Riding 15 hits and a stellar six-inning relief outing from Tommy Lopez, the Justin-Siena High School baseball team erased an 8-2 fifth-inning deficit to win a nonleague game over Armijo, 9-8 in nine innings.
Lopez went a career-long six innings of relief, allowing three runs (one earned), scattering five hits and walking two to earn the win.
It was Christian Kappler (2-for-4, two walks, run, stolen base, RBI) who got the job done for the Braves with a single over the left fielder’s head in the ninth inning to drive in Noah Young (3-for-3, two runs, home run, two RBIs, walk) and cap the comeback.
In their five-run fifth, the Braves (8-10, 2-6 Vine Valley Athletic League) opened the frame with singles by Dom Moore (1-for-5, stolen base, RBI, run), John Horn (3-for-5, run, stolen base), Young and Nolan Dunkle (2-for-4, run, RBI, walk) to plate two runs and threaten for more.
An Alex Kirley (1-for-3) sacrifice bunt, Nick Andrews (1-for-3, hit-by pitch, stolen base) RBI ground out, Lopez (1-for-3, two walks, stolen base, two runs) single and Luigi Albano-Dito (1-for-5, two RBIs) RBI single extended the rally and put the Braves right back in the game.
After Lopez held Armijo (10-10, 6-6 Monticello Empire League) at bay in the top of the sixth, the first two Braves were quickly retired in the bottom half before Young sent a booming no-doubt solo home run to tie the game.
Both teams would trade zeroes until the Braves loaded the bases for Kappler, making his first start of the season, in the ninth.
“The team has been really bought in to flushing our past and any mistakes to just play the situations for what they are,” said coach Jeremy Tayson. “Couldn’t be more proud of the resilience and character we showed today when the easier path would have been to just turn over and again lick our wounds. Everyone stepped up and got it done.”
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 9, Berean Christian 7
Berean Christian started off the nonleague game last Friday with a run in the first inning.
The Braves answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a single from Jocelyn Stojack, a double from Victoria Politz, a single from Clare Garcia and a double from Michelle Lozano.
Politz had a three-run home run that gave Justin-Siena the lead 4-1.
Berean Christian scored a run in the third inning.
The Braves answered back with two runs in the second inning on a double from Izzy Poulson, making the score 6-2. Politz hit her second home run of the day, driving in two more.
The Braves scored three runs in the fourth, as Poulson singled, Barlas doubled, and Garcia doubled to drive in two more runs.
Berean Christian scored five runs in the fourth inning as the Braves struggled defensively with two errors.
Clare Halsey pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, giving up four hits, striking out one, and walking three.
Garcia got the save by pitching 2 1/3 innings, not allowing a hit, striking out two and walking one.