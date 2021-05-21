Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin girls lacrosse rolls again, 18-2 over Petaluma

Alyssa Ramsey was stellar in goal, notching 3 saves and shutting out the Petaluma offense in the second half as the Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Justin-Siena girls lacrosse team routed visiting Petaluma, 18-2, on Thursday night at Dodd Stadium.
“Our defense neutralized their offensive threats and caused multiple turnovers,” Braves head coach Jonathan Edie said.
Leading Justin-Siena (7-2, 6-0 VVAL) were Julia Best with 5 goals and 5 ground balls, Anjali Monteverdi with 3 goals, 4 assists and 6 ground balls, Olivia Janerico with 2 goals, 4 assists, 1 ground ball and 10 draws controlled, Quin Edie with 2 goals, 1 assist and 2 ground balls, Alexa Hollister with 2 goals and 2 ground balls, and Hilary Klam with 2 goals and 1 ground ball. Jillian Fischer and Tessa Borck each chipped in 1 goal and 2 ground balls.
Justin-Siena 18, Rancho Cotate 5
In the home rout on May 5, Ramsey had 11 saves and was surrounded by a tightening defense led by Twyla Borck, Sophie Campos and Fischer. The Braves combined for 33 ground balls and 16 draws controlled. Providing offense were Janerico (5 goals), Monteverdi (3 goals, 1 assist), Best (3 goals), Tessa Borck (2 goals), Hollister (2 goals), Klam (1 goal, 4 assists), Maggie Derr (1 goal) and Julia Shein (1 goal).
Justin-Siena 20, Sonoma Academy 6
In Santa Rosa on May 10, stout defense led by Amina Schnebelt, Twyla Borck, Fischer and Campos limited the demands on Ramsey. The goalie finished with 5 saves, 4 of which were on free-possession shots. The Braves continued their ball-controlling ways with 30 ground balls and 15 draws controlled. Offense came from Best (5 goals, 2 assists), Janerico (5 goals, 2 assists), Monteverdi (3 goals, 6 assists), Tessa Borck (3 goals), Edie (2 goals, 1 assist), Twyla Borck (1 goal 2 assists) and Fischer (1 goal). India deVere and Klam chipped in an assist each.
“We got great play from lots of players,” said Coach Edie. “Scoring was spread across both our attack and midfielders, and our defense played solid as a whole.”
Justin-Siena 19, Windsor 5
In this home win on May 13, Coach Edie said the Braves started out “flat and disjointed, with the visitors using their speed to disrupt our passing lanes and score on the counterattack.” Coming out of the halftime break, the Braves “displayed the kind of ball control, smart passing and organized defense that is the hallmark of good lacrosse,” Coach Edie said. Ramsey had 5 saves as Twyla Borck, Campos, Derr and Schnebelt played solid defense. Janerico owned the draw with 13 draw controls. Twyla Borck, Edie and Monteverdi combined for an additional 5 draw controls. The Braves combined for 20 ground ball controls, led by Derr and Monteverdi with 4 each and Janerico with 3.
The offense ran roughshod through the Windsor defense, led by Monteverdi (5 goals, 2 assists), Klam (4 goals, 1 assist), Best (3 goals, 1 assist), Twyla Borck (3 goals, 2 assists), Janerico (2 goals, 2 assists), Hollister (1 goal, 1 assist) and Fischer (1 goal). Hana Duhig and Derr collected their first assists of the season.
“I was proud of the way the girls moved the ball and their unselfish play,” Coach Edie said. “They were willing to give up good shots for great ones and they constantly looked for open cutters and that one more pass.”
Justin-Siena 14, Cardinal Newman 3
Facing the third-place Cardinals in Santa Rosa last Saturday, the Braves were plagued by dropped balls and poor passing at first and were lucky to be leading 7-3 at the break.
“The halftime score did not truly reflect the closeness of the contest,” Coach Edie said. “But after some needed mental and physical adjustments were made during the break, the team asserted a stranglehold on the contest.”
Ramsey was a stalwart in goal with 10 saves and, with help from Twyla Borck, Campos, Derr, Edie and Fischer, shut out the Cardinals in the second half. Ball control continued to be key to the Braves’ success with 29 ground balls and 11 draws controlled. The offense came from Tessa Borck (4 goals, 1 assist), Klam (3 goals, 1 assist), Monteverdi (2 goals, 1 assist), Janerico (1 goal, 2 assists), Derr (1 goal, 1 assist), Twyla Borck (1 goal), Edie (1 goal) and Fischer (1 goal).
“The team continues to spread the ball around in offense. This is shown in how many different players are scoring,” Coach Edie added. “The majority of our goals against Windsor were assisted, which is always a good sign. Defensively we have been able to run with several teams — notably Sonoma Academy and Windsor, which had some very fast, aggressive and athletic girls on the field.”
The Braves were to host fellow league leader Casa Grande on Thursday night before visiting the same Gauchos at 7 p.m. Monday in each team’s season finale.
Varsity Softball
Vintage 3, Napa 0
As is often the case with Big Game softball, the rematch was quite different from the first meeting.
Vintage, which had used big second and fifth innings to beat crosstown rival Napa High by the mercy rule last month, didn’t even score until the bottom of the seventh on Thursday.
Grizzlies pitcher Karen Sepulveda, who had relieved against Vintage in April and given up 14 hits in 4 2/3 innings, tossed a complete game this time and took a 3-hitter into the seventh.
That’s when Shelby Morse, who pitched 2 innings in relief of starter Raimy Gamsby, followed Gamsby’s leadoff single and a teammate’s walk with a 3-run homer to give herself the win and the Crushers a dramatic 3-0 Vine Valley Athletic League home victory.
Napa had plenty of chances to score, but left 7 runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Vintage didn’t get a runner to second base until the walk allowed Gamsby to advance before the homer.
Morse went 2 for 2 and Jordan Allen, Taylor Lauritsen and Gamsby were each 1 for 3. In the pitching circle, Morse had 2 walks and 2 strikeouts in 2 innings. Gamsby allowed 3 hits on 9 strikeouts and 2 walks.
Napa’s 3 hits came from Caity Newburn (1 for 4, double), Alana Valentine (1 for 1, 3 walks) and Molly Travis (1 for 2). Sepulveda struck out 1 and walked 1 in the circle.
Second-place Vintage (9-1, 8-1 VVAL) visits fourth-place Casa Grande (4-5 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Fifth-place Napa hosts Justin-Siena at the same time.
Varsity Volleyball
Casa Grande 3, American Canyon 1
The Gauchos downed the visiting Wolves on Thursday night, 25-10, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 in a VVAL match.
American Canyon started slow before finding its rhythm in the middle of Game 3.
Kenzie Dado and Giselle Torres led the Wolves’ offense with 8 kills each. Maria Magaoay added 5 kills, and Ava Boloyan and Alexa Berry each had 4 kills. Caytlin Capulong dominated the back row with 15 digs and 6 perfect passes off of the serve.
Freshman Boys Baseball
Justin-Siena 5, Cardinal Newman 4
After giving up a three-spot to the visiting Cardinals in the top of the first inning, the Braves chipped away with runs in the first and fourth before snatching the lead, 4-3 with a two-run fifth. Cardinal Newman tied it in the top of the seventh. But in the bottom half, Sam Denkin (1 for 4, 2 RBIs, run) hit into a fielder's choice to drive in the winning run.
Nic Scevola earned the victory on the pitcher's mound, allowing 2 hits and 1 run over 4 innings, striking out 6. Moses Holland-Neves threw 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Jack Sordi, who surrendered 3 runs on 2 hits in a third pf an inning.
Scevola also led Justin-Siena at the plate, going 2 for 4 with 2 runs. Also providing offense were Sordi (1 for 3, RBI), Jason Gray (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, run), Stevie Todd III (1 for 2, double, sacrifice fly, RBI), Lucas Stephenson (walk) and Luke Giusto (walk).
The Braves (7-2) host Analy at 10 a.m. Saturday.
