Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin girls, Napa boys 2nd in first VVAL cross country meet

Petaluma won the boys division with 26 points, followed by Napa (53), Vintage (85), American Canyon (98), Justin-Siena (132) and Casa Grande (137).

For Napa, Eric Aguilar was third out of 42 runners in 15:48.7. Also for the Grizzlies, Aidan Smith was seventh (16:18.6), Logan Walsh 13th (16:30.0), Noah Massey 14th (16:46.1), Martin Salinas 22nd (17:32.6), Finn McGrath 31st (17:49.4) and Jayden Quintana 16th (17:00.5).

Vintage was led by the fourth- and sixth-place finishes of Drew Holloran (16:10.2) and Collin Durfee (16:15.3). Also for the Crushers, Aiden Rutherford was 18th (17:07.4), Nicholas Dominici 27th (17:42.9), Jackson Travers 33rd (17:55.5) and Valentin Arango 35th (18:15.1).

Leading American Canyon was Yahir Madrigal with an 11th-place time of 16:28.5, followed by Emanuel Barajas (20th in 17:19.2), Elvin Fuerte (21st in 17:26.4), Andres Cardenas (24th in 17:36.6), Alfons McCoy (26th in 17:40.2), Anthony Ramos (30th in 17:48.3) and Jaden Tonsager (37th in 18:37.2).

For Justin-Siena, Charles Wenzel was 19th (17:10.2), Jack Carey 23rd (17:33.5), Jack Duffy 29th (17:46.9), Devon de los Santos 32nd (17:50.3), Wyatt Paulson 34th (18:10.0), Cameron Wang 36th (18:35.3) and Giorgio Baldini 38th (18:44.6).