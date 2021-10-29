Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin girls, Vintage boys water polo capture VVAL Tourney titles

The Justin-Siena girls water polo team won the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament at Vintage High, defeating Napa High 26-2 in Tuesday’s semifinals and Cardinal Newman 11-4 in the championship game on Thursday.

Braves junior Carlie Fiorito initiated the first offensive attack, but the Cardinals’ had drawn up a defense effective enough to prevent that first goal. Cardinal Newman drew first blood in the following minute instead with a mid-range shot. It seemed to be a wake-up call for Justin-Siena senior Maddie Vanoni, whose post-up layout shot wizzed nearside.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The tying goal was followed by an inside turn and strong finish at 2 meters from senior Sarah Reynolds. Reynolds add another early goal from her dominant hole-set position. Also adding to the scoreboard for Justin was junior Taylor Blakely, who capitalized on a ball-side drive assisted by junior Elle Baskerville for a 4-1 Braves lead after one quarter.

As the second quarter began, the Braves led a cohesive full-court press and fierce counterattack, although not much seemed to work offensively for either team early on. The Cardinals snuck in a layout shot from 4 meters out to cut their deficit to 4-2, just before a swift response from Fiorito, Justin's one-spot attacker, snapped a nearside bullet to the back of the net, assisted crosstank by Reynolds.

The culmination of strong defensive stops and unlucky missed opportunities kept the score 5-2 going into halftime.

Sprinter Fiorito upped her streak to 3 for 3 on wins to the first ball and the Braves’ constant drive offense gave them multiple opportunities to try new ways to break down Newman's defense. Reynolds, and junior Taylor Blakely posted 3 collective goals from their crafty drives in front of the Cardinals’ cage to make it 8-2, before the Cardinals threaded a long outside shot off the goal post to make it 8-3 after three periods.

The Braves knew what they had to do to remain effective against Newman's tactical defense. Justin-Siena head coach Ryen Flint emphasized the need to keep pushing their transitional counter attack offense, and the Braves began pulling away with goals from Vanoni and Reynolds that made it 10-3.

But frequent turnovers made for consecutive unsuccessful possessions for both teams, and Justin-Siena’s scoring remained lower and controlled compared to when they routed the Cardinals 18-5 two weeks before.

“That’s what you get with two well-oriented team defenses,” said Flint. “Pressure from the outside and forced passing errors are a direct result.”

After each team scored once again, both sides ended the game in serious fatigue — evidence of a fair yet difficult matchup.

After going 7-0 against VVAL competition, the Braves will take an 11-6 overall record into Wednesday’s North Coast Section playoff opener.

“All who have competed athletically may understand the feeling of butterflies and adrenaline preceding the start to a race, or the initial tip-off of a ball game. This true test of readiness gives athletes the opportunity to rise to the occasion and discover their innate competitive spirit,” Flint added. “The ‘players’ suit up in uniform, participate and hope to learn a few things along the way. ‘Gamers’ are focused and reliable role players who can contribute to a team system are expected to execute when their time comes.

“The ‘ballers,’ however, initiate, create and make for outstanding and unsuspected moments of greatness, often taking risks. We all have a choice in how hard we can work and how often we accept failure by learning. Therefore we have a decision of which of the three aforementioned types of athletes we’d like to be. As coaches, we must protect this autonomous nature of young athletes and continually allow them a platform for the imagination and valuable failures, for these shall lead to successes unhindered by external irrelevance.”

Against Napa High, Reynolds had 13 goals, Blakely 6 goals, Baskerville 4 goals and Fiorito 1 goal.

Scoring for the Grizzlies were Graciela Brandon and Quincy Frommelt.

Cardinal Newman defeated Vintage in the other semifinal, 12-3. Rachel Galvin had 2 goals and Leilani Frazer added 1 goal for the Crushers.

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Vintage 14, Napa 1

The Crushers, coming off a 22-1 semifinal rout of Ukiah on Tuesday that saw senior captain Mason Davis break the Vintage record of most goals in a game with 10, also came close to shutting out crosstown rival Napa High in Thursday’s VVAL Tournament final.

Napa 8, Justin-Siena 4

Tuesday's VVAL semifinal saw Nathan Schwarze led the Grizzlies to victory with 6 goals. Andrew Dillon had 2 goals and Angelo Baracco and Nico Franco added 1 goal.

The Braves got goals from Carson Mooers, Casey Kleis, Tommy Crist and Lucas Padowan.

Varsity Girls Tennis

Pope claims her first VVAL singles title

Vintage High senior Jamie Pope shut out Justin-Siena freshman Bryn Hogan, 6-0, 6-0 in the VVAL Tournament singles final on Thursday at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage.

Pope came very close to having the most dominant league campaign possible, losing only one game to a player from Petaluma on the road. She won all of her other matches, 6-0, 6-0. She served more than 150 aces in her 11 league matches, head coach Chris Cole said.

“I’m very proud of Jamie and her work ethic,” Cole said. “I don't think people realize how hard it is to be that good. But she's also a dedicated student with a 4.8 GPA and is heavily involved in Leadership at Vintage.

“Jamie is truly a generational tennis player for this area. I’m really sad that she is graduating because I know I won’t get to coach another female player like her.

Braves win VVAL doubles title

Justin-Siena sophomores Tatum Newell and Megha Jackson won the VVAL doubles title on Thursday, defeating Petaluma’s Amelia Grevin and Meg Rawson in the final, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Jackson and Newell received a first-round bye before downing Vintage’s Erin Meader and Sierra Tenbrook in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 7-5, and American Canyon’s Ezrielle Llave and Katie Ayers in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2.

Meader and Tenbrook won their opener over Casa Grande, 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8) and Llave and Ayers beat Vintage’s Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart, 6-4, 6-2.

American Canyon’s Ariel Legler and Sarah Satake advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Justin-Siena’s Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar.

Napa High’s Ella Surberg and Georgia Morris dropped their opener to Petaluma, 6-1, 6-3, and Vintage sisters Angela and Angelica Martinez fell 6-2, 6-2 to Petaluma.

Other quarterfinals saw Llave and Ayers beat Petaluma, 6-1, 6-3, and teammates Satake and Legler outlast Casa Grande, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Satake and Legler bowed out in the semifinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) loss to Grevin and Rawson.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.