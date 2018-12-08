The Justin-Siena boys basketball continued to play suffocating defense in Healdsburg’s 70th Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament on Friday night, defeating Ukiah 51-31 in the semifinals.
Liam McDevitt had 15 points and Solomone Anitoni 10 to lead the Braves. Jadyn Satten added eight, Keith Binz six, Barrett Donohoe five, Tyler Charifa three, and Kevin Galvin and Landon Mispagel two apiece.
“It was a great team effort by all 14 of our guys,” said Justin-Siena head coach David Granucci, whose team took a 5-1 record into Saturday night’s championship game against Healdsburg.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Napa starts 1-1 in tourney
The Grizzlies led until the fourth quarter of a 44-41 loss to host Windsor at the Jaguars’ tournament on Thursday.
“We had a tough time scoring,” said Napa head coach Darci Ward. “We fought hard and played them tough, but just had a tough time making anything happen.”
Maizy Armstrong-Brown led the Grizzlies with 11 points and added three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Siena Young had eight points, eight steals, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks, and Caitlyn Neal and Sofia Brandon each tallied eight points and three rebounds.
Faith Bartlett had four points and three rebounds, Anna Ghisletta had two points, five rebounds and two steals, Jane McLoughlin had seven rebounds and four assists, and Carly Johnson – despite sitting most of the first half in foul trouble – managed five assists and three rebounds.
Napa came back Friday night with a 50-34 win over St. Bernard’s of Eureka.
“We played a much better game tonight,” Ward said after her team improved to 5-2 overall.
Johnson led the way with 13 points, four assists, four steals and two rebounds. Ghisletta had seven points, a steal and a rebound, and Armstrong-Brown seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Charlotte Gerard had four points, Neal notched four points, four assists and four steals, Bartlett had four points, eight rebounds and two steals, Young added four points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, McLoughlin and Brandon each chipped in two points, and Jenna Baker provided spark with a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Dublin 67, Vintage 35
The Crushers fell on the road Friday night to a powerhouse that’s had success in both the North Coast Section and NorCal playoffs for at least 15 years, even with four different head coaches in the last seven seasons.
Vintage started well, taking a 16-12 lead, before the Gaels closes the first quarter on an 11-0 run. Dublin extended its 23-16 lead to 39-21 by halftime and 57-30 after three quarters.
“We continued to play extremely hard. Unfortunately, we were turning the ball over all night,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “It’s hard to make a run when you are having that kind of night. It turned into a night of continuing to compete in spite of the score, which we did, and for that I’m very pleased.”
Alyssa Andrews led the Crushers (3-2) with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Nicole Gleeson had 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Kate Ilsley three points and five rebounds, Ellie Savage three points, Morgan Groves six rebounds and two points, and Dellaina Morse two points and four rebounds.
“Our energy and effort has been fantastic thus far,” Donohoe added. “We just need to organize it and sustain it a bit more.”
The Crushers will host Alhambra at 7 p.m. Monday.
Prep Wrestling
Braves medal at AmCan tourney
Justin-Siena had a strong showing at Saturday’s American Canyon Classic, a tournament that drew grapplers from the North Coast, Sac Joaquin and Oakland sections.
Sophomore 120-pounder Jacob Guiducci led the medal charge with a gold, winning 6-1 in the title match over an opponent from Inderkum of Sacramento.
Earning silver medals were senior Tommy Lopez, who fell in the finals to a Bethel opponent, and freshman Cooper Cohee, who lost a hard-fought 15-10 decision to a for from Edison of Stockton.
Bringing home bronze medals were senior Syohei Harr, who rallied after an early loss to beat a Hercules opponent for his third pin of the day, and freshman Cole Chatagnier, who was competing in his first varsity tournament.
“Very solid showing,” Justin-Siena coach Jason Guiducci said. “Jacob and Cooper had gritty finals with competition from the Sac Joaquin Section. Tommy and Cole wrestled tough all day long, both falling to the same Bethel kid. Syohei was definitely ‘All-Heart’ today. He wanted it today and had the best varsity tourney of his career.”