Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena blanks Napa in JV football, 30-0

Roman Williams rushed for 157 yards in 13 carries, including scoring scampers of 11 yards in the first quarter and 23 yards in the fourth, as the Justin-Siena junior varsity football team blanked visiting Napa High on Friday night.

Emrys Davies added second-quarter scoring plunges, from 1 and 2 yards out, and a pair of two-point conversion runs as the Braves improved to 2-0-1 in their Vine Valley Athletic League-only season.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Holden Beers passed to Nathan Spare for the last conversion. Beers was 5 of 11 passing for 81 yards, finding Orlando Martinez twice for 48 yards and Spare three times for 33.

Trevor L’Esperance had six rushes for 14 yards and Viktor Tapia four carries for six yards for the Braves, who have a bye this week before hosting Vintage on April 9.

Cross Country

Napa, Justin return to Alston Park