Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin, AmCan prep for court battles

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Vintage 19, American Canyon 5

PO Casey outscored American Canyon by himself with 7 goals and added a drawn exclusion as the Crushers rolled in the home match Wednesday. Kaliq Khan tallied 5 goals, 6 assists and 2 drawn exclusions. Mason Davis scored 4 goals and had 1 assist, Brandon Tennant, Sawyer Bristow and Jared Avina each scored once, and Sterling Schwarz and Cody Fridolfs and Bristow earned 1 assist apiece. Jared Avina

Defensively, Carson McClintick (attacker) stepped into the goal for the game, earning five saves, one assist and two steals. Khan earned five steals, Davis and Will Flint each earned four steals, Tanner Low had three steals. Noah Ewig and Avina each had two steals, and Kyle Link, Casey, Schwarz and Fridolfs each earned one steal. Avina scored as the buzzer went off to end the game.

“Day by day, I see this team improving on their defense,” said Vintage head coach Addie Clem. “Most high schoolers enjoy seeing their statistics offensively, but the Crushers' priority this game was defense. Without having our main goalie, the team had no choice but to step up their defense, and they really did step it up. Their communication is strong and they're really improving and growing collectively.”

Varsity Girls Golf