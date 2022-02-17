Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin girls just miss 1st NCS soccer playoff win

The Justin-Siena girls soccer program reached the playoffs in its first year as a North Coast Section member in spring 2001, lost in the first round, and didn’t return to the postseason until 21 years later.

Already a team to be talked about for decades, the 10th-seeded Braves nearly added another milestone in their Division 4 playoff opener against No. 7 Urban at San Francisco’s Beach Chalet Field No. 2.

Trying to notch its first-ever NCS postseason win, Justin-Siena took the game to overtime before the Blues prevailed, 3-2.

The Braves got on the board in the 15th minute when junior Abigail Smith scored on a header off a corner kick from Thais Thomson-Rangel, and took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

Urban it about 10 minutes into the second half, and Justin-Siena regained the lead six minutes later on Saint Mary’s College-bound senior Tessa Salvestrin's 65th career goal. But the Blues tied it with about six minutes left in regulation and won it about five minutes into overtime.

Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco and assistant coach Belinda Halloran guided Justin-Siena to an 11-7-1 record, including a 7-4-1 Vine Valley Athletic League finish that tied them with Petaluma for second place with 22 points each.

“These girls fought so hard tonight and left it all on the field,” Branagan-Franco said. “Coach Belinda and I are extremely proud of them and the outstanding year they had coming in second in the VVAL and breaking a 21-year-old playoff drought. There is still plenty of growth to occur for next year, but it is nice to know where the bar is set for the future players of the Justin-Siena girls soccer program.

“Coach Belinda and I would like to thank our seniors — Tessa Salvestrin, Lexi Barlas, Jill Fischer, Anjali Monteverdi and Katie Heffernan — for their outstanding commitment to Justin soccer these past four years. All the best to them on their next chapter after high school. We know they will do great things.”

Urban (11-5-1) plays No. 2 University (17-1-4) in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Goode Field in the Presidio.

Varsity Boys Basketball

American Canyon 72, Cardinal Newman 64

The seventh-seeded Wolves defeated the No. 10 Cardinals for American Canyon’s first-ever boys basketball playoff win in a NCS Division 2 opener Wednesday night at home.

American Canyon will play in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday against No. 2 seed Salesian (10-8), a perennial state championship contender, at Pinole Valley High.

The Wolves led most of the contest, enjoying 10- and 11-point margins at multiple points in the second half. A late Cardinal Newman run cut the deficit to two points with just under a minute to play, but American Canyon effectively ended the comeback when senior Max Parmigiani drained a 3-pointer from NBA range while being fouled and calmly sank the bonus free throw to extend the margin to six points and extend the Wolves' season by at least a game.

Parmigiani led the Wolves with 20 points, including 5 threes. Senior Jordan Nolan scored 19, with 4 threes, and senior Mikey Pierce added 15 points.

The game's momentum really swung in the Wolves' favor just before halftime when it appeared the sharpshooting Cardinals had a wide open look from the 3-point line with just seconds remaining. But American Canyon senior Raekwon Bell (8 points) closed out from 15 feet away to block the shot attempt out of the air, track down the loose ball, and throw down a two-handed jam as the buzzer sounded to give the Wolves an 8 point lead heading into the locker room.

“I really thought they were about to cut the lead to 3 and we would’ve been really deflated,” Wolves head coach Scott Hayburn said. “Then, out of nowhere, Raekwon makes one of the biggest plays of the season. The crowd erupted, as did our bench, and the rest of the game just felt different after that play.”

The Wolves got contributions from everybody. While senior Khai Curry didn't have a big offensive game, he played suffocating defense and kept Cardinals' guards frustrated and blanketed all night long. Another senior, Emilio Cruz (6 points), came in off the bench late in the third quarter when the Wolves began to struggle offensively a bit and knocked down consecutive 3-point attempts as Cardinal Newman switched to a zone defense. When the game was on the line late, Pierce and Parmigiani went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to render any comeback impossible.

"We have so many ways we can get the job done, so many weapons. But it starts with every single player not just understanding their role, but embracing their role,” Hayburn said. “It’s one of the greatest challenges any coach faces; how to get players to happily sacrifice for the good of the team. We aren't where we are without their selflessness. It's a credit to the players' characters and their parents."

The win brought the Wolves’ overall record to 20-6 and extended their win streak to seven games. They’ve won 15 of their last 16 games.

“This was such a fun game, and season, to be a part of,” Hayburn added. “The way these kids get out and run, shoot, defend and execute makes for such an enjoyable product to take in. When you look around at some of the other scores around high school basketball, you really learn to appreciate what we have here — high-quality, exciting basketball played at a very high level.”

Petaluma 41, Vintage 33

The Trojans had beaten Vintage by nine and lost to the Crushers by 20 in VVAL play, and both teams had tied Sonoma Valley for second place in the league. But No. 9 seed Petaluma won the rubber match at No. 8 Vintage in the first round of the NCS Division I playoffs on Wednesday night. While the Crushers finished 17-9 overall, the Trojans (17-8) will visit No. 1 seed San Ramon Valley (15-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Napa Christian forfeits to Mendocino

The Knights were getting ready for their first-ever NCS boys basketball playoff game, as the No. 7 seed in the NCS Division 6 bracket. Napa Christian was getting ready for a trip to the coast to visit No. 10 seed Mendocino, going on the road because the Cardinals were the North Central League III champions, when disaster struck the morning of Wednesday night’s game.

“We had several issues with COVID and eligibility, so I only had four players ready to play that day,” Knights head coach Darren Smith, who is also Napa Christian’s athletic director, explained Thursday.

“We are all so upset.”

Varsity Girls Basketball

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 65, American Canyon 39

After dominating the first quarter of Tuesday night’s Division 3 opener in Vallejo, 20-12, the ninth-seeded Wolves (19-8) managed only 19 points the rest of the way against the No. 8 Bruins (11-5).

Destiny Evans led American Canyon with 19 points, 2 blocks and 8 rebounds, including 6 on the offensive glass, while fellow senior Trinity Billingsley was her versatile self with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals.

The Wolves also got strong games from junior Jeraline Haney (2 points, 6 rebounds) and sophomores Kamaya Jones (5 points, 3 rebounds), Kaniya Bryant (4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, block) and Camille Abcede (2 points, 5 rebounds).

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage, Justin advance; Napa falls

Third-seeded Vintage defeated No. 14 seed College Park 2-1 in overtime in a Division I opener at Memorial Stadium, where the Crushers will host No. 6 seed Dublin in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Division 4, eighth-seeded Justin-Siena blanked No. 9 seed San Domenico 3-0 on Wednesday night for its first playoff win in 11 seasons — since the fall 2010 NCS Division 2 semifinals. The Braves (6-11-1) will visit idle No. 1 seed Piedmont (12-3-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday for a quarterfinal.

Along with Vintage in Division 1 was Napa, but not anymore. The 13th-seeded Grizzlies fell 3-1 at No. 4 seed Clayton Valley Charter on Wednesday.

See Saturday’s edition for more about these boys soccer games.