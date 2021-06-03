Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena boys fall to Sonoma on Senior Night in basketball finale

The Justin-Siena boys basketball team didn’t extend its five-game win streak in its season finale Tuesday night against visiting Sonoma Valley, falling 73-66 finish 5-5 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.
But the Braves (7-8 overall) did play the Dragons (6-10, 2-9 VVAL) closer than in a 14-point loss in early May. They also scored 20 more points against them in the Senior Night game, before which they honored 12th-graders Keith Binz, Jared Gardner, Wyatt Humphries and Jackson Jones.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Vincent Jackson had 16 points and fellow sophomore Asher Cleary scored 15 — with three 3-pointers — to lead Justin-Siena’s young squad.
Junior Robby Sangiacomo added 8 points, freshman Jaden Washington and Humphries scored 6 each, sophomore Travis Hightower and freshman Andrew Grimshaw had 5 apiece, sophomore DJ Ryan and Gardner each scored 2, and Binz added a free throw.
The Braves led 18-13, 38-31 and 49-44 between quarters, but were outscored 29-17 in the fourth. Dom Girish had three first-quarter points but finished with a game-high 26 for Sonoma Valley, which is coached by former longtime Justin-Siena coach Mike Boles.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon 3, Petaluma 1
The Wolves closed out their season with a 21-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-19 VVAL win against Petaluma in Tuesday's Senior Night match. It was the third league win of the season for American Canyon, which had no VVAL wins before this year.
“This was the first match in our COVID season where we had a somewhat normal crowd and the energy was palpable,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “Senior Night is always special, but there was an added level of appreciation and energy at this one considering all of the obstacles these girls have faced in the last year. I am so proud of the young women they have become and the legacy they leave for our program in the years to come.”
The Wolves were led by Maria Magaoay (6 kills, 12 digs, 17 assists), Ari Pacheco (4 aces, 7 digs), Caytlin Capulong (4 aces, 22 digs), Ava Boloyan (9 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs), Giselle Torres (8 kills, 2 blocks), Alexa Berry (6 kills), Maui Cabrera (9 digs), Kehaunani Wilson (14 assists, 8 digs) and Kenzie Dado (2 blocks, 6 digs, 5 kills).
Varsity Girls Basketball
Justin-Siena 40, Sonoma Valley 36
The Braves hosted Sonoma Valley in their Senior Night game Monday and honored four-year varsity player Lexi Rosenbrand and two-year varsity players Lili Galambos, Belle Wells and Samai Wilson.
The game was a tale of two halves. Justin-Siena (7-7, 6-5 VVAL) trailed 21-9 at halftime and then 27-13 in the third before mounting its rally. Led by a swarming defense and some key shots, the Braves trimmed the lead to 30-23 going into the fourth. They continued to close the gap and tied the game at 32 before Sonoma went up 36-33 with just under a minute to go.
A Charmaine Griffin steal and layup brought the Braves within 1 and a Rosenbrand free throw tied the game. Seconds later, Alyssa Curtola stepped to the free-throw line and made both shots with 9 seconds left to give the Braves a 2-point lead. After a Dragon turnover, Mary Heun — the Braves’ leading free-throw shooter on the season — made two of her own with 1.5 seconds left to seal the win.
Curtola finished with 12 points, 5 steals and 2 rebounds, Griffin 11 points and 2 steals, Heun 3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Rosenbrand 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, Galambos 2 points and 4 rebounds, Wells 3 rebounds, and Wilson 2 rebounds.
Isabella Wright contributed 7 points and 8 rebounds and Cassie Richardson 2 points.
“This was an incredible, stressful, and fun way to end our season and send our seniors off,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “The girls came out with energy, tenacity, and competed all night long. We did a nice job of coming back, using our defense to fuel our offense, as well as made some big free throws. We are really proud of every single kid on this roster, as they all contributed to tonight's victory.
“Overall, we view this season as a success in terms of getting our seniors an opportunity to compete as well as continuing to get better and establishing a culture of winning habits.”
American Canyon 71, Petaluma-61
The Wolves wrapped up their 9-3 season Wednesday night, finishing 8-2 in VVAL play.
Jasmine Fontilla led the way with 22 points and 7 assists, adding 4 rebounds, while Destiny Evans had a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and a block, and Trinity Billingsley had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.
Also contributing were Kaniya Bryant (7 points, 1 steal), Amaree Bennett (6 points, assist, steal), Jullianna Cornelio (6 points, rebound), Jasnoor Sidhu (3 points, 3 assists, rebound, steal) and Nyria Valentine (2 points, rebound).
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Scoring like NBA teams, two Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball squads guided by head coaches long familiar to Napa Valley fans battle…
After defeating Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Casa Grande in a nonleague baseball showdown, second-place Vintage only had one team stand…
The Vintage High boys lacrosse program wrapped up a strong first full season of existence with a Vine Valley Athletic League victory over host…
The Justin-Siena girls basketball team remained in third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 38-29 road win over Napa High
The Vintage High boys soccer team beat crosstown rival Napa High in a Big Game for the second time this season.