Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin, AmCan prep for court battles

Two volleyball teams enjoying red-hot starts won grueling five-set marathons Thursday night.
Justin-Siena improved to 3-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play and 6-2 overall after getting forced to play more than three sets for the first time all season by Napa but prevailing 25-11, 24-26, 25-11, 23-25, 15-13.
Three sophomores led the Braves — Anna Hanson with 17 kills, Ranessa Rualo with 24 assists and 7 service aces, and Reagan Brumfield with 7 digs.
The Napa JV won in three sets.
At American Canyon, the Wolves improved to 3-0 in five-setters with a 25-4, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 thriller over Petaluma. Nalani Bustos had 4 aces and 25 assists, Ariana Pacheco had 20 digs, 4 aces and 10 kills, Giselle Torres had 10 kills and 16 digs, Gabriella Trinidad had 10 kills, and Tessa Castro had 18 digs.
American Canyon (8-1, 3-1 VVAL) visits Justin-Siena on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.
Varsity Girls Tennis
Vintage 4, Sonoma Valley 3
The Crushers (3-0 VVAL) used three singles wins and one in doubles to edge the Dragons (0-4 VVAL) in Sonoma on Thursday.
Jamie Pope blanked Sophia Vogt at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, Erin Meader downed Solana Staes at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-3, and Sierra Tenbrook put away Rosie Houghton at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-1.
Sonoma Valley’s Camille Phillips got past Lucie Poer at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-4, but Vintage’s No. 1 doubles duo of Gwen Stewart and Caroline Simpkins overwhelmed Natalie Wetzel and Fern Alvarez, 6-0, 6-0, to seal the victory.
The Dragons also won at No. 2 doubles, where Sierra Pine and Kate Llodra defeated Angela Martinez Ceballos and Angelica Martinez Ceballos, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 3 doubles, where Peyton Rosa and Keira Sheldon fought off Raquel Howell and Uma Adyhe, 7-5, 5-7, 13-11.
Justin-Siena 7, Napa 0
The Braves (4-0, 3-0 VVAL) won their 42nd straight regular-season match when they hosted Napa (0-4 VVAL) on Thursday.
In singles, from top to bottom, it was Bella Rampa over Zariel Robles, 6-0, 6-0, Bryn Hogan over Kayla Fuqua, 6-1, 6-0, Naveena Jackson over Koelin Paringit, 6-0, 6-0, and Jess Beaulac over Madeline Kroll, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, starting at No. 1, it was Megha Jackson and Tatum Newell over Julia Bui and Isabella Gaffigna, 6-0, 6-0, Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar over Georgia Morris and Ella Surbeo, 6-0, 6-0, and Lydia Heil and Michaela Pucci over Stefania Llamas and Brianna Bulman, 6-4, 6-0.
On Tuesday, Justin-Siena will visit American Canyon (4-0 VVAL) for a first-place showdown. The Wolves pulled out a 4-3 victory over Petaluma (2-1 VVAL) on Thursday.
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Vintage 19, American Canyon 5
PO Casey outscored American Canyon by himself with 7 goals and added a drawn exclusion as the Crushers rolled in the home match Wednesday. Kaliq Khan tallied 5 goals, 6 assists and 2 drawn exclusions. Mason Davis scored 4 goals and had 1 assist, Brandon Tennant, Sawyer Bristow and Jared Avina each scored once, and Sterling Schwarz and Cody Fridolfs and Bristow earned 1 assist apiece. Jared Avina
Defensively, Carson McClintick (attacker) stepped into the goal for the game, earning five saves, one assist and two steals. Khan earned five steals, Davis and Will Flint each earned four steals, Tanner Low had three steals. Noah Ewig and Avina each had two steals, and Kyle Link, Casey, Schwarz and Fridolfs each earned one steal. Avina scored as the buzzer went off to end the game.
“Day by day, I see this team improving on their defense,” said Vintage head coach Addie Clem. “Most high schoolers enjoy seeing their statistics offensively, but the Crushers' priority this game was defense. Without having our main goalie, the team had no choice but to step up their defense, and they really did step it up. Their communication is strong and they're really improving and growing collectively.”
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena 259, Vintage 306
The Braves improved to 3-0 in VVAL action behind sophomore Brooklyn Blankenship, who had a birdie and 2 pars at Chardonnay Golf Club.
“All the girls are showing improvement in every match and have contributed to being 3-0 in league,” said first-year Justin-Siena coach Elaine Cavalin.
For Vintage, Capri Russell posted a 54, Ashley Ellis a 56, Peyton O’Hara a 60, Sophie Stone and Sofia Richart 68s, and Addie Rode a 70. Next week, the Crushers (2-3 VVAL) play American Canyon on Tuesday at Chardonnay and Napa on Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Freshman Volleyball
Justin-Siena 2, Napa 0
The Braves picked up their first VVAL win of the season Thursday in Dan Clark Gym, 25-18, 25-12 over visiting Napa.
Ainsley McNicoll was 11 of 11 serving with 2 aces and 2 digs, Anna Bueno-Kling went 7 of 8 serving with 4 aces, and Nicole Patterson was 5 of 5 serving with 2 aces and 3 digs for the Braves (2-2, 1-2 VVAL).
Justin-Siena hosts American Canyon at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
