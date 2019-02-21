Against a team from a different county, the Justin-Siena baseball team somehow opened its second straight season with a walk-off, 2-1 home victory in nine innings on Wednesday.
A year after John Horn’s winning hit against Las Lomas, Alex Kirley did the honors for the Braves against Piner. With daylight nearly gone in the bottom of the ninth, the senior ripped a single down the left-field line to plate senior Maxx Castellucci for the winning run.
The victory settled a year-old score with Piner, which had battled the 2018 Braves to a 5-5 tie in Santa Rosa in their second game. While six of those Prospectors were seniors, only three of the Braves graduated.
“It’s pretty fair to say these are two teams that match up well with each other,” third-year Braves head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “We leaned on our experience hard today and our guys responded to everything that went for and against us today. It’s what good teams do.”
Pitching ruled the day this year, as Justin-Siena held Piner to four hits. After senior Luigi Albano-Dito (two hits, two strikeouts, walk) went 3 1/3 innings, junior Nolan Dunkle (earned run, two hits, five strikeouts, three walks) relieved for three frames and freshman Nick Andrews (one strikeout) went 1 2/3 innings before senior Will Natuzzi (strikeout, walk) pitched the ninth to get the win.
The Braves tallied nine hits, with Kirley going 2 for 5 with a run and RBI, Natuzzi and Albano-Dito each going 2 for 3 and getting hit by a pitch, and senior Dom Moore, sophomore Noah Young and Castellucci each adding a single.
Senior center fielder Tommy Lopez made a diving catch in the second inning before doubling off a Piner runner at second base to thwart an early rally.
Justin-Siena hosts San Marin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
College Baseball
Modesto 11, Napa Valley 1
The Storm scored in the top of the first inning Tuesday when Antonio Diaz (1 for 4) reached base on an error, stole second and, after a strikeout and Carter Pennington walk, scored on a single by designated hitter Tyler Peters (2 for 4). After Hunter Leavitt (1 for 2) drew the first of his two walks, he and Pennington (1 for 3) were stranded by back-to-back strikeouts.
Napa Valley (1-6) left eight runners on base in all, but the Storm needed more than that. The Panthers (6-3) took the lead with two runs in the fourth, then added two in the fifth, four in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Benny Jaramillo (1 for 1) added a pinch-hit single in the ninth for the Storm.
Felipe Gonzalez took the loss after pitching the first four innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits, three strikeouts, four walks and a hit batter. Logan Harvey, Alex Nelson, Ryo Umeda and Cody Switzer each pitched an inning of relief.