Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin 3-3 in girls hoops

The Justin-Siena girls basketball team is 3-3 after bouncing back from last Tuesday’s 57-17 loss to West County in Sebastopol with a pair of home wins, 49-11 win over Rio Vista on Friday and a 46-40 win over San Rafael.

On Saturday, the Braves came out strong against San Rafael and were able to build a 10-4 lead that grew every quarter and ended up at 30-18 after three quarters. The Bulldogs increased their pressure and made some big shots to close the gap to 6 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Braves closed out the win with 10-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line.

The Braves were 19 of 29 from the line on the night and out-rebounded San Rafael 51-36.

They were led by Jordan Washington (10 points, 10 rebounds), Mary Heun (10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists), Isabella Wright (8 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals) and Megha Jackson (8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals). Also scoring were Bella Balmaceda (5 points), Charmaine Griffin (3 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists) and Hannah Spare (2 points).

“Physicality-wise, this was our most complete performance,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “This was a very physical game and our players not only rose to the challenge, but I thought set a tone with their physicality. The free-throw shooting was key on a day where we missed some makeable opportunities. We still have a lot of room to grow and this was a big step in that direction.”

On Nov. 30, a strong West County team came out and buried the Braves early on their way to the blowout win, as the Braves were plagued by turnovers and a ton of missed opportunities early.

Their leaders were Washington, with 8 points and 5 rebounds, and Sydney Thweatt, Cassie Richardson, Wright and Jackson with 2 points each.

“Tough one for sure,” Bettencourt said. “While we knew they were a good team, we were disappointed in how we met that challenge. We did not do a good enough job of competing at a high level, and it led to the wide difference."

On Friday, the Braves scored between 11 and 14 points every quarter, had 16 assists on their 20 made baskets, and limited their turnovers.

Leading in that game were Wright (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Heun (9 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Spare (8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Griffin (6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Washington (5 points, 10 rebounds) and Jackson (5 points, 3 assists).

“We were really proud of our players for the way they bounced back after a tough loss,” Bettencourt said. “They recommitted themselves to having better practice habits and also brought a more aggressive mindset to the game."

Justin-Siena next plays Fortuna at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Redwood Empire Invitational at Healdsburg High.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena finishes DLS tourney

The Braves (4-3) fell to Capital Christian on Friday, 52-37, and to James Logan on Saturday, 50-45, to finish 0-3 in the 33rd annual Vontoure Classic at De La Salle High in Concord.

Vince Jackson was named to the All-Tournament team for the Braves.

Head coach George Nessman said the Braves “took some positives from this strong event as they were competitive throughout against some of the best programs in Northern California.”

The Braves face West County on Thursday in the first round of the Redwood Empire Invitational at Healdsburg High.

Varsity Wrestling

Justin-Siena competes in Half Moon Bay

Six Braves traveled to Half Moon Bay for the 54th annual Peninsula Invitational on Saturday and placed 10th in team points out of 34 teams.

"We were the lone team not from that area and we made heads turn with our aggressive wrestling style and pin count,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward said. “All six of our wrestlers competed very well and all six medaled.”

Cooper Cohee and Yahaira “Ya-Ya” Martinez each went 5-0 to earn first-place finishes. Cohee was also named the Braves’ #AllHeart wrestler as he scored five pins while never surrendering a single point to his opponents.

Brandon Guiducci, who returned to the mat this week from the Braves’ North Coast Section football playoff run, looked strong in going 4-1 to finish third. Estrellita “Star” Gil and Brynna Cohee each placed fourth, and Sophia Conley closed out the Braves’ medal run by placing seventh.

Justin-Siena visits St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo on Tuesday for the teams’ traditional Catholic Cup dual.

JV Boys Basketball

Vintage 51, Arroyo 49

The Crushers (5-2) won the third-place game of the Alhambra Tournament over Arroyo of San Lorenzo on Saturday in Martinez, coming back from a 37-25 halftime deficit.

“They were very quick and had a lot of team speed,” Vintage head coach Chuck Johnson said of the Dons (1-2), who opened their season at the tournament. “They surprised us in the first half.”

The Crushers surprised Arroyo right back by outscoring the Dons 22-6 in the third quarter.

“We started to figure out their 3-2 trapping zone,” Johnson explained.

Both teams clamped down defensively in the fourth as Vintage prevailed despite scoring only 4 points in the quarter.

Brady Hearns had 16 points and 5 steals and drew a charge for Vintage and made the all-tournament team. Adam Drozdowicz had 11 points and was a force inside, and Nathan Marroquin had 10 points.

Grayson Wyman came off the bench and scored 5 in the second half.

Jace Lopez only had 2 points while playing almost the entire game.

“Without his effort bringing the ball up the court against the pressure,” Johnson said of Lopez, “we would have never won that game.”

Vintage visits Santa Rosa at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pittsburg 73, Justin-Siena 36

The Braves fell in the consolation championship of the Freedom tournament in Oakley on Friday.

Pittsburg’s athleticism and full-court pressure helped the Pirates jump out to a 15-0 lead. Justin-Siena fought hard to cut into the lead in the second quarter, but Pittsburg ran away with the game after halftime.

The Braves were led by Chase Briskovich’s 8 points, Jo Jo Maddalone’s 6, and Bradley Bautista’s 5. Charlie Vaziri worked hard to clean up the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds. Marco Barbosa had six boards for Justin-Siena, which plays next at Armijo on Dec. 17.

