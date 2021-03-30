Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena blanks Napa in JV football, 30-0

Roman Williams rushed for 157 yards in 13 carries, including scoring scampers of 11 yards in the first quarter and 23 yards in the fourth, as the Justin-Siena junior varsity football team blanked visiting Napa High on Friday night.
Emrys Davies added second-quarter scoring plunges, from 1 and 2 yards out, and a pair of two-point conversion runs as the Braves improved to 2-0-1 in their Vine Valley Athletic League-only season.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Holden Beers passed to Nathan Spare for the last conversion. Beers was 5 of 11 passing for 81 yards, finding Orlando Martinez twice for 48 yards and Spare three times for 33.
Trevor L’Esperance had six rushes for 14 yards and Viktor Tapia four carries for six yards for the Braves, who have a bye this week before hosting Vintage on April 9.
Cross Country
Napa, Justin return to Alston Park
With Alston Park finally available for high school meets again after being closed to them all season due to pandemic-related restrictions, Napa High and Justin-Siena agreed to co-host their VVAL dual meet on their home course “so the athletes could have at least one proper cross country meet this season” instead of having to run on sidewalks and around campus, Justin-Siena head coach Clare Graham said.
The teams also chose the meet to recognize their seniors. The Braves’ Genesis Celaya, Vishnu Vijayakumar and Jacob Guiducci were honored by alumnus Devon Bose and presented with gifts.
Due to teams’ smaller sizes, only two races were held — one for the girls followed by a boys race.
Justin-Siena’s three girls were led by sophomore Olivia Janerico, who notched her fourth win this season with a strong, final kick on the home stretch. Celaya came in fifth place and Quinn Edie was 11th.
In the boys race, Napa High senior David Acuna beat out the previously undefeated Guiducci, who came in second with a time of 17:57. Vijayakumar finished fourth and Charlie Wenzel ninth for the Braves.
“All boys put on a strong race given they were not used to this type of terrain,” Graham said. “A huge thank you goes out to Delta Ruscheinsky and Jason and Kristen Guiducci for organizing the gifts and snacks for Senior Night.”
WATCH NOW: NAPA HIGH'S OSCAR SOTELO CONVERTS 29-YARD FIELD GOAL AT JUSTIN-SIENA