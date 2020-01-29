The Justin-Siena girls basketball team defeated visiting American Canyon, 36-25, in Vine Valley Athletic League action Tuesday night.
The Braves (7-14, 3-4 VVAL) trailed the defensively staunch Wolves 6-2 after the first quarter, but buckled down defensively themselves after that to quickly take the lead and built on it. They led by as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“Nice to get our second win in a row,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We definitely did not start the way we wanted to, but I give our players credit for being able to turn it around and get back on the right track in the game. We have to continue working to get better as we continue through a tough league schedule.”
Isabella Wright led the Braves with 11 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Karlie Wells had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, Samai Wilson 8 points and 8 rebounds, Charmaine Griffin 5 points and 6 rebounds, and Lexi Rosenbrand 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.
American Canyon (8-14, 1-6 VVAL) was led by Cameron Genteroy’s 13 points, Emily Aranda’s 9 and Olivia Gradington 3.
The JV Wolves defeated Justin-Siena, 32-28.
Justin-Siena hosts Vintage in its Senior Night game at 7 p.m. Thursday, when it will recognize Gabi Richardson and Wells. American Canyon next visits Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Napa 36, Sonoma Valley 35
The Grizzlies won a VVAL nailbiter that came down to the final seconds Tuesday night in Sonoma.
Charlotte Gerard, Cali Olmstead, Grace Sedgley and Sofia Tinnon each scored 6 points to lead the scoring for second-place Napa (11-10, 5-2 VVAL). Hannah Newman and Devan Wickersham each contributed 4 points, and Julie Solomon and Maddie Alexander added 2 each.
Fast-break buckets by Gerard and Tinnon helped to push the pace in Napa’s favor in the first quarter, but Grizzly turnovers allowed the Dragons to get into a transition game of their own and pull back within 2.
“We had to change our starters due to injuries,” Willis said. “It just took some time to get in a rhythm.”
Kennedy Midgley’s rebounds and putbacks and Sophie Lucchetti’s 3-pointers pulled Sonoma Valley back to within 20-17 by halftime.
Napa led at third quarter’s end, 28-24, after Wickersham pulled down some of her 6 rebounds at the defensive end.
“The turnovers really hurt us, but we were still able to keep the energy up throughout,” Willis said. “Even though it was sloppy, they fought through to hold the lead.”
The Grizzlies led 32-25 at the 5:31 mark but Sonoma Valley turned up the heat, pressing Napa, winning possession jump balls and hitting 3-pointers.
Napa led 36-35 with 48 seconds to go. After each team missed shots, the Dragons tried to bank in the winning attempt with 2 seconds left. But it went off the rim into the hands of Napa to end the game.
“I’m really proud of our team for gutting out a win,” said Willis. “That’s easily a game that could have gone the other way, and we made sure it didn’t.”
Napa was without leading scorers Anna Ghisletta and Maizy Armstrong-Brown due to injury.
“With Anna and Maizy out, Charlotte and Devan were forced into a tough position, playing the entire game,” said Willis. “I’m extremely impressed and proud of the way they stepped up to the challenge.”
Napa hosts first-place Casa Grande at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Casa Grande 51, Vintage 39
After the Crushers took a quick 5-2 lead, first-place Casa Grande led 12-5, 22-16 and 35-26 between quarters. Vintage closing the gap to 37-33 on an Ellie Savage 3-pointer, but the Gauchos made four 3-pointers and put the game away.
“For 3 1/2 quarters we did a fantastic job of contesting their 3-point attempts and holding them to just four made threes,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “I give them credit. They stuck with what they do. It takes a lot of energy to run at shooters at the 3-point line all night long and ultimately at the end they had a little better look at their shots.”
Eden Wood led Vintage with game highs of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and added 2 assists and 2 steals. Lizzie Qui had 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, Ellie Savage 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, Kate Kerr 5 points and 4 rebounds, Victoria Solorio 2 points and 3 rebounds, and Rachel Galvin 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.
“All in all we are playing much better of late, and were looking forward to our game Thursday at Justin-Siena,” Donohoe added.
Varsity Wrestling
Vintage 51, American Canyon 24
The Crushers won big despite losing two matches by pin and two by forfeit at American Canyon on Tuesday night. Vintage won four straight matches starting at the 154-pound weight class, where Niko Smith won 10-5 decision. Ty Boldway (162) won a 10-4, Saul Valle (172) won 4-2 and Dylan Smith (184) won by injury default. Dominic Smith (222) and Natalie Scott (122) won by first-period pin, Konrad Fiske (287), Alysin Lopez (115) and Parker Hurst (147) via second-period pin, and Nick Sims (128) by third-round pin.
“The team is coming together and all have improved so much,” said Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe. “Their wrestling skills and hard work are paying off on the mat.”
Vintage competed Saturday at the Maria Carrillo Tournament, where Dominic Smith (220) placed third with a 4-1 record and 4 pins, Fiske (287) fourth with a 2-2 outing, and Valle (172) sixth with a 2-1 record and an injury forfeit. Dylan Cook had to withdraw because of injury during his second match.
For the Wolves, Amaya Maulino (106) and Davion Salanga (195) picked up forfeit points and Devin Garingarao (134) and Joseph Biondini (140) pinned their opponents.
“There were a couple of close matches that slipped away, but overall we did OK as a team,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said.
The Crushers will host Justin-Siena at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Varsity Girls Wrestling
Vintage 18, American Canyon 6
Delani Stiles-Warner (122 pounds) won by pin in 22 seconds and Natalie Solorio (150) and Jessica Mendieta (170) picked up forfeit victories for Vintage on the road Tuesday night. Emma Lopez (235) won by pin for American Canyon.
Varsity Boys Soccer
American Canyon 3, Justin-Siena 1
Alex Cañas scored twice, assisted by Duran Páez each time, and Adrian Ayala scored on an assist by Max Harwood for the visiting Wolves on Tuesday night. Josiah Gutierrez scored on a free kick for Justin-Siena.
Sonoma Valley 2, Napa 1
Jason Hernandez gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead Tuesday night at Sonoma Valley, but the Dragons came back to prevail in the VVAL contest. Sonoma Valley avenged a pair of one-goal losses last year.
“Sonoma Valley played a very good, tough game,” Napa head coach Rafael Ayala said.
JV Wrestling
American Canyon 15, Vintage 6
Antonio Blanco (171) and Jair Ramos (184) won by pin and Christian Gomez (140) won by decision for the Wolves on Tuesday night. Anthony Gutierrez earned a forfeit win for Vintage.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage 49, Casa Grande 31
The Crushers beat the visiting Gauchos on Tuesday night, improving to 19-1 overall.
Vintage was led by Katy Gibbs (16 points, 10 rebounds), Gianna McDaniel (8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists), Kayla Cleveland (6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal), Ella Pridmore 4 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals), Sophia Notaro (4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal), Paige Simpkins (4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist), Julia Gerenser (3 points, 1 rebound), Sophie Lerner (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist) and Alex Whipple (2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals).