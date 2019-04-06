The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team fell to undefeated Casa Grande, 12-3, in a North Bay League home match at Dodd Stadium on Friday night.
The Braves (8-2, 3-2 NBL) remained in third place behind the Gauchos (14-0, 5-0 NBL) and second-place Petaluma (5-3, 4-0 NBL), which they host at 7 p.m. this Friday, April 12. Justin-Siena lost just 6-5 at Petaluma in their first meeting on March 27.
Varsity Softball
Vintage 1, Casa Grande 0
Sierra Crocker drove in Taylor Brandt to put the undefeated Crushers ahead in the top of the fourth inning Thursday in Petaluma, and Shelby Morse pitched four innings in relief of fellow freshman Raimy Gamsby to get the win.
Brandt went 2 for 2 and got hit by a pitch and Crocker was 1 for 3 with a double, getting the only hits in the game for Vintage (7-0, 3-0 VVAL).
Gamsby allowed 3 hits and a walk while striking out 3, and Morse yielded 4 hits and a walk while fanning 4.
The Crushers are scheduled to make up last week’s rained out Big Game against visiting Napa High (2-4, 1-1 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Monday.
San Marin 10, Napa 1
The Grizzlies were out-hit 14-3 by the 11-2 Mustangs in a nonleague game Wednesday in Novato. Napa’s hits came from Grace Guzman (1 for 2, double, two walks), Caitlyn Newburn (1 for 1, double, run scored, two walks). Also getting on base were Jordan Blackmon (walk, RBI), Haylee Giarritta (walk) and Cali Olmstead (walk).
Varsity Badminton
Casa Grande 11, Vintage 4
The Crushers got girls singles wins Friday from No. 3 Emma Hall, 21-11, 22-20, and No. 4 Ixchel Sanchez, 21-9, 21-11; and No. 2 girls doubles win from Carla Magana and Mary Lastrella, 21-11, 21-16, and a No. 3 mixed doubles win from Oliver Lustig and Jackie Lopez, 21-16, 21-14.
In girls singles, No. 1 Lastrella lost 21-8, 21-18, and Petaluma’s Ashley Brounstein rallied past Magana 21-16, 20-22, 21-16.
In boys singles for Vintage, Carlos Cigarroa fell 21-15, 21-6, Lustig 21-6, 21-5, Adash Bamane 21-7, 21-8, and Alexis Rodriguez 21-10, 21-13.
The Crushers’ boys doubles teams both lost, Alfonso Beas and Bamane 21-7, 21-11, and Tommy Chrisco and Rodriguez 21-11, 21-13.
In girls doubles, Hall and Sanchez lost 21-11, 21-5. Petaluma’s No. 1 mixed doubles team came back to win a thriller over siblings Carlos Cigarroa and Stephanie Cigarroa, 21-12, 16-21, 23-31, and the Trojans’ No. 2 team beat Chrisco and Sara Ledesma, 21-14, 21-12.