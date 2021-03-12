Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin hosts masked, unmasked races

The Justin-Siena cross country team hosted Petaluma High with so much social distancing, no girls ran in the same race as the other school and only some of the boys did.

The Vine Valley Athletic League meet — held on a 2.8-mile course consisting of two laps on sidewalks in the neighborhood around Justin-Siena — began with a separate race for all Petaluma athletes who wished to wear masks while running, from which their times would be applied to their respective divisions. All three of the Trojans’ girls opted for this race, while all three of the Justin-Siena girls ran maskless in another race.

For the Braves, Olivia Janerico was first with a girls course record (18:44), while Genesis Celaya was third (22:05) and Quinn Edie sixth (23:05) with personal records of their own. Since both teams were incomplete, Justin-Siena unofficially won 10-11.

“The weather added the challenge of cold and wet conditions, but this didn’t put them off,” Braves head coach Clare Graham said.