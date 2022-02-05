Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin girls avenge loss to Casa

The Justin-Siena girls basketball team took care of Casa Grande, and now the Braves just need to take care of business.

Needing to avenge last month’s narrow 34-33 home loss to the first-place Gauchos to pull even with them in the Vine Valley Athletic League loss column, the Braves look like they were peaking for the playoffs as they downed Casa Grande 38-31 on Friday night in Petaluma.

The Braves (14-8, 7-2 VVAL) scored on their first four possessions to take over the game from the start. With a first-quarter lead of 14-9, they continued to outscore the Gauchos (18-7, 9-2 VVAL) in the second quarter. A buzzer-beating 3 pointer by Isabella Wright gave Justin-Siena a commanding 29-15 halftime lead.

The second half was not as kind to the Braves at the offensive end, but they made Casa Grande share their misery by shutting out the Gauchos until late in the third quarter. They outscored the hosts 7-2 in the quarter to take a 36-17 lead into the fourth.

Casa Grande, aided by 0-for-7 free-throw shooting by Justin-Siena in the fourth quarter, stormed back to within 38-31 before the Braves tightened up their defense and held on for the win.

Overall, Justin-Siena shot 40% from the field and held the Gauchos to 20% shooting, including just 3 of 21 success from the 3-point line.

Wright had 14 points with 2 rebounds and Jordan Washington recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the visitors. Also crashing the boards were Charmaine Griffin (6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists), Mary Heun (4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) and Megha Jackson (3 points, 4 rebounds), and Bella Balmaceda (2 assists, 2 steals) and Cassie Richardson (3 rebounds) also contributed.

“While the fourth quarter was pretty rough at times, overall this was about as good of a performance as we have had through the first three quarters,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “The players came out with purpose and determination from the start, and executed on both ends of the floor at a high level. We have a lot more work to do to be able to finish in a game like this, but overall we are happy with the win in a big game as we look forward to another tough and challenging week to end the regular season.”

The Braves finish up their regular season with three games against teams they’ve already beaten — Sonoma Valley on the road Monday night, Vintage at home Wednesday night, and American Canyon on Senior Night at Clark Gym on Friday.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 1, Sonoma Valley 1

Thais Thomson-Rangel scored on a free kick from 40 yards out in the second half to tie Friday night’s VVAL game after Sonoma Valley grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead.

Third-place Justin-Siena (10-5-1, 6-4-1 VVAL) closes the regular season with road games against first-place Casa Grande (7-0-2 VVAL) on Wednesday and second-place Petaluma (5-1-3 VVAL) on Friday.

Varsity Boys Basketball

St. Helena 56, Willits 35

Sparked by an aggressive trapping defense, the Saints defeated visiting Willits on Friday night to even their North Central League I record at 5-5 and improve to 8-9 overall.

The outcome of the game was never in doubt for the hosts as they built a 34-16 halftime lead.

“The kids just played their tails off and they really played hard, especially the first half,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said.

Will Meyer paced the Saints’ offensive attack with 13 points.

Cal Lehman, whom Gamble noted impacted the game on defense with his physical presence and determined rebounding, also had a good night on offense with 9 points.

“He was a difference maker for us out there on the court,” the coach said.

Fellow seniors Harrison Ronayne and Charlie Carpy contributed 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Point guard Micah Marquez scored 6 points. Josh Johnson — who had been sidelined the previous two weeks because of illness — and Henry Dixon scored 4 points each. Senior captain Ethan Drumm and Charlie Knight scored 3 points apiece.

Shaun Stockley led the Wolverines (2-10, 0-6 NCL I) with a game-high 16 points.

St. Helena will visit Roseland University Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Lower Lake at the same time Thursday in its Senior Night game. The Saints’ league finale is Friday at Kelseyville.

JV Boys Basketball

St. Helena 59, Willits 45

Despite having just seven players on their active roster thanks to injury and illness, the Saints continued their strong play Friday night with the league victory at home.

Point guard Jack Robinson led three Saints (7-2 NCL I) in double figures with a game-high 16 points. Jonathan Iano scored 15 points and Sam Raunegger added 13 points for the Saints, who led almost the entire game.

Peter Oliver scored 5, Charlie Garrett 4, and Andrew Mendes and Lele Hanna 3 each.

Saints head coach Giules Particelli applauded his team for its effort and execution of its game plan. It featured intensity and discipline on defense coupled with patience and execution on offense.

“I think they executed pretty well,” he said, adding there were “a couple of breakdowns on defense, but that comes with the territory of a young team. But as far as intensity goes, I thought we brought that the entire game, and that’s what we bank on.”

The Saints held a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, and when they increased their advantage to 28-11 at halftime a rout appeared to be at hand. But the Wolverines, who were led in scoring by Mitchell Coughlin with 15 points, did not go quietly. In fact, late in the third quarter, they narrowed St. Helena’s lead to just 37-32.

But Iano, who hit several clutch shots, buried a 3-pointer to give the Saints a 40-32 edge entering the fourth quarter. Clutch shots from Iano, Robinson, Raunegger and Mendes extinguished any thought by Willits of staging a fourth-quarter comeback.

G.S. Whitt in St. Helena contributed to this report.

