Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin regroups to top Napa in girls hoops

Braden Snoke, Everett Johnson, Young and Binz each had a single for Justin-Siena, which hosts St. Patrick-St. Vincent (10-4) of Vallejo in a nonleague game at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 6, Napa 5

For the third game in a row, the Braves came out on top in a tightly played contest and beat the visiting Grizzlies on Friday.

In a game that featured good pitching and defense, timely hitting and some controversial calls, Napa got on the scoreboard first in the second inning on a two-run triple to the left-center field wall by Graham Chapouris. But the Braves tied it in the third, 2-2, when Matt Chadsey smacked an RBI double to right-center and eventually scored on an error.

Justin-Siena went up 5-2 in the fourth on an RBI single by Jason Gray (2 runs, walk, stolen base) and a two-run error. Napa came back with RBI singles from Colby Chambers and Kai Gulliksen, who had two hits, in the fifth to pull within 5-4. In the top of the sixth, the Grizzlies loaded the bases with two outs when Justin-Siena elected to intentionally walk Chapouris, who also had a single, two walks and a stolen base. But winning pitcher Trevor L'Esperance (2 innings, 3 hits, run, walk, 3 hit batters) hit Miles Tenscher to force in the tying run.