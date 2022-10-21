Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin golfers qualify for sections as a team

Led by overall co-medalist Brooklyn Blankenship, the Justin-Siena girls golf team qualified for the postseason as a team by winning the Vine Valley Athletic League’s 18-hole championship tournament Monday at Oakmont Golf Club in Santa Rosa.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” first-year Braves head coach Chris Curnutt said. “They show up every practice, ready to work, and put in the time and effort to get better each day. The girls are a joy to work with and they deserve the results they have gotten so far.”

Blankenship, a junior from Vallejo, shot an 86 that was matched only by Casa Grande senior Cara Broadhead.

Blankenship earned VVAL Player of the Year honors to lead the 10 players who received all-league honors based on points accrued throughout league play. They also included teammates Dagnino and Krystal.

“These three girls have been the backbone to our team this year,” Curnutt said. “They are not only an asset on the golf course but team leaders, as well.”

Blankenship, who began playing at age 9 at Blue Rock Springs Golf Course and honed her game through the Kids4Golf program, finished second in the VVAL tournament each of the last two seasons before getting over the hump this season. She did it despite sustaining a torn ACL last November while getting ready to play soccer for the Braves.

“Brooklyn’s performance in particular this year, earning 120 of a possible 120 points, is incredible,” Curnutt said. “The consistency she has shown on and off the course is something we should all aspire to.”

The other all-league players are Vintage’s Ashley Ellis and Capri Russell, Napa High’s Marissa Blackwood and Nicki Haubold, Casa Grande’s Jamie Lash and Petaluma’s Emily Poehlmann.

The Braves shot a 474 on Monday. Vintage was second with a 488, followed by Casa Grande at 539, Napa 555, Petaluma 575, and American Canyon 638. Sonoma Valley did not have a full team.

Krystal shot a 90 for Justin-Siena, Marley Sennott and Dagnino carded 97s, Ava Preston added a 104, and Juliana Giovannoni had a 117.

The Braves will compete in the North Coast Section Division 2 Championship and Individual Qualifier this Monday at Petaluma’s Rooster Run Golf Course, where it will be every golfer for herself. The top 18 individuals will advance to the NCS Division 1 Championship, set Oct. 31 on Foxtail Golf Club’s South Course in Rohnert Park.

“We are honored to receive the automatic bid to Division 2 sectionals,” Curnutt said. “My girls are working hard to put out the best performance we can on Monday. This will be the toughest field of players we will face this year, and we will give it our all.”

Napa Valley golfers who qualified individually for the NCS Div. 2 tourney were Ellis (90), Russell (94), Blackwood (95) and Haubold (95).

Rounding out Vintage’s players were Lizzie Quick (99), Peyton O’Hara (102), Addie Rode (103) and Sophie Stone (114). Napa High’s other players were Molly Travis (106), Maddy Alleven (129) and Itzel Lopez (130).

Playing for American Canyon were Meghan Dang (117), Celeste Harrison (133), Malaniya Alabanza (128), Kristina Dizon (129), Nala Hinton (131) and Nailah Jae Nicolas (144).

Justin-Siena finished 18-0 in the VVAL overall, while Vintage and Casa Grande tied for second at 13-5. Petaluma was fourth at 9-9, followed by Napa (7-11), American Canyon (2-16) and Sonoma Valley (0-18).

Varsity Girls Cross Country

Braves second in VVAL Meet No. 2

Justin-Siena’s girls accomplished in VVAL Meet No. 2 at Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park on Oct. 12 what Napa High’s boys had in American Canyon two weeks before — break Petaluma High’s hold on second place behind league powerhouse Casa Grande.

The Braves and Petaluma finished with the same team score, 65, when their top five finishers’ placings were added up, behind Casa’s 30. A tie is broken by comparing the placements of the sixth finishers, and Justin-Siena won simply because it had a sixth runner period; Petaluma had only five runners total.

Lea Smit placed fifth in 20:42.2 to lead the Braves in the 38-runner, three-mile race, while Hailey Schuemann was sixth (20:56.1) and Abigail Loose ninth (21:12.2).

“Three girls in the top 10 is outstanding,” Justin-Siena head coach Ali Dragoo said.

Also competing for the Braves were Isabella Fernandez (personal record 22:21.3), Lily Dominguez (PR 23:05.1), Ayshalynn Celaya (PR 23:24.8) and Ellie Beckstoffer (PR 27:01.2).

“Truly a whole team effort,” Dragoo added. “Sky’s the limit for this strong and competitive girls team.”

Vintage, which was fourth at 92, was led by Sophia Notaro (12th place, 21:33.9) and Eliza Chapin (14th, 21:40.4). Rounding out the Crushers were Ivy Alexander (22:27.7), Irene Pinilla Marinas (22:44.3), Susana Nuno (22:46.4) and Lilla Kasper (22:47.1).

Napa, which was fifth with 112, also had two finishers in the teens in Alondra Palafox (13th, 21:34.7) and Maya Aaen (16th, 21:59.8), while Annie Scudero (22:23.2), Jazmin Damian-Guzman (23:50.4), Sonya Mitchell (24:27.5) and Mila Cornell (26:34.5) also represented the Grizzlies.

American Canyon, which was sixth with a 148, featured Emma Piazza (25th, 22:53.1), Maya Ugarte (23:07.2), Julia Ramirez (23:23.0), Ellaine Fuerte (25:00.4), Briana Hernandez Lopez (25:53.5), Hannah Wildes (28:47.3) and Mya Santiago (28:48.9).

Varsity Boys Cross Country

Vintage third at VVAL Meet No. 2

Casa Grande beat out runner-up Petaluma, 41-48 at Shollenberger Park on Oct. 12. Vintage was third (60), a shorter-handed Napa squad was fourth (73), American Canyon fifth (147) and Justin-Siena sixth (151).

Grayson Frye led Vintage with a fifth-place time out of 40 runners in 17:06.6. Collin Durfee (eighth, 17:26.3) and Valentin Arango (ninth, 17:29.2) made the top 10. Rounding out the Crushers were Teddy Eichner (18th, 18:00.7), Aiden Rutherford (18:10.8), Jack Heffner (18:11.0) and Brody Cullinane (19:06.6).

Napa was without Finn McGrath, who had led the Grizzlies to their runner-up finish in the first league meet by placing fourth, while Uriel Ortiz placed 17th (18:00.4) after taking fifth in the first meet. They were led this time by Aidan Smith (seventh, 17:16.0) and Jean-Luc Pijanowski (11th, 17:46.5), while Noah Massey was 15th (17:59.4) and Isaiah Rojas 23rd (18:17.4).

Justin-Siena was also missing its top runner, Cameron Wang, and freshman standout Ryan Reber. Running for the Braves Peter Eierman (26th, 18:30.5), co-captain Jack Carey (PR 18:47.1), Wyatt Paulson (19:04.7), Giorgio Baldini (19:28.1), Shane Green (19:51.2), co-captain Owen Fortner (PR, 19:58.3) and Jack Beckstoffer (20:07.8).

American Canyon was paced by Emanuel Barajas (16th, 17:59.8) and also featured Austin Graeber (19:00.0), Arch-Ivan Cruz (19:20.3), Moises Soto (19:40.0), Leslie Preston (19:56.4), Josue Agudelo (20:02.4) and Jaden Tonsager (20:08.7).

JV Boys Cross Country

Vintage, Napa finish 2-3 in VVAL meet

From a crowded start of 61 runners at Petaluma’s Shollenberger Park on Oct. 12, Petaluma saw all five scorers finish in the top 13 and win with a 37. Vintage had all five make the top 20 to finish second at 54. Napa was fourth with a 59 after placing second in the first league meet. Casa Grande was fifth (79) and American Canyon sixth (133).

Anthony Willmert led Vintage with a first-place time of 18:36.8, while Diego Sanchez was seventh (19:16.8) and Angel Borrayo ninth (19:21.9). Rounding out 13 Crushers were Luis Soriano (19th, 20:22.9), Eli Ewig *20th, 20:24.7), Nathan Luna (20:57.9), Dylan Tenbrook (22:22.4), Casey Title (23:10.3), Soren DeYoung (24:23.0), Jayce Talbot (25:17.3), Aiden Rice (25:46.3), Ethan Lewis (26:44.9) and Alex Bazan (30:12.8).

Napa was led by Jack Moore (eighth, 19:18.3), Victor Hoskins (10th, 19:27.9), Ryan Butler (11th, 19:28.6), Walter Heiser (14th, 19:52.6) and Andres Gonzalez (17th, 20:12.9). Also in the race were Tomas Tapia (20:17.5), Seth Koehler (20:36.5), Dagon Mizuno (21:43.0), Aaron Calderon (22:38.3) and Dominic Walsh (26:48.5).

Leading American Canyon’s 12 runners were Jaron Tomaneng (24th, 20:47.5) and Kritapol Phumarin (27th, 21:04.3). Rounding out the Wolves were Alex Alejandrino (21:47.4), Matthew Schmaling (22:22.0), Tyler Fernandez (23:01.7), Jacob Phillips (22:20.8), Demetrius Venzon (23:11.0), Ryland Reyes (24:28.9), Cameron Lozano (27:16.8), Amarjot Toor (27:25.4), Bryan Belaidi (27:50.8) and Taran Dhaliwal (27:52.0).

Justin-Siena, which didn’t have enough runners to post a team scored, was represented by Jack Jamison (32nd, 21:58.1), Matteo Robertis (33rd, 22:02.2), Oliver Duffy (23:08.7) and Alex Michalek (25:45.2).

JV Girls Cross Country

Vintage second in VVAL meet

Casa Grande edged Vintage 25-30 in a meet with only two full teams on Oct. 12 at Shollenberger Park in Petaluma.

Naomi Tessier was third for Vintage in 22:50.0. Also running for the Crushers were Dayana Hernandez (seventh, 26:32.6), Maddie Chiu (eighth, 26:44.2), Caelyn Diskin (26:56.0), Ellie Kennedy (28:47.6), Aina Akaboshi (29:42.3) and Chelsea Luna (31:13.7).

Napa High’s only representatives were Evy Meerholz (fourth, 23:03.2) and Tania Navarrete (ninth, 26:50.9).

Running for Justin-Siena were Quinn Edie (sixth, 26:19.2), Katie Spiegel (27:54.2) and Scarlett Vogel (28:58.7). American Canyon’s Telorah Kawakami was 22nd (42:58.6).

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 7, Petaluma 0

The Braves hosted Petaluma in their Senior Day match and pulled off their fifth shutout in 12 league matches to finish 12-0 in the VVAL. Justin-Siena has now gone undefeated all five years of the VVAL’s existence, extending their league win streak to 59 matches.

At first through fourth singles, respectively, it was Bryn Hogan over Deedee Alpert, 6-1, 6-3, Naveena Jackson over Tenlee Leone, 6-0, 6-1, and Lauren Cox and Kailey McCaffrey by default.

In doubles, starting at No. 1, Tatum Newell and Megha Jackson prevailed over Haley Van Bedder and Maya Hoffman, 6-1, 6-1, Jess Beaulac and Carina Dunbar downed Abigail Johnson and Lila Kellison, 6-0, 6-1, and the senior team of Maggie Cooke and Josie Katz beat Isabella Prandi and Greta Apple, 6-0, 6-2.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Vintage 0

The Wolves, having already clinched the VVAL title outright, put an exclamation point on it with their second sweep of one of last year’s VVAL co-champions. Vintage didn’t it easy, keeping it close in all three sets, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22.

American Canyon (24-7, 11-1 VVAL) recognized five seniors beforehand whose families showed up in large numbers.

“The stands were packed and the excitement was palpable,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “I am so proud of the way the team rose above some of the drama that was happening in the stands between fans. They kept their focus and played strong together as a team.”

For American Canyon, Giana Guintu had 5 kills and 3 aces, Arianna Pacheco 1 block, 15 digs, 10 kills and 2 aces, Nalani Bustos 23 assists, 11 digs and 2 aces, Ava Berry 11 kills, Giselle Torres 1 block, 19 assists, 9 digs, 15 digs and 8 kills, Kennedy Brown 1 block and 5 kills, Isabella Avila 13 digs, and Sophia Bernabe and Samantha Cruz 5 digs apiece.

Vintage (15-12, 8-4 VVAL) finished in a third-place tie with Sonoma Valley.

Justin-Siena 3, Petaluma 0

The Braves (12-5, 9-3 VVAL) finished alone in second-place thanks to its 25-8, 25-18, 25-16 sweep at Petaluma on Thursday night.

Anna Hanson had 10 kills, 6 aces and 6 digs for Justin-Siena. Reagan Brumfield had 6 kills and 2 blocks, and Ranessa Rualo had 17 kills and 6 digs while serving very well.

“After a tough loss (to visiting Vintage) on Tuesday, the girls came out fired up and ready to take care of business,” Braves head coach Kate Reilley said. “After winning the first game 25-8, I knew the girls were fired up and wanted to finish out VVAL strong. All of them played tonight, and played well, despite a great home crowd for Petaluma's Senior Night. We are excited to get back in the gym next week to prepare for playoffs.”

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, Vintage 0

The Wolves avenged their only league loss, 25-20, 25-17, to match its varsity team’s league record of 11-1 and finish 22-3 overall in Thursday night’s finale at home.

They got outside hitting from Adrienne Nicolas (3 aces, 10 digs, 5 kills), Alisa Doria (3 kills), Elena Countouriotis (2 digs, 1 kill), Isabella Trinidad (2 aces, 1 kill) and Vanessa Vidrales-Zarate (3 aces, 6 digs, 3 kills). Frontcourt protection came from Ianna Lobao (5 blocks, 5 kills) and Angelina Merino (2 aces, 2 kills). Directing the offense were Alison Lewis (9 assists, 4 kills) and Emeliia Johnson (4 assists). Defending the backcourt were Keana Resultay (12 digs), Zoe Lopez (3 digs) and Jennalyn Francisco (6 digs).

JV Volleyball

Petaluma 2, Justin-Siena 0

The Braves fell in their finale on the road Thursday night.

Freshman Volleyball

Petaluma 2, Justin-Siena 1

The Braves dropped their finale at Petaluma on Thursday, finishing 9-9 overall and 7-4 in the VVAL.