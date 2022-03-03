Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin boys win lacrosse opener

The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team opened its season Wednesday night with a 12-9 victory over Tamalpais in Mill Valley.

Tommy Crist led the Braves with 5 goals. Dante Leonardi had 3 goals, freshman Jack Shea had 2 goals, and Kane Williams and Will Fisher each contributed 1 goal.

Jack Duffy dominated the cage with 13 saves.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Justin Siena scored a quick two goals to set the pace for the always tough team from Tam. The Braves’ balanced offense and disciplined defense prevailed and they never gave up the lead.

They will host Marin Catholic in their home opener at 4 p.m. Friday at Dodd Stadium.

“I’m proud of the team’s effort today,” Justin-Siena head coach John Murray said. “The team has worked very hard these last few months to prepare for this moment and we came out ready to play. Our senior leadership is really special this year. We have a group that’s played a lot of lacrosse this year and we had to lean on them today.”

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena 7, Middletown 0

Madden Edwards ripped a single into left field to spark a game-breaking three-run rally in the fourth inning Wednesday against the Mustangs, a perennial North Central League I power. That was all senior pitchers David Elias (5 innings, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts), who improved to 2-0, and Nick Andrews (save, 2 innings, 5 strikeouts) needed as they combined to twirl a 4-hit shutout in their home opener.

The Braves’ 12-hit attack was led by Edwards (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, run scored), Dalen Tinsley (2 for 3, walk, stolen base, run scored), Gianni Natuzzi (2 for 4, double, RBI), Matt Chadsey (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base, run scored) Timmy Walsh (2 for 4), Bryce Laukert (1 for 2, sacrifice bunt) and Jake Fletcher (1 for 2, RBI, walk). Sam Denkin and Emrys Davies each scored a run.

Defensively, sophomore third baseman Everet Johnson could have made any highlight reel with his barehanded snag and throw on a 5-3 putout.

The Braves travel to St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo on Saturday to face another fellow North Coast Section Division IV opponent.

Benicia 6, American Canyon 3

Tegan Wendt was the Wolves’ starter Tuesday and took the hard-luck loss at Benicia, pitching five very efficient innings. The junior gave up 2 earned runs while striking out 3 and walking none, and got out of each of his first four innings in 13 pitches or fewer.

American Canyon freshman Mason Harris, who was 2 for 4 at the plate, gave Wendt a 1-0 lead in the third with a two-out RBI. But the Panthers tied it in the fourth and exploded for five runs in the fifth. The Wolves answered only with a two-spot in the sixth.

Josh Johnson pitched the sixth and did not give up a hit or walk, striking out one, but American Canyon couldn’t make him a winner in the seventh despite finishing with 9 hits to Benicia’s 7.

Brandon Torres went 3 for 4 to lead the Wolves at the plate, getting retired once with a 10-pitch at-bat. Fellow junior J.J. Sundita also had some quality at-bats, going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Also with hits were senior George Konoval (1 for 3, double, run scored) and sophomore Kamari Antoncich (1 for 3, run scored).

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 14, Middletown 0 (5 innings)

The Braves (2-0) won their home opener in a mercy rule-shortened five-inning contest on Wednesday.

Justin-Siena came out on fire, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning by combining 4 hits, 5 walks, 3 hit batters, 2 errors and a sacrifice fly. They score their last 4 runs in the bottom of the fourth on 5 hits and a walk.

Drew Sangiacomo led the offense by going 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, a hit by pitch, and run scored. The freshman also picked up the win by pitching the first three innings and allowing 2 hits and a walk while striking out 6, before giving way to Evina (2 innings, 1 hot, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts).

Also contributing were Lucas Stephenson (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, hit by pitch), Ben Sebastiani (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, walk, hit by pitch, 3 runs scored), Chase Briskovich (1 for 1, RBI), Cesar Evina (1 for 4, 2 RBIs, run scored), Eddie Padilla (4 walks, 3 runs scored), Jason Gray (1 for 1, RBI, run scored), Zeke Bichara (1 for 1, run scored), Kevin Montes (2 RBIs, hit by pitch, sacrifice fly) and Sumner Eakins (2 walks, run scored).

“I was pleased the way we started, but not happy with the middle of the game,” Justin-Siena JV head coach Steve Meyer said. “We are playing better, but we need to continue to work hard to fix a couple of issues.”

The Braves travel to Santa Rosa on Friday to take on Cardinal Newman before hosting St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo on Saturday.

Benicia 10, American Canyon 9

The Wolves rallied in the top of the seventh inning to tie Tuesday’s road game, 9-9. But Benicia, with the sun almost completely behind the horizon, managed to get a walk-off hit to right field to win it in the bottom of the seventh.

Kaden Roberts started on the mound for American Canyon and gave up 5 runs on 5 hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out 3 and walking 4. Bradley Keffer came on in relief and also threw 3 1/3 frames, giving up 10 hits, striking out 5 and walking 3.

The Wolves stayed hot at the plate, led by Erick Lopez (2 for 3, double, RBI, 2 runs scored), Dylan Brown (3 for 5, 3 RBIs), Spencer Watson (3 for 5, RBI, run scored), Pierre Smith (2 for 5, RBI, 2 runs scored), Khalil Hunter (2 for 3, run scored) and Noah Johnson (1 for 1, RBI).

Lorenzo Caoile and Keffer each added an RBI and Jaedon Mendoza scored twice for American Canyon (0-3), which hosts Maria Carrillo at 3:30 p.m. Friday in its home opener.