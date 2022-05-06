Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena boys win, girls fall in NCS lacrosse playoff quarterfinals

One might have wondered if the top-seeded Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team overlooked eighth-seeded Branson a little in their North Coast Section Division II playoff quarterfinal Thursday night.

The Braves never trailed their former Marin County Athletic League rivals in a 9-5 win at Dodd Stadium. But it was a far cry from their 15-2 shellacking of the Bulls in Ross back on March 15.

Justin-Siena (17-1) led 3-0 after one quarter this time, but just 5-3 at halftime and 7-4 after three periods.

“Shout-out to Branson for coming prepared the second time,” Justin-Siena head coach John Murray said of the Bulls (9-9). “They kinda switched it up with their zone, and that’s how you pull off upsets in lacrosse. They’re not going to outscore us. They’re going to slow the game down, but we were able to score and stay out in front the whole game.”

Will Fischer, one of the Braves’ five captains, led them with four goals.

“Sometimes I’ll have four or five goals in one game and then the next game have just an assist. I don’t know. I just do my role,” the senior said. “We put in a completely new offensive set. There were some problems getting used to that, but I thought we really executed on offense and got our plays done. Grayson Cushing had some really nice feeds on crease.”

Fischer had one of his best games despite having to adjust to a new role.

“We moved him out of position. He’s usually our lefty finisher and we moved him to the crease,” Murray explained. “He has no ego. He said ‘Whatever it takes to win’ and really stepped up and played a big game.”

Cushing, a freshman, added a goal and led Justin-Siena with three assists. Tommy Crist had a goal and one assist, Kane Williams, Jack Shea and Dante Leonardi each scored once, and Luke Ficeli supplied two assists.

“We had a senior captain out today, Jack Ryan, but freshman Austin Dragoo stepped into that role and played in a quarterfinal game from start to finish and played really well,” Murray noted.

The Braves will host No. 5 seed Bishop O’Dowd (xx) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the NCS semifinals. The last time the NCS had lacrosse playoffs, in 2019, the Braves beat the Dragons 9-6 to earn a semifinal against Novato, which eliminated them with a 13-6 win.

Justin-Siena may have been expecting a rematch with Novato, but O’Dowd upset the fourth-seeded Hornets with a 5-2 win Thursday night. So the Braves get a rematch with the Dragons (14-3) instead.

“We’re not too familiar with Bishop O’Dowd, but we did have a coach at their game for a little bit and we’ll probably get film from Novato of that game,” Murray said. “We’ve got a few days to prepare, but we made it to one semifinal three years ago, so we hope we have better luck than we did last time.

“The guys played great tonight and worked very hard to get back to the semis. It helped having the first-round bye, but the guys came out and took care of business tonight.”

Varsity Girls Lacrosse

San Marin Girls 18, Justin-Siena 4

The fourth-seeded Braves had also beaten their quarterfinal foe earlier in the year on the road, 12-11, but the No. 5 Mustangs (14-6) turned the tables.

Leading Justin-Siena (16-3) were Quinn Edie with two goals, Maggie Derr with a goal and an assist, Hilary Klam with a goal, and Anjali Monteverdi with two assists.

Twyla Borck and Derr each had three ground balls, and Monteverdi and Klam added two apiece. Jillian Fischer, Sophi Campos and Klam chipped in two caused turnovers each.

Varsity Softball

Vintage 4, American Canyon 0

Don’t worry about Raimy Gamsby or the Crushers. They’re fine.

Three games after getting shocked by crosstown rival Napa High 9-8 in an eight-inning Big Game thriller at Kiwanis Park, Gamsby pitched a no-hitter against host American Canyon in a showdown of teams tied for first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League on Friday.

The Rutgers-bound pitcher piled up 16 strikeouts with just one walk despite pitching most of the game with just a 1-0 lead.

Vintage (15-2, 9-1 VVAL) scored one run in the second and one in the fifth before finally pulling away with two in the seventh against the Wolves (17-6, 10-2 VVAL).

The Crushers collected nine hits against American Canyon pitcher Jaida Fulcher, led by Emily Vanderbilt (2 for 3, home run, RBI, run scored) and Audrey Manley (2 for 4). Also contributing were Taylor Lauritsen (1 for 3, RBI, run scored), Brianna Allen (1 for 3, run scored), Shelby Morse (1 for 3), Camila Barboza (1 for 2, sacrifice, RBI), Devin Viruet (sacrifice) and Mia Griffith (run scored).

Dean Ruggiero contributed to this story.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.