Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena boys basketball team wins NorCal Div. IV title, 42-38, over Liberty Ranch

The Justin-Siena boys basketball team continued its first-ever state playoff run by holding off Liberty Ranch, 42-38, to win the Northern California Regional Division IV championship in Galt on Tuesday night.

Playing in a sold-out gym where probably 85% of the crowd was rooting for the third-seeded Hawks in their gym, the fourth-seeded Braves used transition opportunities to pull away from Liberty Ranch for a 20-8 lead.

The Hawks then tightened up their defense, forced Justin-Siena back to a halfcourt offense, and worked their way back to within 22-18 by halftime. The game continued to be a defensive battle in the third quarter, when Liberty Ranch took 24-22 and 29-26 leads before the teams went into the fourth tied 29-29.

The Braves slowly took over with an 11-2 run that put them up 40-31 with just under 4 minutes to go. The Hawks (29-6) gave one final push to bring the game back to 41-38, but a Travis Hightower free throw with just under 20 seconds left finally sealed the game and sent the Braves on to the state championship game.

Justin-Siena (21-11) will play No. 2 Southern California seed and champion Scripps Ranch (25-11) of San Diego for the state title at noon Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Scripps won the SoCal title Tuesday with a 68-54 win over No. 16 SoCal seed Valley Torah (30-4).

Hightower had 11 points and 9 rebounds, Ma'el Blunt 11 points and 2 rebounds, Vince Jackson 10 points and 6 rebounds, Asher Cleary 5 points and 9 rebounds, Jaden Washington 5 points and 4 rebounds, and Andrew Grimshaw 4 assists for the Braves.

The Braves hope to cap their dream season with their eighth playoff win of the season under Interim head coach Nick Guillory, who is assisted by George Nessman, Morgan Malloy and Tanner Thomas.

“First, hats off to Liberty Ranch,” Guillory said. “What a gritty, well-coached team. And they hosted one of, if not the, best environments we played in all year — it was deafening at times. A 42-38 game certainly wasn't one we anticipated, as we expected to be able to get out and run a bit, but I thought our kids beared down when they needed to, got huge stops in the fourth quarter, and just found a way to win.

“The resolve of this team all playoffs, whether down 9 to start a quarter like last week, or not being able to buy a bucket for long stretches like this one, they stick together and just find a way to get it done, especially on the defensive end. This is such a great moment for them, and a great moment for the school and the Justin-Siena community. I couldn’t be more proud of them. On to Scripps Ranch, which will certainly be another test.”

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena 19, St. Helena 0

The Braves (5-0) opened up a five-game homestand in fine fashion with a rout of the visiting Saints on Tuesday. Nick Andrews (3 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs, walk, hit by pitch, stolen base) and Dalen Tinsley (2 for 4, home run, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) set the tone in the bottom of the first, with Andrews doubling off the wall and Tinsley sending a ball over it for his first career home run.

Justin-Siena scored four more runs in the second, three in the third, and 10 in the fourth to earn the win in a game stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Starting on the mound for the Braves was David Elias, who put up four more shutout innings (5 hits, 4 strikeouts, walk) to put him at 15 straight scoreless frames as a senior. He added a pair of hits and runs to the cause.

Defensively, the Braves put an emphatic end to the contest with Trevor L'Esperance (2 for 3, double,, 3 runs), Andrews and Madden Edwards (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, run) turning a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Everet Johnson (4 for 4, 3 RBIs, stolen base, 2 runs), Chadsey (1 for 1, RBI, run), Walsh (1 for 2), Phinney (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Fletcher (3 for 3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) also hit for the Braves, who will host Salesian at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Varsity Boys Volleyball

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 3, American Canyon 2

The Bruins held off the Wolves in American Canyon’s first-ever five-set match on Monday, 20-25, 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 15-7.

“The team played well throughout the night, but fell short in the end,” Wolves coach Rick Manibusan said.

Directing the team were Jerome Maneja (22 assists, 3 blocks, 9 digs), Ryan Tran (15 assists, 2 aces, 10 digs) and Jake Laron (18 digs). Offensive attacks came from Jayden Thao (8 kills, 20 digs), Armand Dedios (4 kills, 7 blocks), Jan Torres (4 kills, 4 blocks), Shawn Bernal (3 kills, 4 blocks) and Christian Ballesteros (2 aces, 2 blocks), and solid defense from Enjello Garcia (2 digs) and Xavian Millanes (19 digs, 11 kills).