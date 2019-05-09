Down to its last out of the season, the Justin-Siena baseball team kept visiting Sonoma Valley from clinching the Vine Valley Athletic League title outright with a 5-4, extra-inning victory in its Senior Day game Thursday.
“We competed with all we had today. Kept ourselves in it with a good team first mentality and excellent offensive execution,” Braves head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “Credit our whole team today for sending our seniors off with a special win.”
Sonoma Valley (16-6, 8-4 VVAL) ended up sharing the title with Petaluma (14-10, 8-4 VVAL), which won 5-2 at Vintage.
After Tommy Lopez sent a booming double to the left center field wall and Noah Young followed with an opposite field triple into the left field corner to tie the score for the Braves (9-14, 3-9 VVAL) and force an eighth inning.
In the eighth, a John Horn single, Nolan Dunkle fielder’s choice grounder and James Snoke double put two runners in scoring position for Marcus Nunes, who quickly sent a loud fly ball to the wall in right that the Dragons couldn’t corral for the winning RBI – and the Braves’ third walk-off win of the season.
Sonoma Valley had held the scoreboard advantage most of the game, scoring two in the top of the first off starting pitcher Dunkle (2 2/3 innings, two earned runs, one hit, six walks, five strikeouts). Nick Andrews relieved Dunkle in the third and escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam before putting a scoreless fourth on the board.
In the bottom of the fourth, Luigi Albano-Dito (2 for 3, stolen base) hit an RBI single and a Dominic Moore sacrifice bunt put him in scoring position. Andrews then doubled to left field to tie the game, 2-2. The Dragons came right back with two in the top of the fifth. But the Braves added a run in the bottom half on a leadoff single by Will Natuzzi (2 for 3), a Lopez sacrifice bunt. and an RBI single by Young (3 for 3, stolen base) to pull within 4-3.
Albano-Dito relieved Andrews (2 1/3 innings, two earned runs, four hits, one walk), throwing three perfect innings to pick up the win. Moore led the defense with three spectacular plays in left field.
Casa Grande 4, Napa 2
The Grizzlies (2-21, 2-10 VVAL) dropped their Senior Day game after taking a 2-1 lead in the first inning Wednesday at Mount Field.
Napa’s four hits came from Trent Maher (1 for 3, triple, RBI, run), Sean Lowe (1 for 1, three walks, run), Jacks Madigan (1 for 1) and Cole Kipsey (1 for 1). Travis Brayton added an RBI, Dylan Snider a walk, and Omar Gonzalez a sacrifice bunt. Gonzalez pitched the first five innings and took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
JV Baseball
Vintage 8, Petaluma 2
The Crushers wrapped up an 18-1 season Wednesday at Petaluma with their 15th straight victory, capping a 12-0 run to the VVAL title. Theo Llewelyn was the winning pitcher and finished the season 6-0 with a 1.91 ERA. He allowed two hits, struck out two, and walked three in five innings on 80 pitches. Dylan Rody picked up the two-inning save with five strikeouts and one hit, two walks and no runs allowed. Rody also had a phenomenal season, going 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA.
The Crushers put four runs on the board in the top of the first inning, two more in the second, and two in the sixth. Nick Schuttish (3 for 4, double, three runs, two RBIs, stolen base), Rody (3 for 3, double, run, three RBIs, stolen base), Jorge Lopez-Rios (2 for 4, three runs, two stolen bases) and Connor Smith (1 for 3, two RBIs) led the offensive attack.
Just 12 players, affectionately referred to by head coach Cam Neal as the “Dirty Dozen,” made up the roster – Reid McCaffrey, Sam Neal, Alec Nunes, Nate Perry, Gavin Rabanal, Adam Wesner, Harrison Wright Llewelyn, Lopez-Rios, Rody, Schuttish and Smith.
“I’ve known most of these guys since they played their first season of Little League. I’ve watched them grow up and become young men,” said Coach Neal. “It was a privilege to coach them alongside my assistant coach, Billy Whitehead. We worked hard, played really well together, and always kept the team first. I’m very proud of them, and I look forward to watching their continued success during their varsity years.”