The Justin-Siena girls tennis team won a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League unbeatens Thursday, 5-2 over visiting American Canyon, with its 19th consecutive overall victory.
The Braves (6-0, 4-0 VVAL) got singles wins from No. 1 Priyanka Shanker, 6-0, 6-0 over Lylah Awad, No. 2 Bella Rampa, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) over Lila Hawes, and No. 3 Presley Schultz, who came back to beat Berke Nauright, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-0).
In doubles, Justin-Siena’s No. 1 team of Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame defeated Genesis Billingsley and Mia Ang, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 2 players Kendall Manasse and Roses Newell beat Katie Ayers and Arriella Guidubaldi, 7-5, 6-1.
For the Wolves (3-1 VVAL), Nyla Maharaj won 6-1, 7-5 over Ashlyn Mills at No. 4 singles, and their No. 3 doubles team of Ariel Legler and Lauren Wheelhouse beat Ines Keller and Julia Best 0-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6).
Vintage 5, Petaluma 2
The Crushers traveled to Petaluma and got singles wins from No. 1 Jamie Pope, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Grace Christman, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 4 Erin Meader, 6-4, 6-2, and doubles wins from No. 1 players Morgan Wright and Rose Mooney, 6-2, 6-4, and the No. 3 team of Serena Kastella and Melissa Cortez, 6-0, 6-2.
The Trojans’ No. 3 player defeated Casey LeTourneau, 7-5, 5-7, 10-8, and their No. 2 doubles players beat Eva Heiken and Gwen Stewart, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
“Both of the losses were the result of extremely tight tie-breaker sets, during which the girls fought hard,” said Vintage head coach Elizabeth Silva.
The Crushers (3-0 VVAL) were coming off Tuesday’s 4-3 nailbiter over visiting Sonoma Valley
Winning for Vintage in that one were Pope over Mary Gallo, 6-0, 6-0; LeTourneau over Reese Dobson, 7-5, 6-2, Meader over Lily Raaka, 6-1, 6-2, and Wright and Mooney over Ella Castillo and Kayla Schmick, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Sonoma Valley’s wins came from Olivia Weisiger over Christman, 2-6, 6-0, 10-4, Jovana Saldana and Auguste Andi over Heiken and Stewart, 6-3, 6-1, and Sami Stubbs and Lily Morgan over Cortez and Kastella, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Varsity Volleyball
Vintage 3, Petaluma 0
The Crushers improved to 3-0 in the VVAL and 10-3 overall with Thursday night’s 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 win at home.
Maddie Klungel had 16 kills, 15 assists, 7 digs, 5 blocks and 2 aces to lead Vintage. Olivia Ostler had 9 kills and 3 digs, Julia Bodor 7 kills, 11 blocks and 3 digs, Krista Young 3 aces, 6 digs and 4 kills, Maddie Flohr 2 aces, 4 kills and 3 digs, Elisa Gonzalez 11 assists, Liza Mason 9 digs and 4 assists, and Julia Scheumann 5 blocks.
Justin-Siena 3, American Canyon 0
Six-foot senior middle blocker Gabi Richardson, who played for Vintage the last three seasons but had to sit out until Thursday night due to transfer rules, had 4 kills and 1 block in her debut as the Braves won 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 on the road.
Megan Hanson had 11 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces and 2 blocks, Eva Cleary 9 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace and 2 blocks, and Mea Todd 23 assists, 1 kill, 2 aces and 1 dig for Justin-Siena (5-5, 3-1 VVAL).
You have free articles remaining.
“We played pretty well,” Braves head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “It was a defensive battle, and AC was scrappy, but ultimately our size and offense pulled us through. “
Ava Boloyan led American Canyon with 5 kills and 3 blocks. Giselle Torres contributed 7 kills and 9 assists, and Kenzie Dado added 5 kills. Caytlin Capulong rounded out the defense with 13 digs.
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Vintage 22, Sonoma Valley 8
The Crushers won their home league opener Tuesday, quickly jumping ahead for good with a 7-1 lead in the first quarter
“The boys came out like they wanted to play today and it showed,” Vintage head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “I’m particularly happy with their early aggression and communication.”
Leading the Crushers were Nico D’Angelo (6 goals, 7 assists, 9 steals), Sean Pratt (3 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals), Theo Llewelyn (3 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal), Ryan Mooney (2 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal), Sam Hebb (2 goals), Tyler Kortie (2 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals), Carson Bacci (1 goal, 2 assists, 2 steals), Mason Davis (1 goal, 1 assist), Will Flint (1 goal), Luke Galles (1 goal), and goalkeepers Aidan Davis (6 saves, 1 assist, 2 goals allowed) and Aidan Magee (6 saves, 1 assist, 6 goals allowed).
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Petaluma 0
Makenzie Wallace had 7 assists and an 11-point service run as the Crushers won at home Thursday, 25-12, 25-8. Celeste Calderon added 8 digs, Gemma Bahnsen 6 kills, Maddie McPhee 7 assists, Peyton Williams 3 kills and 3 blocks, and Lyla Cosper 5 kills and 2 digs.
American Canyon 2, Justin-Siena 1
The Wolves won at home Thursday, 25-13, 25-27, 15-7.
“The girls were playing with a lot of poise, focused on their game plan and looked solid on defense,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said.
They were led by Charlize Francisco (2 blocks, 8 kills), Coleen Palencia (5 digs, 2 kills), Alexa Berry (1 block, 5 kills), Jackie Mendoza (13 digs), Madison Gramlick (5 aces, 9 digs), Leila Adel (2 aces, 10 digs), Vyvylyn Tran (4 aces, 8 assists) and Carissa Lee (2 aces, 5 assists).
For Justin-Siena, Isabel Strode had 6 aces and 1 kill, Kailey Magel 3 aces and 2 kills, and Camille Thomason 5 aces, 1 kill and 1 ace.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Petaluma 1
Sophia Moro had 8 kills and 4 aces for the Crushers, who dispatched the visiting Trojans 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 on Thursday. Dominique Loeffelholz added 5 kills and 3 digs, and Raquel Stevens 9 digs.