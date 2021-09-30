Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin girls, Napa boys 2nd in first VVAL cross country meet

Four Napa Valley high school cross country programs were among seven competing in Vine Valley Athletic League Center Meet No. 1 on Wednesday at Maxwell Park in Sonoma.
In the women’s division, adding up the placements of each team’s top five finishers, Casa Grande won with a 46, followed by Justin-Siena (63), Vintage (65), Petaluma (65), Napa (120) and American Canyon (134).
For Justin-Siena, Katherine Heffernan was second and Hailey Schuemann was third out of 37 runners on the 2.75-mile course in 19:11.4 and 19:41.8. Olivia Janerico was sixth (20:01.5), Ella Webb 23rd (21:48.6), Paige Helms 29th (22:20.9) and Lily Dominguez 31st (22:23.6).
Vintage was led by fourth-placer Sophia Notaro (19:47.9), while Naomi Tessier was eighth (20:10.4), Maggie Chapin 10th (20:12.7), Susana Nuno 18th (21:04.7), Quetzaly Hernandez (25th) 21:59.9, Lilla Kasper 27th (22:12.7).
Napa High had good grouping, as all five scorers finished within 11 places of each other. Alondra Palafox was 19th (21:07.1), Sonya Mitchell 21st (21:39.2), Jemma Ceja-Delgado 22nd (21:42.3), Anna Scudero 28th (22:14.6), Melina Sanchez-Bernal 30th (22:22.0) and Jazmin Damian 32nd (22:36.2).
For American Canyon, Emma Piazza was 16th (20:58.8), Julia Ramirez 20th (21:28.3), Cassidy McCamish 26th (22:10.9), Sadia Diouf 35th (24:20.8) and Ellaine Fuerte 37th (26:09.2).
Petaluma won the boys division with 26 points, followed by Napa (53), Vintage (85), American Canyon (98), Justin-Siena (132) and Casa Grande (137).
For Napa, Eric Aguilar was third out of 42 runners in 15:48.7. Also for the Grizzlies, Aidan Smith was seventh (16:18.6), Logan Walsh 13th (16:30.0), Noah Massey 14th (16:46.1), Martin Salinas 22nd (17:32.6), Finn McGrath 31st (17:49.4) and Jayden Quintana 16th (17:00.5).
Vintage was led by the fourth- and sixth-place finishes of Drew Holloran (16:10.2) and Collin Durfee (16:15.3). Also for the Crushers, Aiden Rutherford was 18th (17:07.4), Nicholas Dominici 27th (17:42.9), Jackson Travers 33rd (17:55.5) and Valentin Arango 35th (18:15.1).
Leading American Canyon was Yahir Madrigal with an 11th-place time of 16:28.5, followed by Emanuel Barajas (20th in 17:19.2), Elvin Fuerte (21st in 17:26.4), Andres Cardenas (24th in 17:36.6), Alfons McCoy (26th in 17:40.2), Anthony Ramos (30th in 17:48.3) and Jaden Tonsager (37th in 18:37.2).
For Justin-Siena, Charles Wenzel was 19th (17:10.2), Jack Carey 23rd (17:33.5), Jack Duffy 29th (17:46.9), Devon de los Santos 32nd (17:50.3), Wyatt Paulson 34th (18:10.0), Cameron Wang 36th (18:35.3) and Giorgio Baldini 38th (18:44.6).
The next VVAL meet is scheduled next Wednesday at Alston Park, with Vintage hosting. Justin-Siena will warm up by competing in the Artichoke Invitational at Half Moon Bay on Saturday.
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena 266, Casa Grande 268
Facing a very tough Casa Grande opponent at Petaluma’s Rooster Run Golf Club on Wednesday, the Braves rallied for another VVAL win. Alex Mazzucco led Justin-Siena with a 47 that included two pars, while Brooklyn Blankenship carded a 50 with a birdie, and Vannia Dagnino had a 50 with three pars.
Marley Sennot shot a 58, Natalie Krystal a 61, and Kaela Fegan a 68.
Varsity Volleyball
Napa 3, Casa Grande 0
The Grizzlies improved to 2-4 in VVAL play with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of visiting Casa Grande in the small gym Tuesday night.
Alessia Palmieri had 8 kills and Aubri LaPointe 7 kills and 12 digs, was 8 for 10 serving and went 10 for 11 on serve-receive for the Grizzlies. Alyssa Michie added 6 kills and Alexis Uhl 5 kills.
Setter Morgan Cravea had 30 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces and was 10 for 13 serving. Bailey O’Callahan added 1 kill, 3 aces and 3 digs and was 12 for 13 serving. Bella Berger had 3 aces and was 10 for 10 serving. Sam Shelton also had 1 kill. Olivia Vavricka added 2 aces and 6 digs, was 9 for 13 serving, and went 9 for 11 on serve-receive.
Freshman Volleyball
Justin-Siena 2, Petaluma 0
Ainsley McNicoll was 11 of 11 serving with 2 aces and 9 digs and Anna Bueno-Kling was 6 of 7 serving with 1 ace and 9 digs as the Braves improved to 3-2 in VVAL play with a hard-fought 27-25, 25-21 sweep of host Petaluma on Tuesday.
Eva Winkler was 7 of 8 serving with 6 digs, and Dakota Tinsley had 4 clutch service points that tied the score 23-23 in Game 1.
It was the third straight league win for Justin-Siena, which also improved to 4-2 in non-tournament play on the season.
The Braves will travel to San Francisco on Saturday for a nonleague match against Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep.
