Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin golfers tested by Crushers, Silverado

The undefeated Justin-Siena girls golf team won one of its closest matches of the season Tuesday in a 278-290 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over host Vintage on the South Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.

The Braves (10-0 overall and VVAL) were led by Brooklyn Blankenship’s 44. Marley Sennott shot a 54, Natalie Krystal a 56, Vannia Dagnino a 61, and Ava Preston a 63.

“Tonight was a tough match against a fantastic Vintage team on a very difficult golf course,” Justin-Siena head coach Chris Curnutt said. “I feel fortunate to get out with a win tonight. We know that we have to be more consistent match to match.”

Justin-Siena was to play Napa High at Chardonnay Golf Club on Wednesday before visiting Petaluma on Thursday at Rooster Run Golf Club. Vintage plays next against American Canyon at Chardonnay Golf Club on Thursday.

Varsity Football

Upper Lake 38, Calistoga 12

The Trojans, who will be switching to 11-person football and realigning into St. Helena’s North Central League I next year, bent but didn’t break against visiting Calistoga in Saturday night’s eight-person NCL II contest.

“We had over 400 yards of offense, but we weren’t able to capitalize on anything,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “We probably got close to 150 yards in penalties, which was really hurtful. We had about four personal fouls and a ton of offsides. It seems this team is having issues with attitude throughout games. It was Upper Lake’s homecoming, so I think emotions were high on both sides.”

Kohler said it also seemed to affect his team that the game started an hour later than scheduled due to a youth football game running long beforehand.

Junior quarterback Edgar Caldera scored both touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-2-1, 1-2 NCL II), one on a 40-yard run and another where he dove over the goal line on a short sweep to the corner.

Upper Lake (3-2, 1-2 NCL II) led 16-0 at halftime after returning a punt for a touchdown late in the first quarter and scoring again just before the break. Kohler said his team had six drives stall out in Trojans territory, four in the first half alone.

After Garcia’s long scoring scamper made it 16-6, Calistoga forced a punt. But Upper Lake scored next, after an interception gave the Trojans the ball at the Wildcats’ 20.

“That was probably the backbreaker for us,” Kohler said.

Kohler said running back Jorge Ortiz and Caldera ran for about 300 yards combined, and Alex Rios played well on special teams.

Calistoga continued to battle the injury bug. The Wildcats did not suit up starters Brandon Juarez, Bernardo Cruz and Oscar Maldonado and lost Javier Rodriguez to concussion protocol during their second drive of the game.

Calistoga will honor its 16 seniors after it hosts Fremont’s California School for the Deaf in its final regular-season home game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles defeated Upper Lake 28-20 on Sept. 23.

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Justin-Siena 8, American Canyon 5

A very defensive first half set the tone as the Braves held off the Wolves at the Napa Valley College pool on Tuesday.

Justin-Siena began to pull away in the second half, and Aidan Phinney helped seal the victory by scoring 4 of his 6 goals in the fourth quarter. Aidan Machado played lockdown defense the entire game on American Canyon’s best player to limit his effectiveness, Braves head coach John Derr said, and Pearce Alger came up strong in the goal with numerous point-blank saves.

Justin-Siena visits Napa on Thursday at the Vintage pool.

Vintage 17, Napa 4

The Crushers improved to 9-0 in VVAL play in VVAL play behind Kaliq Khan’s 6 goals, 5 assists and 4 steals, Per Oskar Casey’s 5 goals, 2 assists and steal, and Tanner Lowe’s 3 goals, assist and 3 steals. Adding a goal apiece for Vintage were Christian Mills, Brandon Tennant and Gavin Mills, while Matthew Lloyd had 12 saves, an assist and a steal in the cage.

Varsity Girls Water Polo

Vintage 18, Napa 4

Rachel Galvin had 5 goals, 7 steals and a caused kickout, Juliet Lawrence 4 goals, 7 steals and a field block and Bri Fry 4 goals, 5 steals and 2 caused kickouts to lead the Crushers to the Big Game victory at home on Monday.

Also scoring for the Crushers were Alex Meyering (2 goals), Kira Tavakoli (1 goal, 2 steals, 1 caused kickout), Aya Hassan (1 goal, 1 steal) and Gianna Ficele (1 goal). Savannah Davis had 8 saves, an assist and a steal in the net.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Sonoma Valley 0

American Canyon improved their league record to 9-0 after last night's win against Petaluma in 3 sets (25-10, 25-22, 25-22). Arianna Pacheco had 5 aces and 5 kills. Sophia Bernabe had 4 kills, 6 digs, and 2 blocks. Kennedy Brown had 5 kills. Giselle Torres had 4 kills and 11 assists. Nalani Bustos had 15 assists. Isabella Avila had 10 digs. Cassandra Kenning had 2 blocks.

Sonoma Valley 3, Vintage 2

The visiting Dragons (13-9, 5-4 VVAL) handed the Crushers a five-set loss on Wednesday night, 25-23, 24-26, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11.

Maria Bodor had a huge game for Vintage (12-11, 5-3 VVAL) with 22 kills, 27 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces. Chloe Barrett had 12 kills and 4 blocks. Alex Whipple had 4 aces, 19 assists, 7 digs and 2 blocks. Audrey Jonas had 17 digs and 4 aces. Mel McPhee had 14 assists and 4 digs. Cienna Alvarez had 8 kills, 6 blocks and 2 aces.

Justin-Siena 3, Napa 0

The Braves won on the road Tuesday, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18, behind Anna Hanson’s 12 kills, Reagan Brumfield’s 9 kills, and Ranessa Rualo’s 17 assists and 2 aces. Gracie De Fina ran the serving line with 4 aces and never allowed the Napa defense to have more than 1 hitting option with her tough serves, head coach Kate Reilley added.

“Proud of girls for taking care of business tonight,” Reilley said. “We have been practicing a lot of new things, and it was fun to put them into action in a game. We were able to move the ball around a lot tonight, which kept the Napa team on their toes, forcing them to adjust. I am so proud of Gracie for passing a perfect game in serve receive and absolutely controlling the serving line all game.”

“We are excited to take on undefeated American Canyon at home Thursday on our Senior Night.”

JV Volleyball

Vintage 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Crushers tallied 11 aces and 10 kills in their 25-21, 25-17 victory at home Tuesday.

Justin-Siena 2, Napa 1

The Braves lost the second set before pulling out a 25-13, 23-25, 15-8 win at Napa on Tuesday.

American Canyon 2, Petaluma 0

The Wolves won at home Tuesday, 25-16, 25-19.

“The girls defended the court well tonight,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said. “They made a few errors, but came together to finish strong.”

Serving points from the line were Angelina Merino (2 aces, 4 kills) and Isabella Trinidad (2 aces, 5 digs). Leading the offensive attack were Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (4 digs, 3 kills), Ianna Lobao (2 blocks, 2 kills), and Adrienne Nicolas (2 aces, 2 kills). Directing the offense was Kristen Maza (4 assists), and covering on defense was Keana Resultay.

Freshman Volleyball

Vintage 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Crushers amassed 21 service aces as a team in their 25-14, 25-22 home sweep on Tuesday.

Natalie Yoder had 8 aces and 2 kills for Vintage, Noelle Rofkahr 4 assists and 6 aces, Sydney Kittel 4 kills, 3 assists and 3 aces, and Abby Rustice 3 kills.

Justin-Siena 2, Napa 0

The Braves won on the road at Messner Gym on Tuesday.