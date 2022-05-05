Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena baseball team shocks VVAL champion Petaluma, 7-4

Madden Edwards has become Mr. Clutch for the Justin-Siena baseball team.

Three games after his walk-off home run beat Napa High, the senior broke a 2-all tie with a three-run double in the fourth inning to give pitcher David Elias some run support as the Braves ended Petaluma’s 11-game win streak with a 7-4 Vine Valley Athletic League victory on Wednesday.

The Braves (16-6, 6-5 VVAL) ended the day in a three-way tie for second place with Sonoma Valley – which they will play on the road Friday for a spot in next week’s four-team VVAL Tournament – and Casa Grande, which hosts Napa (5-6 VVAL) on Friday. Meanwhile, Petaluma hosts Vintage (5-6 VVAL). If Justin, Napa and Vintage all win, all three could make the VVAL Tournament.

Elias pitched a complete game and improving to 6-1 on the season after allowing five hits and three walks against Petaluma (16-6, 10-1 VVAL), which had already clinched the VVAL title. The senior didn’t strike out anybody, but he was masterful in keeping the red-hot Trojans at bay by inducing 16 flyball outs on the way to his third complete game of the season. Eight of his 16 pop-ups landed in the glove of senior center fielder Timmy Walsh, who continued a fine season with the leather.

Along with Edwards (1 for 3, four RBIs, run scored), the Braves’ 13-hit barrage was led by junior Dalen Tinsley (3 for 4, double, RBI, two runs scored), sophomore Everet Johnson (2 for 3, double, hit by pitch, run scored), senior Robby Sangiacomo (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base), senior Matt Chadsey (2 for 4, RBI), senior Gianni Natuzzi (2 for 2, double, walk, run scored) and senior Bryce Laukert (1 for 3, run scored), while junior Emrys Davies scored a run.

JV Baseball

Petaluma 10, Justin-Siena 9

The Braves came just short against the second-place Trojans on the road Wednesday.

Justin-Siena (10-13, 3-8 VVAL) got on the board in the first inning, when Ben Sebastiani led off with a double, went to third on a Lucas Stephenson groundout and scored on starting pitcher Cesar Evina's base hit up the middle.

Petaluma came back with three unearned runs in the bottom of the first and another in the second to go up 4-1 off Evina, who went three-plus innings and gave up eight runs (four earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batters.

“Cesar has been our workhorse all season and he competed well today,” Braves head coach Steve Meyer said.

The Trojans chased Evina in the fourth with four straight hits, sending 10 batters to the plate while putting up five runs to grab a 9-1 lead.

Justin-Siena came back in the fifth, as successive singles from Sebastiani, Jason Gray and Stephenson loaded the bases to set up RBI singles from Evina and Luke Giusto, before Stephenson scored on Moses Holland-Neves’ fielder’s choice. Sam Denkin singled in Evina, and Kevin Montes and Sebastiani drew walks to force in Holland-Neves. Gray followed with his second hit of the inning, plating Denkin and Montes, and suddenly it was a 9-8 game.

Holland-Neves (three innings, two hits, one of two runs earned, strikeout, walk, hit batter) relieved Evina in the fourth and shut down the Trojans in the fifth before giving up an unearned run in the sixth.

With their Braves down 10-8, Denkin led off the seventh with a single and Montes walked again. With one out, an infield single by Sebastiani loaded the bases and Gray following with an RBI single to make it a one-run game with one out and the bags still loaded. But the Trojans ended the rally without further damage.

Justin-Siena out-hit the Trojans 14-7, led by Gray (3 for 4, three RBIs, walk, run scored), Sebastiani (3 for 4, double, RBI, walk, two runs scored), Evina (2 for 4, two RBIs, walk, stolen base, run scored) and Denkin (2 for 2, RBI, walk, two runs scored). Also contributing at the plate were Giusto (1 for 1, RBI, walk), Montes (three walks, run scored), Sumner Eakins (1 for 2), Charley Green (1 for 1), Stephenson (1 for 5, run scored) and Holland-Neves (RBI, run scored).

“I am so proud of the way our players competed and came back from a 9-1 deficit,” Meyer added. “We put ourselves in a hole with eight errors and two misplayed foul pop-ups, but still bounced back and had a chance to go ahead in the end.

“This is the fourth game in a row that we were right there but just fell short. This team is full of heart and continues to play hard all the time.”

Justin-Siena will host Sonoma Valley (8-13-1, 3-8 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Friday in a battle for fourth place in the VVAL, while Petaluma travels to Vintage for a second=place showdown.