Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena amasses 18 hits, pulls away from American Canyon in baseball

Cooper Cohee and Kai Hoffman scored minor decisions, 8-2 and 9-6, respectively, and Jorge Dominguez was lauded for a second-period pin in intra-squad action.

“Tonight was a great night,” Justin-Siena coach Jason Guiducci said. “Competing for a cause much bigger than wrestling is always special. We were proud of our ladies for stepping up to spread awareness for women who've been marginalized and silenced, not to mention they wrestled spectacularly. This group is really beginning to jell and it showed tonight. Scoring more wins than losses, our wrestlers carried themselves as if we had won our first VVAL dual — albeit unofficially.”

The Braves close out their home slate next Wednesday by hosting Petaluma on Senior Night.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena 27, Casa Grande 22

Visiting Casa Grande (1-5 VVAL) stunned the Braves (5-2, 4-1 VVAL) with three early 3-pointers to go up 9-2. From then until the end of the third quarter, however, the Braves tightened up their defense and outscored the Gauchos 23-7 to take a 25-16 into the final quarter.