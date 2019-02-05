Liam McDevitt had 19 points and Dominic Moore scored 16 on his Senior Night as the Justin-Siena boys basketball team defeated visiting Vintage, 54-37, in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League and season finale Monday night at Clark Gym.
With an all-senior starting lineup for the Braves, Moore scored eight points – with two 3-pointers – to help the Braves grab a 14-9 lead after one quarter. Barrett Donohoe added six of his nine points in the first.
McDevitt, a junior who was Justin-Siena’s leading scorer on the season, entered in the second quarter and scored eight of his own, also with a pair of treys. Adding 2-pointers in that stanza were Moore, senior Kevin Galvin and sophomores Keith Binz and Wyatt Humphries, helping the Braves take a 30-23 lead into halftime.
In the third, senior Landon Mispagel’s 2-point bucket helped make it 43-28 going into the fourth, when Galvin chipped in another two.
Justin-Siena also honored seniors Shane Rosenthal and Zach Keefer.
Vintage was led by senior Grant Polk’s 14 points and senior Jared Rendon’s nine. Also scoring were junior Blake Murray (five), sophomore Logan Nothmann (four), senior Jeffery Hammond (three) and senior Hunter Gutierrez (two).
Justin-Siena (12-14, 2-10 VVAL) just missed the .500 overall mark needed to qualify for the North Coast Section playoffs. But first-year Braves head coach David Granucci was pleased with his team’s defense against the fifth-place Crushers (10-14, 5-7 VVAL), who had won the first meeting 54-43.
“Their inside game was dangerous,” Granucci said. “They had 36 points in the paint on us the first time we played them, so we tried to make sure we limited their paint touches. First half we didn’t do a good job of that. Second half we did a better job. We didn’t change our philosophy. We just made guys aware of where they needed to be – if they’re off the ball on the weak side, to be in good help position, and on any roll, to make sure the weak-side guys are rotating over to help off the roll.
“Our guys were good defensively but struggled offensively all season, so this was a good game for us.”
Napa 59, Casa Grande 40
The Grizzlies finished 12-0 in regular-season VVAL play with Monday’s Senior Night victory.
Leading the way were seniors Stephen Blume, who tied a career high with 28 points, Zach Swim (15 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Vince O’Kelley (four points, six rebounds, four assists), and sophomore Brock Bowers (eight points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, two blocks).
Top-seeded Napa (21-5 overall) will open the VVAL Tournament by hosting Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
American Canyon 67, Sonoma Valley 50
Gabe Patrick and Oliver Aandahl scored 19 apiece as the Wolves won Friday night’s regular-season finale on Senior Night.
American Canyon (13-13 overall) finished second in the VVAL at 8-4, and will host third-place Casa Roble in the first round of the VVAL Tournament on Wednesday.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 48, Justin-Siena 43
The Crushers finished 14-7 overall and 8-4 in the VVAL with Monday night’s road win.
They were led by Sam Neal (14 points, five steals), Everett Mitchell (10 points), Owen Schnaible (10 points) and Jayden Benjamin (five points).
“The kids played well all season,” said Vintage coach Ben Goodman. “It was a pleasure to coach these boys all year. Hopefully they continue to learn as they prepare for varsity next year.”
Freshman Boys Basketball
Casa Grande 47, Napa 37
In their season finale, the Grizzlies played a strong defensive game but struggled to score despite getting a lot of the shots that they were looking for at home on Monday. Casa Grande led 12-7 after the first quarter, which had four lead changes, and 20-16 at halftime. Napa bolted ahead 33-30 with a 17-point third quarter, but scored only four in the fourth on 2-of-15 shooting despite several great looks at the basket.
The Grizzlies were led by Andrew Remboldt (10 points, six rebounds) and Dylan Newman (seven points, three rebounds), Po Pizzinato, Elliot Zuidema and Conor Ross each chipped in with six points. Napa (2-20) was led defensively by Tristan Hug, Ross Cringan and Dylan Snider.