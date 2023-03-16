The Justin-Siena and Napa High boys tennis teams finally opened their seasons Wednesday after multiple rainouts, facing each other in a Vine Valley Athletic League match, and the Braves edged visiting Napa in a 4-3 thriller.

Justin-Siena pulled out the determining match at first singles, where Will Bollinger oulasted Luke-Simon Fotouhi, 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7). At second singles, the Grizzlies' Petar Zivkovic beat Sam LaMonica, 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8). At third singles, the Braves’ Charlie Vaziri prevailed over Gabriel Orozco, 6-0, 6-3. At fourth singles, Napa's Marco Cassiani was victorious over Austin Sidhu, 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles action, Justin-Siena’s No. 1 team of Ruben Jones and Christian De Guzman beat Daniel Theunissen and Jacob Butler, 7-5, 6-3. At second doubles, Napa’s Ryan O’Toole and Josh Petane beat Alex Michalek and Theo Engering-Ward, 6-3, 6-4. At third singles, the Braves’ team of Leo Sfara and Antonio Gomez shutout Orlando Piper and Everette Butler, 6-0, 6-0.

Varsity Badminton

Vintage 15, Casa Grande 0

The Crushers were happy to have another VVAL school field its first team in the sport but didn’t make it easy for the visiting Gauchos on Tuesday, winning 14 matches in straight sets and one by forfeit.

In boys singles, from No. 1 to No. 4, respectively, it was Sam Loomis over Jaxon Schulz, 21-8, 21-17, Collin Durfee over Alex Lopez Cisneros, 21-9, 21-9, Quentin Jeriko over Brayden Machila, 21-8, 21-6, and Tylen Carrasco over Ian Lopez 21-10, 21-5.

Sweeping the girls singles were Akhila Donthi, who beat Caitlin Howard 21-8, 21-2, Allyson Crowley, who beat Joslyn Pacheco 21-6, 21-4, Lily Busby, who beat Jackie Magana Mendez 21-3, 21-5, and Briana Hurtado, who beat Sophia Dunaway 21-6, 21-4.

Loomis and Durfee won the only boys doubles match, 21-6, 21-9 over Bryant Flores and Lopez Cisneros. Casa Grande forfeited at No. 2.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In girls doubles, Colette St. Aubin and Donthi downed Ellie Molina and Howard, 21-3, 21-3, and No. 2 players Juliete De Adamo and Gabriela Zepeda put away Lauren Oscanoa and Magana Mendez, 21-5, 23-21.

Sweeping the mixed doubles were Bruno Ledesma and St. Aubin, 21-10, 21-10 over Shulz and Dunaway, Aina Akuboshi and Carrasco, 21-14, 21-7 over Pacheco and Lopez, and Adrien Hoxey and Busby, 21-6, 21-9 over Machica and Oscanoa.

NOTE: Items for the Prep Report can be submitted through the Register's Virtual Newsroom (bottom of home page), by emailing them to awilcox@napanews.com, or by leaving a message at (707) 227-8199.

Today in sports history: March 17 1897: Bob Fitzsimmons KOs Jim Corbett for heavyweight title in first photographed boxing match 2005: Stephane Lambiel of Switzerland wins men's title at World Figure Skating Championships 2006: Jermaine Wallace lifts Northwestern State to shocker against No. 3 Iowa in NCAA Tourney 2007: Paul Stastny extends his NHL rookie record by scoring in his 20th consecutive game 2010: Michael Jordan becomes first ex-player to be majority owner in NBA 2011: Knicks' Toney Douglas ties franchise record by making nine of team's 20 3-pointers 2012: Lindsey Vonn sets women's record for most World Cup points in a season