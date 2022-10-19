Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena blanks Vintage to stay unbeaten in VVAL girls tennis

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team hosted Vintage and won every match in straight sets in a 7-0 Vine Valley Athletic League victory on Tuesday.

Bryn Hogan won a first-set tie break over Sierra Tenbrook, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, as the Braves (11-1, 11-0 VVAL) notched their 58th straight league win. They also clinched their fifth straight VVAL title outright, as second-place American Canyon is 9-2 in league play.

At No. 2 through No. 4 singles, it was Naveena Jackson over Jasmine Hoskins, 6-3, 6-2, Jessilyn Beaulac over Sienna Yoo, 6-2, 6-2, and Michaela Pucci over Uma Adhye, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles play, starting with the No. 1 match, it was Tatum Newell and Megha Jackson beating Angela and Angelica Martinez, 6-2, 6-0, Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke downing Kailey Wilkins and Macy Mochiwart, 6-2, 6-2, and Annkatherine Schmidt and Olivia Mazzucco defeating Gianna Wilkins and Racquel Howle, 6-4, 6-0.

Napa 7, Sonoma Valley 0

The Grizzlies showed major progress against the Dragons, improving on last month’s 4-3 win with a shutout at home on Tuesday that moved them up to fifth place in the VVAL.

Cristina Mateescu (N) d. Solana Staes 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Kaelin Paringit (N) d. Kate Llodra 6-2, 6-1; Daniela Lopez (N) d. Ava Jaymont 6-1, 7-5; Zariel Robles (N) d. Izzy Janson 6-1, 6-4; Georgia Morris-Jessie Jessup (N) d. Violet Cowles-Reilly Hartnett 6-2, 7-5; Isabella Graffigna-Cas Perez-Fontana (N) d. Alegria Silvi-Elizabeth McGrande 6-1, 6-7 (8-10), 8-6; Julia Bui-Heidi Gadasy (N) d. Yasmin Esper-Stella Sickert 6-3, 6-0.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Casa Grande 0

The Wolves, after their 25-10, 25-23, 25-6 home sweep of Casa Grande on Monday night, clinched their first-ever league title outright when Vintage handed visiting Justin-Siena its third VVAL loss Tuesday night.

Having the title in the bag takes some pressure off the Wolves (23.7, 10-1 VVAL) when they host Vintage (15-11, 8-3 VVAL) in their Senior Night match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Monday’s match, which had been rescheduled from Sept. 6 due to extreme heat, saw Casa Grande fall to 2-23 overall and 1-9 in league before hosting rival Petaluma on Tuesday night.

For American Canyon, Arianna Pacheco had 12 digs, 5 kills and 4 aces. Isabella Avila had 10 digs and 2 aces. Tessa Castro had 4 digs and 2 aces. Nalani Bustos had 25 assists, 7 digs, and 2 aces. Giselle Torres had 11 kills. Ava Berry had 4 kills. Kennedy Brown had 2 blocks and 3 kills. Giana Guintu had 4 digs and 2 kills. Jaelyn Denina had 2 kills. Cassandra Kenning had 2 kills.

Vintage 3, Justin-Siena 1

The Crushers’ avenged last month’s 3-2 loss at Justin-Siena with a 25-10, 16-25, 26-24, 25-21 VVAL victory in their Senior Night match Tuesday.

Maria Bodor led Vintage with 14 kills and 14 digs, while Alex Whipple had 19 assists, 5 kills, 11 digs and 4 aces, Melanie McPhee 3 aces, 10 assists and 11 digs, Chloe Barrett 10 kills, 2 blocks and 3 digs, Grace Geitner 6 blocks, Cienna Alvarez 2 aces, 5 kills, 3 blocks and 3 digs, Audrey Jonas 3 aces, 17 digs and 2 assists, Ava Cortez 2 aces and 8 digs, and Faith Calvelo 2 kills.

Vintage head coach Kelly Porter said Cortez passed extremely well on serve-receive.

“It was a great match and a sweet victory for our team, especially for our seniors on Senior Night,” Porter added.

For the Braves, Anna Hanson had 17 kills, 5 digs and 2 aces, Reagan Brumfield 11 kills and 10 digs, Sofia Sebastiani 7 kills and 2 blocks, Ranessa Rualo 22 assists and 4 digs, and Harper Wright 6 kills.

“Tonight was not our night,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “After losing Game 1 pretty handily, we fought back in Game 2. It looked like we would win Game 3 with a 23-21 lead, but we let the Crushers go on a small serving run that ended in their favor. We had a hard time swinging the momentum back our way.”

The Braves host fifth-place Petaluma (3-6 VVAL) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in their league finale.

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, Casa Grande 0

The Wolves (21-3, 10-1 VVAL) won 25-18, 25-15 at home Monday night.

“The girls played a good overall game,” American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said.

They finished strong with the defense of Keana Resultay (5 aces, 21 digs), Jennalyn Francisco (6 digs) and Zoe Lopez (6 digs). They got frontcourt protection from Alisa Doria (2 blocks, 3 kills), Ianna Lobao (2 kills) and Angelina Merino (1 block, 2 kills). Directing the offense were Emeliia Johnson (3 aces, 6 assists) and Alison Lewis (2 aces, 6 assists, 5 kills). Outside attacking came from Adrienne Nicolas (2 aces, 8 digs, 2 kills), Elena Countouriotis (2 kills) and Vanessa Vidrales-Zarate (5 digs, 2 kills).

The Wolves will try to avenge their only league loss when they host Vintage at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Vintage 2, Justin-Siena 0

The Crushers swept the visiting Braves, 25-20, 25-15. As a team, Vintage had 18 kills, 16 assists, 9 aces and 3 blocks.

Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Vintage 0

The triple-header started well for the Braves as they pulled off a 25-17, 25-22 sweep Tuesday night at Vintage, coming back from an 8-0 deficit in the second set. Outstanding serving and clutch plays helped Justin-Siena fight its way back to tie the score at 21-21 able finishing off the match.

The Braves (9-9, 7-4 VVAL) finished with a season-high serving clip of 92% while tallying 16 aces.

They were led by their Libero, Nikola Campagna, with 9 digs and 14 of 14 serving with 7 aces. Alexandra Carrasco had 8 digs and was 11 of 11 serving with 2 aces, and Valentina Coleman and Emily Reinoso contributed 2 kills each and had 9 and 7 digs, respectively.

Vintage had 6 aces as a team, 3 by Abby Rustice, and 10 kills as a team, 5 by Abby Rustice, 2 by Vader Florez and 2 by Elinor Travers. Elinor Travers added 2 blocks and Noelle Rofkahr 5 assists.