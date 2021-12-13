Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin boys and girls sweep REIBT titles

The Justin-Siena girls and boys each defeated host team Healdsburg in the championship game to win the three-day, 72nd annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament, which wrapped up Saturday.

The girls beat the Greyhounds 41-29 in their final, improving to 6-3 while dropping Healdsburg to 9-4.

Playing in Justin-Siena’s first championship-level game in five years, the Braves came out and quieted the home crowd with a 9-0 run to start the game, sparked by two Charmaine Griffin 3 pointers.

Griffin hit two more treys while the Braves dominated at both ends of the floor on their way to a 29-7 halftime lead.

After scoring the first six points of the second half to go up 35-7, the Braves had to hold off the Greyhounds as they slowly worked their way back into contention. Healdsburg trailed just 39-29 with over three minutes to go, but a Griffin jumper and some good defense helped Justin-Siena close out the big victory.

The Braves won the tournament with a different leading scorer in each game, and continued their strong showing at the free-throw line by going 11 for 16.

Mary Heun was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after collecting 6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

“Mary was deserving of the MVP award,” Bettencourt said of the senior. “She did a great job of not only scoring but handling the ball and controlling the floor for us all tournament.”

Megha Jackson had 4 points and 3 assists while earning the tournament’s Best Defensive Player award.

“Megha gets better every day and has been a major difference maker for us this season,” Bettencourt said of the junior, who recently finished a strong tennis season for the Braves.

Griffin had 14 points and 4 rebounds in the final and also made the All-Tournament team.

“Charmaine was absolutely on fire in the first half,” Bettencourt said, “and not only was her offense on point, but she did a great job defensively guarding Healdsburg's best player for most of the game.”

Isabella Wright supplied 10 points and 2 steals.

“Isabella was great all tournament long and continues to be vital to our success on both ends of the floor,” the coach said.

Jordan Washington cleaned up on the board with 16 rebounds, 7 points and 3 steals.

“Jordan continues to get better every single time she steps on the floor,” Bettencourt said. “She was great on the boards the entire tournament.”

Bella Balmaceda chipped in 2 rebounds for the Braves, who next visit Gateway in San Francisco at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We as coaches were really proud of our team for how they performed tonight,” the coach added. “Healdsburg is a tough environment to play in, and our team came out and just executed and focused from the start. They were ready for the moment and made plays on both ends of the floor. We still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do to get better, but this was a great weekend for the team, their confidence, and is definitely something we can build on going forward.”

Varsity Boys Basketball

Hightower leads Justin to title

Travis Hightower scored 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Braves past host Healdsburg 57-52 in the REIBT final on Saturday, earning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors.

“Travis had a couple of great shooting nights but, more importantly, he played tough defense and rebounded,” Braves head coach George Nessman said.

Vince Jackson, who scored 20 in the final, and Ma’el Blunt also made the All-Tournament team for Justin-Siena.

“Vince, as is usually the case, was solid throughout and really good whenever we needed him most,” Nessman said. “Ma'el did a good job of setting the tone defensively and directing the team on offense.”

Asher Cleary notched 15 points on Saturday.

The Braves (7-3) jumped out to a 16-2 lead on the Greyhounds, but Healdsburg (6-2) fought back in an intense, highly competitive game. The hosts tied the game 47-47 on a long 3-pointer with under three minutes to play, but Justin-Siena outscored them 10-5 from there.

In a 61-49 semifinal win over Windsor (4-3), Justin-Siena led most of the game.

“We had a good weekend against some good teams,” added Nessman. “The final versus Healdsburg was a struggle, and our team found a way to finish the game.”

American Canyon goes 1-2 in Danville

The Wolves finished the Mark Madsen Invitational with a 1-2 record at San Ramon Valley High in Danville this past weekend.

On Thursday night, American Canyon fell 78-59 to the hosting Timberwolves. The final 19-point margin was because of intentional fouling at the end and not indicative of the closely contested game. The Wolves led by as many as seven points in the first half before a late surge gave SRV a one-point halftime lead.

American Canyon and the hosts traded baskets and stops throughout the third quarter, and only three points separated the two teams with six minutes to play in the game. The 2015 state-champion Timberwolves had one more run in them, however, one the Wolves didn’t answer despite some desperation 3-pointers.

Max Parmigiani (14 points), Jordan Nolan (13 points), Khai Curry (11 points) and Mikey Pierce (11 points) led a balanced Wolves scoring attack in the losing effort.

"We played championship-caliber basketball against the eventual tournament champions for 26 minutes,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “It was exciting to see a glimpse of our potential against such a high quality opponent. We also came away with a blueprint for how we'll be successful moving forward.”

On Friday night, the Wolves dropped a heartbreaker to Walnut Creek's Las Lomas, 60-63 in overtime. American Canyon led most of the game, even by double digits at one point in the third quarter. But the Knights hit two clutch 3-pointers and a putback late in the fourth to cap an 8-0 run and take a single point lead with just a few seconds remaining.

Curry drew the foul with 27 seconds left in regulation but made only one of the two free throws, sending the game into overtime.

But the Wolves missed two clutch free throws with only seconds to play in the extra four minutes that would have given them a one-point lead. Following an intentional foul, Las Lomas converted both free throws. Parmigiani fired what would have been a tying 3-pointer over a double team in the corner and the ball appeared to drop all the way in before circling the rim and popping back out.

"Losing games at the buzzer, which we've done three times already, just demonstrates how little margin for error there is over the course of a basketball game,” Hayburn said. “A missed layup, a missed free throw, a seemingly unimportant turnover early in the game, they all have enormous consequences. We have to tighten up if we want to win close games like this.”

On Saturday, the Wolves went out with a 62-55 win over 2017 Division III state champion Mission of San Francisco after withstanding an unbelievably hot shooting night from the Bears. Pierce led the Wolves with 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting to carry the team offensively.

Late in the game, when American Canyon needed stops, Curry (11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals) shut down Mission star Maurice Oliver, who had torched the Wolves throughout the contest with numerous deep 3-pointers and contested pull-up jumpers.

“The competition in this tournament is some of the best in Northern California,” Hayburn concluded. “Obviously we want to win every game we play, but we learned some valuable lessons from playing two former state champs and a very good Las Lomas program. We have a long way to go to reach our potential, but the journey there should be exciting.”

The Wolves host former league rival Benicia on Saturday.

Varsity Wrestling

Hosts’ girls first, boys second at AmCan Classic

The Wolves got a first-place finish from their girls at their American Canyon Classic on Saturday. Their individual champions were Ciarra Manibusan (106 pounds), Telorah Kawakami (143) and Justine Jose (235). Placing second were Jaslynn Aken (126), Laura Totty (170) and Madeleine Fonseca (189) and Sophia Rapacon (131) was third.

The American Canyon boys finished second as a team behind individual champions Josiah Salazar (113) and Toby Bunch (275).

Other Wolves placing were Joseph Salazar (fourth, 106), Christian Maglalang (third at 113), Michael Yamaguchi (fourth at 113), Issak Morais (fifth at 120), Joseph Patocchi (fourth at 132), Kainoa Ruiz (third at 138), Dominic Andrade (third at 145), Calix Mintalar (sixth at 160), Austin Totty (fifth at 195), Jesse Lopez (second at 220) and James Aken (third at 220).

Justin-Siena wrestles at AmCan, San Marin

The Braves had their first split-squad Saturday, as their Red Squad competed in San Marin’s Green & Gold Invitational in Novato while their Blue Squad wrestled at the American Canyon Classic.

Cooper Cohee, Brandon Guiducci and Kai Hoffmann, all of them 2020 North Coast Section meet qualifiers, comprised the Red Squad and all placed in Novato.

Cohee and Guiducci scored silver medals falling only in the finals to the eventual lightweight and upperweight Most Valuable Wrestlers of the event. Cohee lost to Nico Sellars of Redwood, and Guiducci fell to Ryan Naugle of Casa Grande, both opponents being currently ranked in the state. Hoffmann scored two victories before an injury in the semifinals derailed his medal chances as he placed sixth.

The Blue Squad was guided by coach Nilla Mercado, a former American Canyon wrestler.

All the Lady Braves scored medals. Ya-Ya Martinez, Star Gil and Brynna Cohee earned silver medals, while Regina Cheng-Ramirez took home a bronze and Sophia Conley nabbed a fourth-place medal.

On the boys side, birthday boy Jack Carey earned a bronze, while Kurtis Baca and Riley Love placed fourth and John Bishop fifth.

“We are blessed to be able to run split squads, as it allows our wrestlers to compete at their skill levels as well as get our Lady Braves in more girls events,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Both events proved beneficial to our kids.”

