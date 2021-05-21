Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin girls lacrosse rolls again, 18-2 over Petaluma

“The team continues to spread the ball around in offense. This is shown in how many different players are scoring,” Coach Edie added. “The majority of our goals against Windsor were assisted, which is always a good sign. Defensively we have been able to run with several teams — notably Sonoma Academy and Windsor, which had some very fast, aggressive and athletic girls on the field.”

The Braves were to host fellow league leader Casa Grande on Thursday night before visiting the same Gauchos at 7 p.m. Monday in each team’s season finale.

Varsity Softball

Vintage 3, Napa 0

As is often the case with Big Game softball, the rematch was quite different from the first meeting.

Vintage, which had used big second and fifth innings to beat crosstown rival Napa High by the mercy rule last month, didn’t even score until the bottom of the seventh on Thursday.

Grizzlies pitcher Karen Sepulveda, who had relieved against Vintage in April and given up 14 hits in 4 2/3 innings, tossed a complete game this time and took a 3-hitter into the seventh.