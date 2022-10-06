Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin golfers 8-0 in VVAL

The Justin-Siena girls golf team traveled to Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma to take on Casa Grande and returned with a 271-282 win Wednesday. The win upped the first-place Braves’ Vine Valley Athletic League record to 8-0 with four matches left in league play.

Leading the Braves were Brooklyn Blankenship with a 45 and Vannia Dagnino with a 49. Marley Sennott finished with a 58, Ava Preston a 59, and Natalie Krystal a 60.

“Casa Grande is a great team and we always know it’s going to be a close match,” said Justin-Siena head coach Chris Curnutt. “Our girls played well and it took a complete team effort to come home with the win. I’m happy with how we are playing overall and can’t wait to get back on course for our final match of the week.”

That was to be against American Canyon on Thursday at Chardonnay Golf Club.

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Vintage fourth in own Valley Tournament

The Crushers went 2-2 to finish fourth out of 30 teams in their Vintage Valley Tournament Sept. 23-24 at the Vintage pool.

“The team had some really great competition in this tournament,” said Crushers head coach Addie Clem. “We won our two games on Friday and lost our two games on Saturday. With that, the kids never lost hope, and worked extremely hard through the entire weekend.”

Vintage beat Berkeley in its opener, 15-6, led by PO Casey (7 goals, 1 assist), Kaliq Khan (3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals), Sawyer Bristow (2 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal), Cody Fridolfs (1 goal, 3 assists, 3 steals), Kyle Link (1 goal, 1 caused kickout), Tanner Low (3 assists, 4 steals), Jared Avina (2 assists, 1 caused kickout), Noah Ewig (1 assist), Sterling Schwarz (1 steals) and Gavin Mills (1 caused kickout). Minding the net were Matthew Lloyd (9 saves, 1 assist) and Francis Mulligan (4 saves).

The Crushers followed with an 11-10 win over Ripon High in sudden-death overtime. Fridolfs earned a caused-kickout penalty and Khan made the winning 5-meter penalty shot.

Casey led the scoring against Ripon with 6 goals and added a steal. Also playing well were Khan (3 goals, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 caused kickout, 1 field block), Fridolfs (1 goal, 4 steals, 1 caused kickout), Low (1 goal, 2 steals, 1 assist) and Avina (1 assist, 1 steal). Lloyd had 9 saves, 3 steals and an assist.

On the second day, Vintage fell to the two Walnut Creek schools — 14-4 to Northgate in the semifinals and 14-6 to Las Lomas in the third-place game. Lloyd had 8 saves and a steal in goal.

“The game against Ripon was super exciting the entire time,” Clem said. “It was a very physical game, and it took so much energy out of all of us. In our overtime period, Cody. It was an incredible end to the first day of the tournament.”

Against Northgate, Khan had 3 goals and 2 caused kickouts, Bristow 1 goal, Avina 2 steals and an assist, Fridolfs an assist and a steal, and Ewig 1 steal. Lloyd had 8 saves and a steal in goal.

In the loss to Las Lomas, the leaders were Casey (3 goals, 1 steal, 1 assist), Khan (2 goals, 1 assist, 1 caused kickout, 1 field block), Low (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 caused kickout), Bristow (1 steal, 1 caused kickout), Ewig (1 assist, 1 steal, 1 caused kickout) and Fridolfs (3 steals). Lloyd had 8 saves, an assist and 3 steals in the net.

"Saturday was exhausting,” said Clem. “It is hard having to host a tournament and have high expectations for playing as well. We fell to two strong teams and showed that we are out-conditioned, especially for tournaments.”

The Crushers had lost to Las Lomas in the Knights’ pool in their season opener, 17-6.

“I am super glad we got a chance to see Las Lomas again,” Clem said. “We were tremendously improved from our first game, and it was great to see that first-hand by seeing that team again.”

The Crushers went on to win 20-2 at American Canyon, 17-6 over Cardina Newman at the Santa Rosa Junior College pool, and 11-4 over Napa High.

This past Tuesday, the Crushers improved to 7-0 in the VVAL and 11-4 overall with a 23-4 rout of visiting American Canyon.

Their stat leaders were Casey (5 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals), Khan (4 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 caused kickouts), Schwarz (3 goals, 3 assists), Low (2 goals, 2 assists, 1 field block), Bristow (2 goals, 2 assists), Fridolfs (1 goal, 1 assist, 1 caused kickout), Avina (1 goal, 1 assist, 1 steal), Link (1 goal, 1 steal), Ewig (1 goal, 1 steal), Brandon Tennant (1 goal, 3 assists) and Mills (1 goal). Lloyd and Mulligan each had 5 saves, with Mulligan adding a steal.

Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Braves hosted Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and won 29-27, 25-11 for their third straight VVAL win. As a team, Justin-Siena (7-7, 5-2 VVAL) collected 23 digs, 4 kills and 16 aces and was 84.9% serving on 53 total attempts.

Leading the way for the Braves were Nikola Campagna (9 digs, 6 aces on 12 of 13 serving), Alexandra Carrasco (2 digs, 5 aces on 10 of 11 serving), Drew Halloran (1 dig, 2 aces on 5 of 5 serving) and Payton Edwards (8 of 8 serving).

“This was a great team win, as everyone contributed,” Justin-Siena coach Matthew De Fina said. “Sonoma was a well-coached team that played us tough, but our girls hung in there, played with grit, and fought for the win.”