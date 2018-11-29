The Justin-Siena wrestling team traveled to San Francisco to face Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in their Annual La Sallian Cup Dual on Wednesday.
Although the Braves lost 60-16, their coaching staff noted improvement compared to past La Sallian Cup performances.
Nico Minardos notched a second-period pin in the 152-pound weight class and fellow sophomore Jacob Guiducci scored an 11-1 major decision at 120 pounds to lead the Braves.
Justin-Siena freshman Cooper Cohee pitched in another six points with a forfeit victory at 106 pounds, while sophomore Anthony Fannin was cited for an “All-Heart” performance by coaches in a 12-9 loss.
“They aren’t called the Fighting Irish for nothing,” Braves head coach Jason Guiducci said. “We saw some physical wrestling tonight. Even though we’re a very green squad, we’ve got some competitors.”
Next up for the Braves is a split-squad Saturday, with last season’s section-meet qualifiers heading to Half Moon Bay for the Peninsula Invite and the remaining members competing in the Vallejo Invitational.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 50, Terra Linda 23
Ashley Whittemore scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter to spark the Braves in their first win Tuesday night at Clark Gym.
The Braves (1-1) came out with a purpose defensively, holding the Trojans scoreless for over 10 minutes to start the game. They led 14-0 after the first quarter, 26-7 at halftime and 39-17 after three.
Whittemore also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Justin-Siena, which shot 38 percent from the field while holding Terra Linda to 12 percent shooting.
Also contributing for the Braves were Lexi Rosenbrand (eight points, four rebounds), Isabella Wright (seven points, six rebounds), Karlie Wells (six points, six rebounds, four assists), Grace Walter (four points, four rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (three points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals), Sarah Reynolds (three points) and Alyssa Curtola (eight rebounds).
Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said Walter played great defense.
“We did a nice job of setting the tone for the game with our defense. Our defense against the drive and their ball screens was solid and we forced a lot of contested shots,” he said. “Offensively, we did some good things but definitely need to take care of the ball better. Overall, we feel like we got better from our last game and look to continue improving.”
Vintage 65, Pioneer 25
The Crushers (2-1) were dominant in their second straight home win Wednesday night, leading 17-5, 39-9 and 56-19 between quarters.
“We started the game with tremendous energy,” said Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe. “Our tempo continued to improve and everyone on the roster helped expand the lead in the third. We continued to play hard on the defensive end to finish up the game.”
Alyssa Andrews had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, Nicole Gleeson 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals, and Kate Ilsley 11 points, three assists and two steals to lead the Crushers.
Also contributing were Victoria Solorio (eight points on 4-for-4 shooting), Ellie Savage (six points, two assists), Maite Macias (four points), Gabi Richardson (four points, three rebounds), Dellaina Morse (three points, four rebounds) and Emily Harlow (three points).
“Everyone got to play and contribute to a very spirited defensive effort,” Donohoe added. “I was extremely pleased with our commitment to the final buzzer.”
Vintage hosts Vacaville on Monday night.
JV Girls Basketball
Terra Linda 27, Justin-Siena 26
The Braves (1-2) came back from multiple deficits to have a chance to take the lead late in a game that came down to the last play Tuesday night.
Scoring for Justin-Siena were Lili Galambos (10 points), Cassie Richardson (eight), Charmaine Griffin (five), Isabelle Wells (two) and Samai Wilson (one).
Vintage 44, Pioneer 18
Kate Kerr had 15 points, Liv Hedberg 13 and Olivia Kerr 12 as the Crushers won big at home Wednesday for their first win of the season. Head coach David Ilsley said Vanessa Macias contributed defense and rebounding that led to many of Vintage’s scoring opportunities.
The Crushers will entertain Vacaville on Monday and host the Bob Soper Tournament Dec. 6-8.