Coach Guiducci said. “Much love to (San Marin) coaches Dan Donaldson and Emmanuel Boyd, who agreed to make the trip so our seniors could wrestle one last time on their home mat. Class acts leading a class program.

“Ashlyn, Brandon and Pearce brought some inspired magic wrestling under the spotlight and it appeared to elevate their teammates. As Coach (Rob) Cohee said post-match, we are peaking at the right time as we found out (Thursday morning) we were accepted to the NCS D3 Championships in American Canyon on Saturday.”

International students Andy Yu, Lili Li and Horace Wu, all from China, were celebrated following the dual as #allheart wrestlers for having the courage to join the team and sticking it out for the season’s entirety.

Sonoma Valley 40, American Canyon 36

The Wolves came up just short in Sonoma on Wednesday, finishing 2-4 in VVAL dual meets.

Picking up points were James Aken (222 pounds), Jesse Lopez (287), Josiah Salazar (115), Jacob Phillips (122) and Kainoa Ruiz (154).

American Canyon’s varsity girls won 51-0 against Sonoma Valley, led by Ianna Lobao with a pin at 160 pounds. The Wolves’ JV boys fell 15-12.

JV Girls Soccer

Vintage 2, Napa 1

Gemma Roberts tied the game for Napa after Lila Plews put Vintage on the board, but Maeve Reinsemar put the Crushers on top to stay in their Big Game victory Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Freshman Boys Basketball

Vintage 44, Napa 27

The Crushers completed a season sweep of Napa at Messner Gym on Friday, led by Anthony Willmert with 14 points and Ruben Sanchez with 12.

Napa’s top scorers were Nathan Ruiz and Chris Rendon with 6 points apiece.