The Justin-Siena boys basketball team was moved up to Division III in the CIF state playoffs this year after finishing second in Division IV last season, and the Braves are adjusting pretty well.

After routing No. 10 seed Los Gatos by 19 points in the first round Tuesday night, seventh-seeded Justin-Siena traveled to Sacramento to face No. 2 seed Rio Americano on Thursday night and won by 29 points, 85-56.

The Braves (28-5) will hit the road again Saturday to face No. 3 seed Oakland Tech (21-11) in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal. The Bulldogs edged No. 6 seed Lincoln-San Francisco, 64-59, on Thursday. Saturday’s winner will face No. 4 seed King’s Academy (24-3) or No. 9 Oakland High (24-8) for the Northern California title on Tuesday at the higher seed, and Tuesday’s winner will play the Southern California champion next Friday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Raiders (27-6) and Braves both came out strong offensively, with Rio Americano leading a 21-15 after one quarter. But Justin-Siena dominated from there with stifling defense and a stepped up offensive performance, outscoring the hosts 70-35 the rest of the way. The Braves shot 62% from the 3-point line, 11 for 18, and 56% overall from the field in the game.

Vince Jackson led the way with a near triple-double, amassing 22 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. Travis Hightower had 19 points and 6 rebounds, Asher Cleary 12 points, Ma’el Blunt 9 points and 3 assists, Jaden Washington 8 points and 5 rebounds, Nick Jeramaz 6 points and 4 rebounds, and Andrew Grimshaw 4 points and 4 assists. DJ Ryan provided a strong defensive effort.

“Our response to Rio Americano’s hot start is what you are looking for,” Braves head coach George Nessman said. “Our team played a strong game, especially after the first quarter, against a high-quality opponent.”

Varsity Boys Soccer

Clovis North 2, Vintage 0

The seventh-seeded Crushers (16-4-6) traveled to the Fresno area and couldn't find the net against the undefeated Broncos in their NorCal Division I playoff opener on Tuesday night.

It was the 16th shutout of the season for No. 2 seed Clovis North, which had given up only 12 goals in 26 games coming into the match.

The Broncos went on to edge No. 3 seed Mountain View 3-2 on Thursday night to advance to the final, where they will visit No. 1 seed Davis (21-0-2) in a battle of unbeatens for the title at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils edged Monte Vista by the same 3-2 score in their semifinal on Thursday.

Varsity Boys Volleyball

Benicia 3, American Canyon 2

The Wolves came up just short in their season opener at Benicia on Tuesday, as the Panthers pulled out a 28-26, 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 17-15 thriller.

“It was an intense game to the end,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said.

The Wolves’ junior varsity squad defeated Benicia in its opener.

American Canyon hosts Vanden on Wednesday, with the 5 p.m. JV match followed by the varsity clash.