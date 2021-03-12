Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin hosts masked, unmasked races

The Justin-Siena cross country team hosted Petaluma High with so much social distancing, no girls ran in the same race as the other school and only some of the boys did.
The Vine Valley Athletic League meet — held on a 2.8-mile course consisting of two laps on sidewalks in the neighborhood around Justin-Siena — began with a separate race for all Petaluma athletes who wished to wear masks while running, from which their times would be applied to their respective divisions. All three of the Trojans’ girls opted for this race, while all three of the Justin-Siena girls ran maskless in another race.
For the Braves, Olivia Janerico was first with a girls course record (18:44), while Genesis Celaya was third (22:05) and Quinn Edie sixth (23:05) with personal records of their own. Since both teams were incomplete, Justin-Siena unofficially won 10-11.
“The weather added the challenge of cold and wet conditions, but this didn’t put them off,” Braves head coach Clare Graham said.
Some of Petaluma’s varsity boys ran in the masked race and some in the unmasked race. When the all Trojan times were combined, they had edged Justin-Siena, 29-26. That was despite first- and third-place finishes from the Braves’ Jacob Guiducci (14:42) — who won by a full minute — and Vishnu Vijayakumar (16:16). Also for the hosts, Charlie Wenzel was sixth (17:30), Devon De Los Santos ninth (18:37) and Cameron Wang 10th (18:41).
Petaluma’s JV boys also triumphed, 18-44, placing first, second third and fifth with sub-20-minute times. Justin-Siena was led by freshmen Wyatt Paulson (19:43) and Georgio Baldini (19:55), who finished fourth and sixth with personal-record times. Rounding out the Braves were John Bishop (22:09), Noah Martinez (22:11), who also notched a PR, and Ben De Castillo (22:25).
Justin-Siena hosts Vintage on the same course next Wednesday.
Vintage splits with Casa Grande
The Vintage girls dominated Wednesday’s VVAL meet almost as much as host Casa Grande’s boys did.
The Crusher girls earned the top four places in the 5K course in winning 17-39, led by winner Mary Deeik (20:38.0), Tamara Hernandez (21:10.5), Josephine Borsetto (21:23.7) and Maggie Chapin (23:30.4). Yadira Garcia (23:55.3) was seventh to round out the Vintage scorers, followed by Lilla Kasper (25:54.8).
The only junior varsity girls competing for either school were Vintage’s Tanner Henry (29:15.0) and Susana Nuno (29:16.9).
Casa Grande’s boys, led by winner Nolan Hosbein (15:54.6), grabbed the top five places to post a perfect score in a 15-44 win over Vintage.
Collin Durfee led the Crushers with a sixth-place finish (18:33.2). Placing eighth through 13th were Kevin Valdovinos (19:54.2), Dylan Scott (20:10.5), Nick Malito (20:11.6), Aiden Rutherford (20:14.6), Nick Dominici (20:44.6) and Max Kaplan (28:20.8).
Casa Grande also won the JV boys meet, 15-44, as winner Jackson Rader (19:02.1) and four other Gauchos owned the top five spots.
Placing sixth through ninth for Vintage were Troy McDonald-Doxee (22:56.1), Zachary Murrell (22:57.9), Dylan Ito (23:26.7) and Nathan Luna (24:12.5), followed by Brady Lowell (27:02.1).
Swim & Dive
Vintage Boys 107, American Canyon 63
American Canyon Girls 112, Vintage 58
The Crushers won Wednesday’s boys meet behind victories in all three relays. They also got individual wins from Yuki Hayashi in the 200 freestyle (1:53.51) and 100 butterfly (57.85), Nico D’Angelo in the 50 free (24.04) and 100 free (51.96), Tyler Kortie in the 100 backstroke (1:02.57) and Matthew Larsen in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.13). In the relays, Vintage won the 200 medley (1:52.07), the 200 free (1:36.68) and 400 free (3:38.61).
Notching second-place finishes were Will Flint in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.14), Mason Davis in the 500 free (5:57.03), Mateo Roldan in the 100 fly (1:11.01) and Kortie in the 200 IM (2:18.25).
For American Canyon, Joseph Patocchi won the 200 individual medley (2:17.19) and Zak Raymond claimed the 500 free (5:40.69). The Wolves had runner-up finishes from Rowen Valladares in the 200 free (1:58.29) and 100 free (53.53), Ethan Rosario in the 100 back (1:03.92) and Raymond in the 100 fly (1:02.62).
The Wolves dominated the girls meet just as handily, winning all three relays — the 200 medley (2:05.06), 200 free (1:52.39) and 400 free (4:07.06). Winning individually were Alejandra Valladares in the 200 free (2:11.12), Abigayle Sapida in the 200 IM (2:28.15) and 100 fly (1:07.43), Brynn Hughes in the 50 free (27.48) and 100 free (1:01.97) and Holly Zipay in the 500 free (5:59.36). Runners-up were Seza Sapida in the 500 free (6:26.25), Angel Sapida in the 100 back (1:13.94), Holly Schofield in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.26), Zipay in the 200 free (2:16.12) and Valladares in the 100 free (1:03.22).
For Vintage, Erynn Robinson won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.50) and Emily Hayashi took the 100 back (1:12.55). Placing second were Ava Anderson in the 50 free (28.27) and 100 fly (1:10.73) and Hayashi in the 200 IM (2:30.72).
The Vintage JV boys won 119-19 behind wins from Per Oskar Casey in the 200 free (2:25.36), Will Tokar in the 100 IM (1:12.48), Lucas Avina in the 50 free (27.78), Kyle Link in the 50 fly (32.66), Noah Ewig in the 100 free (1:07.20), Jared Avina in the 50 back (35.74) and Brandon Tennant in the 50 breaststroke (39.6).
Mark Dominguez had a second-place finish in the 100 IM (1:14.50) to lead American Canyon.
The Vintage JV girls won 105-41, getting wins from Sofia Lopez in the 100 IM (1:19.80) and 50 fly (35.93), Juliet Lawrence in the 50 free (30.74), Aya Hassan in the 100 free (1:10.34), Valentina Guerrero Arcos in the 50 back (39.22) and Savannah Davis in the 200 free (2:36.71).
The Wolves got a win from Katie Marsden in the 50 breaststroke (45.97).
Justin-Siena Boys 113, Petaluma 35
Justin-Siena Girls 96, Petaluma 63
The “visiting” Braves swam their half of the VVAL meet at Napa Valley College on Tuesday and after Petaluma swam at its pool on Wednesday, Justin-Siena head coach Monica Linn and Trojans head coach Eric Hoffman videoconferenced to determine placings and that the Braves had won both divisions.
“We raced on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in freezing cold conditions. The rain started just minutes after we finished,” Linn said. “Petaluma also faced some cold and windy weather on Wednesday.
“I really think the cold stifled the stellar swimming we saw the previous week. Praying some sunshine and the March 17 bye week brings the Braves’ speed back to the forefront.”
Sonoma Valley Girls 96, Napa 86
Napa Boys 89, Sonoma Valley 16
The Grizzlies fell in Wednesday’s VVAL meet despite a 1-2-3 finish in 1-meter diving from Esther Barreda, Taylor Hodge and Abigail Brooks, and a first-place finish by Quincy Frommelt in the 500 freestyle (6:29.33). Adding second-place finishes were Rachel Arndt in the 200 individual medley (2:39.44) and 100 butterfly (1:16.32), Shelby Page in the 200 free (2:31.32), Gwendolyn Gallenkamp in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.19) and Frommelt in the 100 free (1:01.72).
Sonoma Valley had only two boys, but Greyson McCaw won the 200 free (1:55.28) and 100 free (51.62).
Napa’s individual wins came from Andrew Dillon in the 500 free (5:33.25) and 50 free (24.94), Cameron Scargle in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.44), Liam Cringan in the 100 backstroke (1:24.43) and Keoni Cisco in the 100 fly (1:02.96).
Girls Tennis
Justin-Siena 4, Vintage 3
The Braves (4-0 VVAL), missing three starters who usually play doubles, were able to sweep the singles and edge the visiting Crushers (3-1 VVAL) in the first-place showdown on Thursday.
In singles, starting at No. 1, it was Priyanka Shanker over Jamie Pope, 6-2, 6-4, Bella Rampa over Erin Meader, 6-2, 6-4, Ashlyn Mills over Casey LeTourneau, 6-1, 6-1, and Gaya Hauck over Rose Mooney, 6-2, 6-1.
The Crushers swept the doubles. Starting at No. 1, it was Ashley Hall and Morgan Wright beating Tatum Newell and Julia Best, 6-1, 6-1; Hanna Jones and Lauren Barrett blanking Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar, 6-0, 6-0; and Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart downing Mya Ora and Lauren Cox, 6-3, 6-3.
Sonoma Valley 4, Napa 3
The visiting Dragons (1-5 VVAL) won one singles match and swept the doubles to prevail in VVAL action Wednesday.
Winning in singles for Napa (1-4 VVAL) were No. 1 Sophia Kroll over Jovana Saldana, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2 Cameron Wickersham over Morgan Salars, 6-0, 6-1; and No. 4 Julie Solomon over Meg Jernigan, 6-1, 6-2.
Sonoma Valley No. 3 player Solana Staes held off Ava Moreci, 6-3, 1-6, (10-8).
In doubles for the Dragons, starting at the top, it was Sophia Vogt and Grace Utnehmer over Kalaya Jones and Natalie Maass, 6-2, 6-1; Rosie Houghton and Natalie Wetzel over Josie Morris and Isabella Christman, 6-0, 6-2; and Paige Moore and Elsa Winters over Zariel Robles and Julia Bui, 6-1, 6-4.