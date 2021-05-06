Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena amasses 18 hits, pulls away from American Canyon in baseball

Ten Justin-Siena baseball players combined for 18 hits as the Braves defeated visiting American Canyon on Wednesday, 11-6, in Vine Valley Athletic League action.
It was close in the early going. After the Braves went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning, buoyed by a double from starting pitcher Keith Binz (2 for 4, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs) and stand-up triple by Noah Young (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, 4 runs, stolen base), American Canyon (0-6, 0-5 VVAL) tied it with 2 runs in the second and 1 in the top of the third.
But a two-run home run by Madden Edwards (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk, run) to left field gave Justin-Siena (4-3, 2-2 VVAL) a lead it did not relinquish. The Braves sent Gianni Natuzzi in for relief and he was masterful, striking out 6 and allowing only an infield single in 3 innings of work. They were up 11-3 before the Wolves added a 3-spot in the seventh.
Defensively, Braves junior Tim Walsh made the play of the day with a headlong dive on a slicing line drive down the left-field line, and catcher Robby Sangiacomo contributed excellent pitch calling and picked off a runner at second base.
Binz pitched 3 innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 6 hits with 2 strikeouts. Braden Snoke (2/3 inning, 1 strikeout) finished up.
Also providing offense for Justin-Siena were Nick Andrews (2 for 4, hit by pitch), Dalen Tinsley (hit, run), Snoke (2 for 4, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Bryce Laukert (2 for 3, RBI), Everet Johnson (double), Natuzzi (2 for 3, run), David Elias (hit) and Sangiacomo (sacrifice fly, RBI).
Mason Brodit (2 for 4, home run, double, 3 RBIs), Tyree Reed (2 for 4, double) and Roman Webb (2 for 3) led American Canyon, which hosts Vintage on Friday.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Jusin-Siena 17, Terra Linda 16
The Braves won an extremely tight and high-scoring game against former Marin County Athletic League opponent Terra Linda on Tuesday at Napa Valley College.
Justin-Siena led 3-2 after one quarter, 7-5 at halftime and 10-9 after three quarters. Each team then exploded for 7 goals in the fourth.
Angelina Phinney had 6 goals, Sarah Reynolds scored 5, Maddie Vanoni had 3, and Elle Baskerville, Taylor Blakely and Lexi Hollister each scored 1.
Phinney had 3 goals in the final quarter, including the game-winner with just 2 seconds left.
Goalkeeper Twyla Borck had 9 saves for the Braves.
Varsity Girls Soccer
American Canyon off to 0-4 start
Aminah Hilliard scored off a Cyrene Paez assist in the Wolves’ 6-1 loss at Justin-Siena on Wednesday night. It was the fourth goal of the season for American Canyon, which fell to 0-5 in the VVAL and overall.
Paez scored in a 5-1 home loss to Petaluma. In a 5-2 loss at Sonoma Valley, Alena Nutt converted a penalty kick and Paez scored another goal. Paez also scored in an 8-1 loss at Casa Grande.
The Wolves’ head coach is Justin-Siena alumnus Gary Rossi and their assistant coach is 2020 American Canyon graduate Christin Locke. They will host Vintage at 6 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Wrestling
Justin-Siena amasses wins against Sonoma Valley
Making history, the Braves were led for the first time by three female captains as they wrestled for the cause of #MMIWawareness, which aims to bring focus to abduction and trafficking in Native American communities, in Wednesday night’s scrimmage against visiting Sonoma Valley.
All three notched wins on the evening. Ya-Ya Martinez and Sophia Conley scoring pins, and Olivia Velleca earned her first career win in her career with an 11-6 minor decision.
On the boys’ side, the Braves put together their best VVAL performance since the league was created. Sammy Kreps impressed the coaching staff with an early 10-9 victory that sparked the Braves. Brandon Guiducci and Jacob Guiducci made quick work with 51-second and 57-second pins, respectively, and Joseph Rasler (3:17) and Zachary Zurowski (2:52) pinned their opponents in the second period.
Cooper Cohee and Kai Hoffman scored minor decisions, 8-2 and 9-6, respectively, and Jorge Dominguez was lauded for a second-period pin in intra-squad action.
“Tonight was a great night,” Justin-Siena coach Jason Guiducci said. “Competing for a cause much bigger than wrestling is always special. We were proud of our ladies for stepping up to spread awareness for women who've been marginalized and silenced, not to mention they wrestled spectacularly. This group is really beginning to jell and it showed tonight. Scoring more wins than losses, our wrestlers carried themselves as if we had won our first VVAL dual — albeit unofficially.”
The Braves close out their home slate next Wednesday by hosting Petaluma on Senior Night.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 27, Casa Grande 22
Visiting Casa Grande (1-5 VVAL) stunned the Braves (5-2, 4-1 VVAL) with three early 3-pointers to go up 9-2. From then until the end of the third quarter, however, the Braves tightened up their defense and outscored the Gauchos 23-7 to take a 25-16 into the final quarter.
The fourth was an offensive struggle for the Braves, as they failed to make a shot from the field, but Mary Heun made 2 free throws with 3 seconds left to seal the win. The Braves shot 67% from the free-throw line on the night and only gave up 3 offensive rebounds.
Heun finished with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Lexi Rosenbrand 8 points and 9 rebounds, Charmaine Griffin 8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Cassie Richardson 9 rebounds, and Alyssa Curtola 3 rebounds and 3 steals.
Justin-Siena head coach Andrew Bettencourt said Curtola was “phenomenal” in shutting down the Gauchos.
“Alyssa sets the tone for our team on the defensive end of the floor with energy and disruption of the other team's offense," he said.
He’d like to see his team score more than 27, though.
“We definitely have to find a way to score more points. Right now we are missing some makeable shots, which goes back to practice habits and confidence,” said Bettencourt. “That being said, the players are doing a great job of competing and figuring out how to win these low-scoring, close games with toughness and grit. The response of our team defensively after a pretty good start from Casa was encouraging and showed our character.”
The Braves, tied for second place with American Canyon, visit Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Friday night.
American Canyon had a successful night against league opponent Sonoma Valley by a final score of American Canyon 61 Sonoma Valley 40
Destiny Evans had 18 points, Trinity Billingsley 14, Amaree Bennett 12, Jullianna Cornelio 7, Jazmine Fontilla 5, Emily Aranda 3 and Camille Abcede 2 for the Wolves in Sonoma on Wednesday night.
American Canyon (5-2, 4-1 VVAL) hosts undefeated Petaluma (6-0, 5-0 VVAL) on Friday night.
JV Baseball
American Canyon 9, Justin-Siena 2
In American Canyon on Wednesday, Aidan Phinney’s RBI single put the Braves up 1-0 in the top of the first inning. But the Wolves tied it in the bottom half and took over with a five-run rally in the third keyed by Jaedon Mendoza’s big hit. American Canyon put it away on a booming triple by James Aken in the sixth.
Andrew Hileman took the loss and Isaiah Peterson got the win. Peterson (3 2/3 innings, 2 earned runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 7 walks) and Tegan Wendt (3 1/3 scoreless innings, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk) shut down the Braves when it counted. The Braves left 15 runners on base and could not come up with a big hit all day.
Trevor L'Esperance (2 hits, run, walk, stolen base) and Phinney (hit, RBI, walk, stolen base) led the Braves’ offense while Matt Chadsey, Emrys Davies and Luke Giusto added singles.
Kamari Antoncich (3 hits, run, walk) paced the Wolves’ offense while Brandon Torres, Aken, Mendoza, JJ Sundita and Erick Lopez added hits.
“They put the ball in play, they made the plays and they threw strikes. It's a simple game when you can do that," said Braves head coach Steve Meyer. “You can't leave 15 runners on and expect to win.”
The Braves (4-3, 2-2 VVAL) host first-place Petaluma (5-1, 4-1 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Friday, while American Canyon (3-2, 3-2 VVAL) travels to Vintage (4-2, 3-1 VVAL).