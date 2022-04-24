Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin lacrosse teams top VVAL seeds

The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team won its regular-season finale at Petaluma on Friday, 16-1, finishing 7-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and improving to 14-1 overall.

The Braves are seeded No. 1 in the VVAL playoffs and will host No. 4 seed Rancho Cotate at 7 p.m. Tuesday. With a win, Justin-Siena would host the league title game on Thursday or Friday, depending on the opponent.

Justin-Siena was coming off the previous Friday’s 14-5 win over Vintage at Memorial Stadium, where they built an 11-1 halftime lead. Justin-Siena won 22 of 23 face-offs and controlled the possession game throughout.

Senior Will Fisher had 4 goals, sophomore Kane Williams 3 goals and an assist, freshman Jack Shea 2 goals and an assist, senior Jack Ryan 1 goal and 2 assists, freshman Luke Ficeli a goal and an assist, and Tommy Crist, Eli Derr and Dante Leonardi 1 goal apiece.

“Proud of the team’s effort today. I thought the first half was some of the best lacrosse we’ve played all year,” Braves head coach John Murray said. “We took a little step back in the second half, but Vintage is a tough opponent and really battled us until the last second.”

Varsity Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena 17, Napa 3

The Braves wrapped up their regular season by beating Napa High at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

Justin-Siena finished 10-0 in VVAL play with its 14th straight win, improving to 14-2 overall, and will host Vintage (10-4, 7-1 VVAL) in the first round of the VVAL playoffs at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Anjali Monteverdi led Justin-Siena with 5 goals. Maggie Derr scored 3, Twyla Borck, Hilary Klam and Quinn Edie each had 2 goals, Julia Shein and defenders Jill Fischer and Cassie Richardson had 1 each.

Ten of the Braves’ 17 goals were assisted, as they passed and shared the ball all night.

Defensively, Nina Gonzales, Bella Acker, Michaela Pucci, Erica Sales and Fischer helped keep the Napa attack at bay, and goalkeeper Alyssa Ramsey was solid with 8 saves.

Acker had 7 ground ball controls and Borck had 8 draw controls.

The Braves will host their North Coast Section playoff opener on May 3.

Varsity Softball

American Canyon 3, Casa Grande 1

The Wolves got off to a slow start in Petaluma on Thursday, trailing 1-0 after three innings, but tied it in the fourth and went ahead with two runs in the sixth.

Jaida Fulcher pitched the first six innings for the win, allowing an earned run on 4 hits, 3 walks and a strikeout, and Yanesa Rosas pitched a hitless seventh for the save.

Fulcher was also American Canyon’s only multiple-hitter, going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Raegan Jackson (1 for 2, RBI, 2 runs scored) hit her team-high ninth home run, and Leila Jackson (1 for 4, RBI, run scored) bashed her second homer. Delia Lobao and Rosas each went 1 for 3, and Lindsay Feinberg and Angelia Rodriguez each drew a walk.

The Wolves (14-5, 7-1 VVAL) had won a slugfest against visiting Napa two days before, beating the Grizzlies 9-4 despite each team amassing 12 hits. American Canyon led the Grizzlies (1-10, 1-5 VVAL) just 5-4 after four innings before scoring three in the fifth and one in the sixth. Each of the nine Wolves scored once.

Fulcher went the distance for the win, allowing a earned run with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Raegan Jackson, Alexis Abalos, Lobao and Rodriguez each had 2 hits, with Jackson adding a triple and 2 RBIs and Rodriguez a double, RBI and 2 walks. Leila Jackson and Fulcher each had a home run and 2 RBIs, Feinberg had a double, RBI and walk, Kylee Sandino a single and RBI, and Mya Santiago a walk.

Napa’s hitters were Ella Johnson (2 for 4, double, RBI), Dalila Tapia (2 for 4, double, run scored), Reilly Parga (2 for 4, RBI), Jessye Wood (2 for 4, RBI), Caity Newburn (1 for 3, RBI, walk), Molly Travis (1 for 2, run scored), Olivia Vavricka (1 for 4, run scored) and Alyssa Michie (1 for 2, 2 walks). Olivia Horn also scored.

Freshman Brooklyn Miller pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing 9 hits, 8 runs with 5 earned, and 2 walks. Michie threw the last 1 2/3 frames, yielding an earned run on 2 hits, 2 walks and a strikeout.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, American Canyon travels to Sonoma Valley (2-5 VVAL) and Napa visits Justin-Siena (0-5 VVAL).

Vintage 8, Sonoma Valley 0

The first-place Crushers (12-1, 6-0), playing for the first time in nine days, got a one-hit shutout from Shelby Morse. The senior rang up 11 strikeouts with one walk, and helped her cause at the plate with a hit, walk, RBI and run scored.

Leading Vintage’s nine-hit barrage were Brianna Allen (2 for 2, double, 3 RBIs, walk, sacrifice fly, run scored) and Emily Vanderbilt (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk). Devin Viruet had a hit, RBI and run scored, Audrey Manley had a hit and scored twice, and Ava Raines and Bianca Avalos each had a hit.

Next up for the Crushers is Big Game II against Napa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kiwanis Park.

Petaluma 15, Justin-Siena 3

The Braves (1-9, 0-5 VVAL) lost by the 10-run mercy rule for the seventh straight game on Tuesday as third-place Petaluma amassed 19 hits on the road, including four homers and four doubles.

Leading Justin-Siena’s eight-hit attack were senior Alexandra Mazzucco (2 for 2, RBI, walk), senior Eleanor Meyers (2 for 3, run scored) and freshman Leilani Andrews (2 for 3, run scored). Freshman Dakota Tinsley had a hit and walk, and sophomore Shelby Padgett had a hit. Sophomore Jessica Rodriguez and freshman Isabella Aranda also walked.

The Braves have played league opponent except Sonoma Valley (2-5 VVAL), which they visit at 4 p.m. Monday.

Varsity Baseball

St. Helena 12, Lower Lake 0, 5 innings

Jasper Henry pitched a no-hitter with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk as the Saints upped their second-place North Central League I record to 6-2 and overall mark to 9-8 on Friday.

Henry helped his cause by going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, a stolen base and 2 runs scored. Josh Johnson and Harrison Ronayne each went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 1 run scored, and Spencer Printz was 2 for 4 with an RBI, stolen base and run scored.

St. Helena’s 11-hit attack also included Miles Harvey (1 for 3, double, RBI, 2 runs scored), Orlando Segura (1 for 3, double, RBI, 2 runs scored) and Thomas Herdell (1 for 2, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored). Also chipping in at the plate was Justin Maldonado (2 walks, RBI, run scored).

The Saints visit Cloverdale at 4 p.m. Monday.

Sonoma Valley 9, American Canyon 1

After dropping 6-3 decisions to Vintage and Napa, the Wolves (1-19, 0-9 VVAL) lost 12-1 in five innings to visiting Casa Grande on Wednesday before giving up seven runs in the fourth in Friday’s home loss to Sonoma Valley.

American Canyon had no multiple-hitters in either game, but Dillon Kaner had the RBI in each. The senior doubled home Dayvon Lucas, who had singled, against the Dragons on Friday. Julian Zapanta, Mason Harris and Kamari Antoncich had the Wolves’ other three hits.

Against Casa Grande, Kaner tripled home Brandon Torres, who had singled. Jaedon Mendoza and Isaiah Peterson had the Wolves’ other two hits.

American Canyon hosts first-place Petaluma (8-0 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 6, Napa 5, 8 innings

While their varsity stunned Napa 4-3 with a three-run seventh on Friday night, the JV Braves hosted the Grizzlies and needed an extra inning to come away with a wild walk-off victory. Jason Gray got the winning hit, driving in Charlie Green.

Justin-Siena scored first with two outs in the first inning off Napa starter Camden Aldous (3 2/3 innings, 3 hits, 1 of 2 runs earned, 4 walks, hit batter) as Luke Giusto doubled down the left-field line and scored on a single by starting pitcher Cesar Evina.

Napa replied with two runs in the second off Evina (5 innings, 4 hits, 5 earned runs, strikeout, 5 walks). After an out, as Mason Bartlett walked, stole second, and scored on a Carson Goodrich single. Goodrich stole second, went to third on a balk and scored on a Joey Payne sacrifice fly.

The Braves tied it in the fourth with an unearned run before the Grizzlies added three runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Nigel Clay singled, stole second and went to third on a bunt single by Collin Taylor, who promptly stole second. Both scored on a booming double by Dylan Chatham, who advanced to third on a balk and scored on another balk.

The Braves added a run in their half of the fifth as Gray led off with a single, Giusto was hit by a pitch, and Evina had an infield single to load the bases with no outs. Relief pitcher Trenten Adams (1 1/3 innings, 2 hits, earned run, strikeout, hit batter) induced Kevin Montes to ground into a 6-4-3 double play that scored Gray. Adams struck out the next hitter to escape with only one run and a 5-3 lead that lasted into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Braves started out with a leadoff single from winning pitcher Ben Sebastiani (3 innings, no hits or runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks), who was then forced out at second on Gray’s fielder’s choice. Gray scored all the way from first on a double over the centerfielder’s head by Giusto, who then advanced to third on an Evina groundout. Giusto scored the tying run on a wild pitch from losing pitcher Chatham (2 1/3 innings, 4 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks) with two outs to force the extra inning.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Green singled, took third on walks to Aidan Hermann and Sebastiani, and scored on Gray’s hit.

Leading the Braves at the plate were Giusto (2 for 3, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs scored), Gray (2 for 4, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored), Evina (2 for 3, RBI, walk) and Sebastiani (2 for 4, walk).

“This was a good team win for us, as everybody contributed,” Braves head coach Steve Meyer said. “Napa is a scrappy team and coaches Dustin Green and CJ Prutch do a great job. They run the bases very well, which caused us some problems. Our pitching competed and it was one of our better defensive efforts of the season.”

Both teams will host Vintage (11-6, 5-2 VVAL) in their next games — the Braves (10-9, 3-4 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Monday in a rain make-up, and Napa (4-14, 2-7 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

